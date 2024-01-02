Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Happy New Year, friends! If you had the foresight to take January 2nd off from work, to give yourself a single day’s cushion before getting back to “the grind” and everyone who you promised to “circle back” with after the holidays, please give yourself a round of applause. Me, I did not, but I will be taking notes from you for next year. Slogging as I might be, I am ready to be out of the holiday zone and into whatever January brings. I hope it’s some snow. I hope it’s a concert. I hope it’s some long winter walks, ice skating, and skiing, basically any kind of winter activity that ends with hot chocolate. And I’m ready to be in the kitchen cooking non-holiday foods. Below, 10 recipes for your January consideration, a Yule Log-, latke-, and baked brie-free list for those hungry for change in flavors. I hope if you’re in a cooking slump, it injects some fresh ideas and energy into your repertoire. I hope you get to try them all.

A salty-spicy-acidic-sweet tray of winter squash and crispy tofu from Diana Henry that always hits the spot.

A 20-minute, 5-ingredient (I bet all 5 are in your kitchen right now), abundantly flavorful dish that I cannot resist adding one slightly crispy and dramatically sizzling finish to. Have you made it yet? Few dishes make me feel rewarded for waiting until the last minute to figure out dinner.

Tiny black lentils and a little "French" finish make this spin on dal makhani taste like the most luxurious thing in the world. Eat it soup-style or ladled over rice. Double it and be glad you did.

A cozy but simple vegetarian stew with white beans, chard (or any greens you’ve got around), finished with a nonnegotiable slice of grilled sourdough bread (even better if it’s drizzled with olive oil and kissed with a little garlic). You could even top it with a poached egg, if you’re into it, or a little parmesan, but it needs neither to taste wonderful.

Eggs baked in spicy tomato sauce with kale and chickpeas, too, so perfect and filling for a cozy winter weeknight dinner.

Don't be intimidated by the ingredient list length -- this vegetarian, vegetable-full, complexly flavored stew comes together quickly and is fantastic over couscous, with or without a dollop of yogurt to finish it. Leftovers reheat well, so it's a meal prep dream too.

This chicken tikka is my favorite sheet pan dinner, here on a bed of cauliflower and potatoes, served right in the pan. Wildly flavorful, full of textures and color, we never get tired of it.

This hearty lentil, sausage, and swiss chard soup from the late, wonderful Gina DePalma via Adam Roberts is a forever favorite -- cozy and filling but never boring due to a perfect finish of sizzling garlic oil. You'll be so glad you made it.

Leftover mashed potatoes, raised to their highest (and crispiest/most flavorful) calling are a weeknight or breakfast-at-any-time savior.

A deeply chocolaty, fluffy and perfect one-bowl cake that just happens to be dairy- and egg- (!) free. I like the subtle, earthier quality olive oil imparts in chocolate, especially when flecked with sea salt.

