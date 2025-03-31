Monday, March 31, 2025

Good morning! And Happy Eid to all celebrating.

We did it, guys. We made it to what feels like spring — at least half of some days. I saw popping magnolia trees and a daffodil explosion on my walk this morning; I’m scooping it all up and never letting it go, not to be melodramatic or anything. Below, an April cooking agenda with exactly this energy — spring-forward recipes that do not exclusively rely on produce that hasn’t emerged yet from the soil. Plus, we’ve got a new podcast recipe today all about hummus. And, while I know the website has been a little quiet this late winter, keep your eyes peeled for a new brisket recipe this week — the simplest one, ever.

Were you looking for a list of all the recipes in each of my cookbooks? I've added these in a separate page and hope it makes it easier for you to find everything you want to cook.

The latest full episode of my podcast with J. Kenji Lopez-Alt, The Recipe with Kenji and Deb, is all about Hummus! You can listen to it anywhere you get your podcasts, such as Apple, Spotify, and more.

A love letter to my favorite vegetable, with a couple new-to-me tips from a favorite internet chef (Hailee Catalano) that altered the way I've always cooked artichokes, making it quicker, neater, and prettier, too.

What looks deceptively like an ordinary legume salad is so much more, layered with intense flavors (lemon! garlic! coriander! cumin! deeply toasted sesame seeds!) and texture (firm-tender chickpeas! caviar-like lentils!) and it's all I want for lunch this week.

A crunchy, vibrant, and wildly delicious Napa cabbage wedge-style salad with an unforgettable miso dressing, crispy shallots and radishes. You should just go ahead and double everything because I don't think you'll want to just eat this once.

One of my favorite things to make and eat isn't a potato salad, per se, but a salad *with* potatoes. This one is full of bright spring vegetables with a punchy (mayo-free) dressing and it's perfect for the weekend, wherever you take it.

Did you know that you could cook frozen tortellini like potstickers and they get crispy and awesome? I learned this from H. Alexander Talbot, aka ideasinfood, who are full of clever solutions. This riff, with peas, prosciutto, mint, lemon and cream looks and tastes fancy and took about 12 minutes to make.

Comfort food? The cold peanut sesame noodles I’ve been making since college will always be in my top 10. The sauce is perfect every time and I like to doctor them up with matchsticks of everything from carrots to cucumber, peppers, and tofu so it feels even more like a full meal.

This chicken tikka is my favorite sheet pan dinner, here on a bed of cauliflower and potatoes, served right in the pan. Wildly flavorful, full of textures and color, we never get tired of it.

Dinner tonight? A cross between a rustic casserole and a skillet of torn-up grilled cheese and butter-seared vegetables, this deliciousness from Tara O’Brady takes very little planning, cooking time, and it's all made in a single pan, which is also its serving dish.

Don’t you love an archive dive? I gave my 2008 lemon bars — the classic bake sale kind with a bright, tart lemon layer on a buttery shortbread crust — a needed revisit and now they’ve got a better texture, deeper flavor, and fewer steps. Time to fall in love with them all over again! 🍋

Hasn’t it always been too long since your last slice of profoundly perfect crumb cake? You know, the kind that’s a hefty square with at least as much height from big brown sugar and cinnamon crumbs as from a golden, buttery, sour cream-enriched and vanilla-scented cake? Yes, me too and I’ve got just the fix for us. [Video below!]

