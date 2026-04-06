Monday, April 6, 2026

Good morning!

Greetings from… Boston! It is with a heavy and befuddled heart that I tell you that we’re spending spring break visiting colleges, which is weird because I really only recently became a parent and this is something I remember doing when my parents were quite old (sorry mom, also: Happy Birthday!). Yet I am here in my reading glasses after doing some morning stretches and wall sits, which are apparently good for knees and… there’s probably a message here, I just refuse to acknowledge it.



While of the markers of April have emerged — blossoms on the trees, daffodils in street planters, Passover, Easter, and, of course, The Pollening — it’s still cool enough that we’re looking for meals that feel brighter and less heavy but don’t require a bounty of slower-to-arrive spring produce. Below, a few recipes I’m craving this week, and think you might too. [Note: If you’re observing Passover, almost everything works except for the deviled eggs and pink lemonade bars.]

Plus! We’ve got an interview with Christine Anne Flynn, whose new, vibrant cookbook, Easy Does It: Smart Techniques and Simple Recipes for Stunning Food is out now.

Cheers,

Deb

I’ve written three cookbooks and one audiobook and I’m a tiny bit biased, but I think you’d love them all. Not sure which one to check out first? Take a look at the recipe index and see which collection jumps out at you most.

A love letter to my favorite vegetable, with a couple new-to-me tips from a favorite internet chef (Hailee Catalano) that altered the way I’ve always cooked artichokes, making them quicker, neater, and prettier, too.

One of my favorite things to make and eat isn’t a potato salad, per se, but a salad *with* potatoes. This one is full of bright spring vegetables with a punchy (mayo-free) dressing and it’s perfect for the weekend, wherever you take it.

An impossibly delicious avocado and roasted carrot salad that once made the New York City restaurant rounds, streamlined and sheet-panned for weeknight bliss, replete with yogurt and crunch. It’s basically the highest calling for the bundle of carrots neglected in my fridge.

Deviled eggs are only for holiday parties? Not around here. These are bright and zingy and deliciously crunchy on top and I have absolutely no qualms about eating them for breakfast, lunch, or dinner today.

Chicken, chives, dill, and a dollop of horseradish crème fraîche assemble messily with cucumbers and radishes on thin rye toasts (or matzo) in my favorite chicken salad ever. It’s springy and light.

A quick, hearty all-day frittata with a deceptively plain appearance. That finish under the broiler creates a crackly/crunchy frico-like obsessively good top edge.

This chicken tikka is my favorite sheet pan dinner, here on a bed of cauliflower and potatoes, served right in the pan. Wildly flavorful, full of textures and color, we never get tired of it.

At the top of my Salads-for-Dinner pyramid, there will always be a Cobb. It’s flexible -- add or remove ingredients based on what you have or what’s in season. It works well with the picky contingent because everyone at the table assembles their salads exactly the way they want them. And it is always, always better when you make it at home.

A wobbling centerpiece of a three-tiered chocolate pavlova with crackly edges and pillowy centers, plus an unforgettable raspberry curd, drizzle of chocolate sauce, whipped cream, fresh raspberries, and a dusting of sugar. It’s here to generate and distribute decadent joy, so please drop everything to make it, you will have no regrets.

Everyone knows that pink lemonade > regular lemonade, so why shouldn’t the same go for lemon bars? Here, the bars are pink-ed with raspberries and the flavor is as bright and sunny as we hope it soon will be outside. [Video below!]

Surprise me with a random recipe!

AN INTERVIEW WITH CHRISTINE ANNE FLYNN

My shelves are full of wonderful cookbooks I don’t get to talk about enough, so I’ve added this section so you can get to know the cool people behind them. Today we’re chatting with Christine Anne Flynn. Her cookbook, Easy Does It: Smart Techniques and Simple Recipes for Stunning Food, is out now.

1. What inspired your cookbook?

The concept of this cookbook was always to offer recipes that helped people cook smarter and more economically, but while I was writing it I began teaching cooking classes regularly, and that really brought me out of a place where I thought I knew what people wanted to know, to what they actually found useful or helpful in real time. So, I would say that the idea for the cookbook kick-started the project, but my cooking class students became the real inspiration!

2. What recipe are you the most proud of in the book, or felt the most triumphant when you got it right?

The Sesame Egg on a Bun is something really special! The sesame egg itself - an egg gently fried in sesame seeds that toast in the pan - I had never tried before my husband Oscar cooked one for me when we were still dating. I was amazed because I had never heard of such a thing before, I just thought it was so smart and . . . delicious! We ended up creating the sandwich together, and it just sort of feels like all the right things are happening! Salty ham, creamy avocado, roasty sesame seeds, runny yolk, melty cheese, hot honey and of course a soft, squishy bun. This recipe is so good, and I know it's sentimental, but I think it tastes better because it was a team effort.

3. What recipe is so low-effort, high-reward that it’s worth cooking for dinner tonight, even if we’re tired and don’t want to cook?

Any Vegetable Galette is deceptively simple - even the crust, yes a real pastry crust, is framed to be manageable! You can use just about any vegetable you like and if you don't want to bother with a white sauce, just puree a bit of cottage cheese and use it instead for a showstopper galette that works in any season alongside a big salad or some roasted vegetables for my ideal meal.

4. What’s something you wish more people knew about your book?

This book is a real love letter to leftovers, and I think it's come at just the right time. It's important to me to help people reimagine the food in their fridge that might otherwise get left behind, in creative ways that taste good. Whether it's a jar of pickle juice, or half of a roast chicken and a handful of boiled potatoes, Easy Does It has recipes that will make you see your fridge (or pantry) as a place of endless possibilities and delicious solutions.

Thank you, Christine! You can order Easy Does It right here.

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser is a lower-walled enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that works as well as a deep sauté pan as it does a soup pot, roasting pan, or even casserole dish that perfectly fits a pasta bake. It’s the ideal size and usability (dishwasher safe!) for everyday cooking. Not a week has gone by in the 14 years I’ve had mine when I don’t cook in it at least three times, so when it was no longer sold in U.S. stores, I asked Staub — a French cast-iron manufacturer originally from Alsace; you can watch me tour the forge/factory here! — if they would partner with me to bring it back, because I knew you’ll fall in love with the pan too. We launched the Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser in spring 2024. The Braiser is now sold exclusively at Williams-Sonoma and available in eight gorgeous new colors! The newest two — a classy off-white (pardon, French Crème) and a soft pink (Pink Peony, which you know I sing to the tune of Pink Peony Club) — launched just last month.

Cranberry (bright red)

Grenadine (deep red)

Sage (light green)

Basil (dark green)

La Mer (dark blue-green)

Sapphire (dark blue)

(New!) French Crème (off-white) ✨

(New!) Pink Peony (soft pink) ✨

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser Recipe Starter Pack: Oh, you did get a new braiser? I’m so happy for you. Here are a few recipes you can kick off your cooking with!

Ever wonder where I get my cutting boards, paring knives, offset spatulas and more that you see when I cook? I've created a page on Smitten Kitchen with links to some of my favorite kitchen items, the ones I'm asked about the most. This isn’t just an Amazon storefront. For each item, I attempt to provide a range of shopping links so we're not just focusing on one giant retailer.

See you next week!

Note: I occasionally use affiliate links in this newsletter, which means I will earn a small commission from anything you purchase through it.