Monday, August 4, 2025

Good afternoon!

Ah, August! The moment it arrived, the humidity receded, the temperatures dropped, the air became delicious and I was reminded, once again, of what is wonderful about summer. It’s true: a few days of good weather can cure me, and maybe you. Plus, it’s been a fun week in which both of my children have returned, the first from summer camp and the other from a trip to Japan, brimming with stories and adventures and also giving me more reasons to cook again. Good thing it’s like my job and stuff! Below, a few of my favorite things to cook in July. Plus, two deep archive dive recipes that have gotten recent recipe overhauls (simplicity! fewer bowls! better outcomes!): the S’more Pie and a classic Strawberry Tart [Tart Aux Fraises].

Finally, for the four summer in a row, this week I kicked off the 2025 SK Classroom Wishlist Project, in which we pitch in through small purchases to help teachers get what they need to set their classrooms up for success. Details below.

Cheers,

Deb

The Smitten Kitchen Classroom Wishlist Project 2025 just kicked off this week! In the US, a tremendous number of teachers don’t get the funding they need to set their classrooms up for success. Most will end up paying out of their own pockets to buy educational materials, which is all wrong. I’ve asked teachers to send me their wishlists in hopes that we can help clear as many as possible, as we have the last three summers.



If you cannot figure out where to start, let me help: I recommend picking a school in your area, or perhaps where you grew up, or search the descriptions for classrooms that might focus on something particularly meaningful to you. There is no purchase too small to unquestionably make a teacher’s (and their students) day. Plus, buying crayons, pencils, and books that help kids learn and succeed feels really good. 🖍️📚🍎📓✏️ Thank you for helping out! [Project information. Direct link to spreadsheet.]

I’ve written three cookbooks and one audiobook and I’m a tiny bit biased, but I think you’d love them all. My most recent cookbook, Smitten Kitchen Keepers, is a collection of new classics specifically written with making them forever in mind, and it has a special audio edition that I hope feels exactly like you’ve pulled up a chair and I’m hanging out in the kitchen with you. My first, The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook, is my love letter to approachable, uncompromised home cooking. And my second, Smitten Kitchen Every Day, is a celebration of triumphant and unfussy home cooking. Not sure which one to check out first? Take a look at the recipe index and see which collection jumps out at you most.

An overhaul of a 2008 s'more pie with everything that matters: buttery graham crust, rich chocolate filling, and a mountain of toasted marshmallow, now more doable than ever. The result is luxe and decadent, a total showstopper.

I updated this recipe with everything I’ve learned about strawberry tarts since 2007 — hooray. The new crust is press-in, no rolling pin required. You won’t even need pie weights, which would have delighted Deb of 2007. The new pastry cream is a cinch to make in one pot. And in a nod to Julie’s Punked Strawberry Tart in my Smitten Kitchen Every Day (2017) cookbook, I left the strawberries whole and let them tumble where they wanted.

Cucumber, watermelon, salted pepitas, and matchsticks of ricotta salata, plus three more suggested riffs at the end in case you also dream of having your oven off until September.

Back when Smitten Kitchen was a wee baby blog, I made Ina Garten's homemade barbecue sauce and couldn't believe how good it was. I don't make it very often but I'm always glad when I do because it makes a ton (you can pour off jars for really awesome gifts and still have plenty left for you), keeps fantastically (in the fridge or freezer, you've got a summer of grilled meals sorted) and tastes miles better than anything we can buy at the store.

A gorgeous peak-summer tomato tart that tastes the way I imagine a vacation in France would feel right now, from Sanaë Lemoine’s novel, The Margot Affair. It deserves to be eaten outside with a big green salad, glass of wine, and the kind of friends who drop everything when they hear you're making dinner.

Welcome to the point in each summer when I only want to eat pasta with pesto genovese (basil pesto), plus a couple extra mezze for eating alongside or stirring in. Why don't you join me? This is my go-to recipe, one that's got all of the things I always wish others did (weights, warnings, and lots of tips).

Ribbons of grilled lemony zucchini wind around white beans that have been rolled in a pesto vinaigrette, then finished with a blanket of grated parmesan is basically all I want to eat right now.

It’s August and we haven't made lobster rolls yet? We cannot let this continue. These are my favorite best-of-both-worlds (butter, mayo) lobster rolls, here shown as sliders for a party, but equally good in a few hearty sandwiches you don't have to share with anyone.

Inspired by the piri piri chicken we had in Portugal years ago, this is a forever summer favorite, perfect for a weeknight meal with friends. Plus, it’s flexible: You can make this recipe with any level of heat, a whole chicken or just parts, on a grill or roasted; it’s so streamlined and simple, it always comes out this good.

It's time! 🫐 My favorite blueberry muffins are tall, almost equal parts berry and muffin, and have the crunchiest bronzed lid on top, perfect for lifting off in a satisfying shell and swiping with salted butter. Have you made them yet? Your friends and neighbors are hoping that you will. [Video below!]

Raspberry sauce, peaches and vanilla ice cream marbled into popsicles that are like the highest calling of a creamsicle, each bite a different interplay of sweet, sour, and creamy.

A bracing, spicy, and cooling cocktail that feels like the absolutely perfect antidote for another hot summer week, from a long-closed restaurant from a favorite chef, Floyd Cardoz.

Ever wonder where I get my cutting boards, paring knives, offset spatulas and more than you see when I cook? I've created a page on Smitten Kitchen with links to some of my favorite kitchen items, the ones I'm asked about the most — yes, including the the Smitten Kitchen x Staub Braiser. For each item, I've attempted to provide a range of shopping links so we're not just focusing on one giant retailer.

What’s the Smitten Kitchen x Staub Braiser? It’s an 11-inch, 4-quart braiser — essentially a lower profile enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that works as as well as a deep sauté pan as it does a soup pot, roasting pan, or even casserole dish that perfectly fits a pasta bake. Not a week has gone by in the decade I’ve had mine when I don’t use it at least three times. And we just got in a limited run of a stunning blue color for spring!

Your braiser purchase contains three new recipes (two savory, one sweet) by me that work perfectly in your new pot. If you’re looking for even more ideas, I created a category on the site to highlight some of my favorite dishes I make in mine.

See you next week!