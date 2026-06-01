Monday, June 1, 2026

Good morning!

June is the best month, and not only because it’s my birthday month. Produce begins hitting its summer stride — berries, stone fruit, zucchini, corn, and herbs fill the table at the markets, and make cooking simply even easier because they need so little zhuzhing to taste amazing. If you’ve got a grill, you can even channel your inner pioneer spirit and cook outside, keeping our kitchens clean and ours homes lingering food smells-free. Even if I don’t get dinner ready until spectacularly late, I’m absolved from guilt because it’s still light enough out that we can eat outside. And if we’re lucky, it’s hot and sunny, but not horribly so yet. I’m ready.

Below, a few of my June favorites, leading with the easy chocolate chip cookies that make happy end-of-year gifts for teachers, students, and whatever school event tomorrow your kid won’t tell you about until 8pm tonight. Weeknight nachos, smashed meatball sliders, and steak noodle bowls will hopefully make it fun enough to make dinner that I won’t bail on it, as I mostly did last week. And not one, but two of the happiest strawberry recipes. I hope you’re inspired.

Cheers,

Deb

I’ve written three cookbooks and one audiobook and I’m a tiny bit biased, but I think you’d love them all. Not sure which one to check out first? Take a look at the recipe index and see which collection jumps out at you most.

The crispy chewy chocolate chip cookies from way back in the archives recently got a refresh and a glow-up. They remain quick, fragrant with vanilla and brown sugar, and well-studded with chocolate but they’re now one-bowl, mixed by hand, and I’ve added tips about how to further deepen the flavor and rumple the texture.

What do you do when your kids leave you for a month? [Aside from all the margaritas and queso, of course.] Cook the kind of salad they’d have hated but that we grownups love: a heap of peak summer vegetables, some crunch, salty cheese, and a dressing with a shunned ingredient so good here, I’m certain it’s going to convert you.

The focaccia everyone hopes you’re bringing with you wherever you go this weekend. Golden with deeply crunchy edges and a hydrated, chewy interior and shingled with zucchini and potatoes, I’m also sharing five things I learned along the way to getting this exactly the way I wanted it.

Welcome to the point in each summer when I only want to eat pasta with pesto genovese (basil pesto), plus a couple extra mezze for eating alongside or stirring in. This is my go-to recipe, one that’s got all of the things I always wish others did (weights, warnings, and lots of tips).

This is one of my favorite summer meals of all time and it’s wildly simple, just cherry tomatoes quick-roasted with olive oil, garlic, and salt until saucy, and then we tumble in a can of beans and let them drink it up. Finish with basil and eat straight from the pan, or ladle it over crostini. Repeat as long as tomatoes last.

In my forever quest to have more nachos in my life, I’ve found that 3 vegetables, 9 salad-y toppings and 0 skimping on the melty cheese is the magic formula.

A smashed chicken meatball slider with barbecue sauce and a buttermilk slaw we would happily eat for dinner once a week all summer. The meatballs are inspired by How Sweet Eats, who we should all be following if we’re not already.

A salty-tangy-sweet-spicy steak salad with an emphasis on fresh colorful ingredients has become a summer staple around here. We serve it assemble-your-own style, so everyone can fix their plates with as much or as little of each element as they wish. I think our weeks will be better with this in it.

My favorite part of this brita cake is the barely controlled chaos of it all -- a teetering stack with raw edges, whipped cream against crackly meringue, and berries that tend to tumble out as they wish. It’s begging for us to throw a party this weekend. [Video below!]

You are a few muddled strawberries, a sparkly kicky black pepper simple syrup, some lime juice, and white tequila from making one of my favorite cocktails of all time. I think you will love it, too.

Surprise me with a random recipe!

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser is a lower-walled enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that works as well as a deep sauté pan as it does a soup pot, roasting pan, or even casserole dish that perfectly fits a pasta bake. It’s the ideal size and usability (dishwasher safe!) for everyday cooking. Not a week has gone by in the 14 years I’ve had mine when I don’t cook in it at least three times, so when it was no longer sold in U.S. stores, I asked Staub — a French cast-iron manufacturer originally from Alsace; you can watch me tour the forge/factory here! — if they would partner with me to bring it back, because I knew you’ll fall in love with the pan too. We launched the Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser in spring 2024. The Braiser is now sold exclusively at Williams-Sonoma and available in eight gorgeous new colors! The newest two — a classy off-white (pardon, French Crème) and a soft pink (Pink Peony, which you know I sing to the tune of Pink Peony Club) — launched just last month.

Cranberry (bright red)

Grenadine (deep red)

Sage (light green)

Basil (dark green)

La Mer (dark blue-green)

Sapphire (dark blue)

(New!) French Crème (off-white) ✨

(New!) Pink Peony (soft pink) ✨

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser Recipe Starter Pack: Oh, you did get a new braiser? I’m so happy for you. Here are a few recipes you can kick off your cooking with!

Ever wonder where I get my cutting boards, paring knives, offset spatulas and more that you see when I cook? I've created a page on Smitten Kitchen with links to some of my favorite kitchen items, the ones I'm asked about the most. This isn’t just an Amazon storefront. For each item, I attempt to provide a range of shopping links so we're not just focusing on one giant retailer.

See you next week!

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