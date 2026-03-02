Monday, March 2, 2026

“March goes in like a lion and out like a lamb”

“Just 18 days until spring!”

“I know the weather is warm today but do NOT fall for it — it’s just false spring!” (a text from a friend last week that I summarily ignored)

March is, in fact, chaos. We might be bundled up in the parkas for an icy, joyless, wintry mix or it could be warm enough to cause frolicking down the street like it’s springtime in Paris* and it’s a total roulette what any day can bring. Food-wise, it’s equally incoherent. We’re (okay, I am) probably really, really sick of slow-simmered heavy winter braises but not quite ready to fire up the grill. Mostly, I want meals that suggest spring (unheavy soups, dishes brightened with citrus, maybe a fluff of greens on top) but don’t imagine it’s warm enough yet to do anything wild like dine al fresco or put the heattech away for the season. Below, a few recipes that I hope respect this seasonal tug-of-war.

But that’s not all! This week I’m also sharing a new banana chocolate chip cake that caused a commotion among family and friends, two of my favorite hamantaschen recipe for the Jewish holiday of Purim that begins tonight, and — even cooler! — we have an interview today with Tanya Bush, whose cookbook, Will This Make You Happy: Stories & Recipes from a Year of Baking is out tomorrow. This is such a strong spring for cookbooks; I hope you’re enjoying these interviews as much as I enjoy gathering them.

* rather awkward segue, as I’m on my way there now! More about it on the other side, promise. In the interim, here’s a round-up from my last few trips to Paris.

I’ve written three cookbooks and one audiobook and I’m a tiny bit biased, but I think you’d love them all. Not sure which one to check out first? Take a look at the recipe index and see which collection jumps out at you most.

New: A plush banana cake that’s crisp with a flaky layer of cinnamon sugar on top and studded with a quilt of chocolate chips is an update of one of my family’s favorite cakes, and it’s caused just as much of a commotion. I heard you needed a snow day baking project, but be warned: you’ll never just make this once.

This is my go-to weeknight (i.e. everything is done, including the nonnegotiable grilled cheese alongside, in under an hour) tomato soup. Storebought — yes, even mediocre and off-season — grape or cherry tomatoes do the heavy lifting here, providing flavor, nuance, and sweetness I just wasn’t getting from a can. I hope you enjoy this right away. [Video below!]

Grated carrots are boring, right? This salad, spiced with paprika, caraway, cumin, harissa, mint, garlic, parsley, lemon and feta, never got the memo. It’s also bright and cheerful; I hope the weather gets the memo.

Leftover mashed potatoes, raised to their highest (and crispiest/most flavorful) calling are a weeknight or breakfast-at-any-time savior.

This is a longtime favorite of a hearty vegetarian meal that tastes like a luxury, not a compromise, especially when heaped on grilled or fried bread. (Don’t forget to rub it with a halved garlic clove while still hot, then douse it in olive oil for peak toast bliss.)

A savory dinner tart version of my favorite soup, replete with the sweetly cooked onions, a hint of broth, and the nonnegotiable broiled cheese lid. This is the exact pick-me-up a wintry week needs, don’t you think?

A one-pan pasta dish with broccoli that’s intentionally cooked longer, so it’s tender, almost silky, and you can really taste the olive oil, garlic, and lemon. It’s cozy and perfect for a rainy day.

Every time we make this roast chicken, we are surprised anew by how quick it is to make and how delicious the dijon-wine-shallot-splash-of-cream pan sauce is. It’s absurdly good with roasted potatoes and a green salad. It’s even a little elegant, or at least, more elegant than my weeknights usually are. Have you tried it? I hope you do.

Crispy (easy!) pork chops and the best thing since mashed potatoes: crushed potatoes with pockets of cheese, butter and cream throughout are exactly the only thing I want for dinner tonight, can we please make it happen (a text to my husband but also all of us).

No plans for Pi(e) Day? I recommend this, the banana cream pie that made me fall in love with banana cream pie: pressed-in vanilla cookie crust, an easy one-pot custard, and heap of slightly tangy whipped cream piped chaotically all over.

The stout here gives what is already an exceptional chocolate cake a richer, fuller, nuttier flavor while keeping it from leaning too heavily on the sweet side. This is unequivocally one of the best cakes I know how to make.

Exceptional, actually delicious hamantaschen (traditional filled, three-cornered cookies for the Jewish holiday of Purim) thanks to brown butter, hazelnuts, and apricot jam (but can always be made dairy-free). Who’s hungry?

Crisp, buttery, and marbled hamantaschen, triangular filled cookies for the Jewish holiday of Purim, or for everyone who knows how amazing little chocolate-vanilla cheesecake cookies will be. The recipe and method, even with the marbling, could not be simpler. I can’t wait to see how yours come out.

AN INTERVIEW WITH TANYA BUSH

My shelves are full of wonderful cookbooks I don’t get to talk about enough, so I’ve added this section so you can get to know the cool people behind them. Today we’re chatting with Tanya Bush. Her cookbook, Will This Make You Happy: Stories & Recipes from a Year of Baking, is out tomorrow, 3/3.

1. What inspired your cookbook?

I knew I wanted to write a narrative cookbook where the recipes and the story were meaningfully intertwined. I taught myself to bake during the pandemic, at a moment when I was unmoored, depressed, and adrift. I decided to write about that strange year: about learning a new skill and the failures and humiliations—and ecstasy and delight—that precede competence.

I also wanted to tell a juicy story about falling in love, going to Italy for an ill-fated internship, and what it’s like to work in a basement kitchen. I eventually landed on a four-part structure: the story of a season, immediately followed by the recipes that were inspired by it.

My hope is that the book is immersive. When I read a novel, I want to live in its world, and I think that if you’re invested in someone’s journey, it can inspire your own.

2. What recipe are you the most proud of in the book, or felt the most triumphant when you got it right?

The Neapolitan Pavlova! I knew I wanted to capture the nostalgic strawberry–chocolate–vanilla trio, which I have a lot of reverence for, but I wasn’t sure how to do it in a way that was both simple to make at home and also cohesive in the form of a pavlova.

I went through many iterations. I tested different versions of the meringue before landing on what felt like a genuine breakthrough: incorporating strawberry Nesquik powder in the base for a malted-milkshake vibe. From there, I layered in a swoop of bittersweet fudge for depth, and folded plenty of vanilla bean paste with cream cheese into the whipped cream to give it tang and structure. Then I added strawberries two more ways, fresh, and jammy in a compote.

It’s a really balanced, showstopping dessert…better than a birthday cake, more opulent, and more communal to eat. Plus it comes together really fast once the meringue is in the oven.

3. What recipe is so low-effort, high-reward that it’s worth cooking for dinner tonight, even if we’re tired and don’t want to cook?

Miso caramel. You put water and sugar in a pot and let it cook until deeply amber, then whisk in heavy cream and miso, and boom, you’re done.

It’s perfect drizzled over ice cream, or brownies, poured into a little jar as a gift. It keeps beautifully in the fridge for a week, and months in the freezer, so you can have a hit of something sweet and salty whenever you need it.

4. What’s something you wish more people knew about your book?

That it’s meant to be read straight through, like a novel. It’s a coming-of-age story with recipes, one that I hope lets you sink into the story and then gently nudges you into the kitchen.

Thank you, Tanya! You can preorder Will This Make You Happy right here.

