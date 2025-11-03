Monday, November 3, 2025

Am I the only one who absolutely cannot believe that it’s November? I am pretty sure I was just at the beach a few weeks ago saying things like “I’m ready for fall!” And it’s here and while I love this time of year, from two of the best days of the year in NY, Halloween and Marathon Sunday this past weekend, to all of the amazing holiday stuff ahead — I just wish we could have it all and also the sun setting past 5pm again. Alas! We getting cozy again. Below, a new recipe for a cozy baked potato dinner that’s been the hit of our family meals this fall, plus 10 other things I can’t wait to cook this month, not a single pumpkin pie among them. (That’s for next week!)

And in case you missed it, in the latest Weekly Yap, my not-strictly-cooking newsletter, we’re talking about puzzles, new books from friends, how to stay inspired in the kitchen, plus I’m sharing a Real Life Menu with an unhinged amount of snacks.

I’ve written three cookbooks and one audiobook and I’m a tiny bit biased, but I think you’d love them all. Not sure which one to check out first? Take a look at the recipe index and see which collection jumps out at you most.

New: Dinner tonight? Cozy, uncomplicated, economical, and exactly right for a cold, rainy day, we’re loading baked potatoes with crispy broccoli, bacon and all the works. I’m not saying I’m bossy or anything, but the list of the correct order in which to pile toppings on a baked potato might suggest otherwise.

These tender breakfast buns infused with orange zest and wound with a brown sugar cranberry filling that becomes almost jammy as they bake are exquisitely good right now or for any holiday breakfasts you have ahead. Don’t miss them.

For that frightful weather outside, a cozy chicken noodle soup with buoyant, tender meatballs, all of the noodles your heart desires (ours desire a lot) and a speed of assembly impressive even for a weeknight.

Panzanella needn’t be just a summer fling. Brussels, butternut, garlic-thyme croutons and a sharp vinaigrette make this one very November, and very rustic and cozy for dinner tonight.

There’s a nip in the air which means it’s unquestionably cauliflower cheese season -- the time of year when we drape it in a sharp cheddar cheese sauce that’s been spiked with mustard and a bit of cayenne and then bake in the oven until bronzed and exactly perfect for dinner tonight.

Rainy, windy, and cold? Oh, it’s definitely chili season now. I recently refreshed and updated this chili from deep in the SK archives. It’s really quick, has a short ingredient list, and (finally) looks good enough to eat.

A quick, hearty all-day frittata with a deceptively plain appearance. That finish under the broiler creates a crackly/crunchy frico-like obsessively good top edge.

A sky-high vegetable lasagna, five layers of noodles, sauce, cheese, and vegetables (that are not an afterthought, for once). The top layer is crackly with melted, deeply bronzed cheese over a thin slick of garlicky tomato sauce and might be the very best reason to make this.

There’s good roast chicken, and then there’s Judy Roger’s legendary approach — dry brine (a fancy term for salting and leaving it), crazy crisp skin and a salad that’s akin to deconstructed stuffing. This is one of my favorite luxurious but low-key fall dinners.

A orange-zested cranberry pecan bread studded with tart berry gems and finished with a snowglobe-like crunch on top so perfect it makes me forget every quickbread that came before it (pumpkin who?) and also converted me to enjoying nuts in loaf cakes. It’s that magical. [Video below!]

This cake tastes like a glazed apple cider doughnut and will make your kitchen smell like fall blew up (gently, aromatically) in it, but is secretly even more magical: it’s naturally dairy- and egg-free.

