I love October. It (usually!) finally feels like fall but still gorgeous enough to be outside and have the windows open at last so I’m going to ignore this temporary 80+ degree blip in the radar and focus on all of the great things I love to cook in October. Below, a few of my — and our! — favorites from a roasted cabbage that will transform all of your previously held opinions about cabbage to a heartier shakshuka for fall and pumpkin cinnamon rolls from deep in the archives that got a refresh this week.

Plus, this week we’ve got an interview with the one and only Hetty Lui McKinnon, whose new cookbook, Linger: Salads, Sweets and Stories to Savor, is out tomorrow, 10/7 and you just know we’re going to be obsessed with it, like everything she makes.



We were lucky enough to spend four days in Nice in September. Without kids. If you’re curious, I wrote up where we went and what we did. It was wonderful.

A fall spin on one of my favorite summer salads, this keeps the bright flavors and textures — lemon, scallions, parsley, mint, garlic, and pita chips — but uses the cozy vegetables that abound in autumn.

This roasted cabbage is a site favorite because much more than it seems: A warm salad for cold weather. Starter Cabbage for people who are cabbage hesitant. Better from the tray than a serving dish, thus rewarding laziness, you’re welcome. It takes 20 minutes total, including prep. Don’t sleep on those lacy, crunchy edge pieces -- they tend to “disappear” before you even get it to the table.

This spiced cauliflower and potato soup from Madhur Jaffrey is vibrant and totally hits the spot on a blustery day. We like to add a little rice, a swirl of yogurt (optional if you want to keep it vegan) and a few wedges of toasted naan on the side. Double it if you can; I’m always glad when I do.

A skillet-baked pink pasta with five cheeses and nestled shells that maximizes the charred edges. There’s a lot of flexibility for swaps here if you, like me, are just heading to the fridge to see if there’s anything you can rustle up for a Tuesday dinner.

Eggs baked in spicy tomato sauce with kale and chickpeas, too, so perfect and filling on a chilly weeknight. Thank you, Hetty McKinnon (don’t miss her interview down below)!

Proof-positive that easy recipes -- the directions are literally “throw everything in the pot and turn heat on” (yay) -- needn’t always lead to compromised results, this chicken-bean chili for stovetop, slow- or pressure-cooker has been on repeat around here for a couple years and we’re not even close to tired of it.

An unforgettable braise with a more salty-than-sweet sauce that’s glossy and dark, a short ingredient list that’s still wildly complex with flavor, and a shorter cooking time than a full pork shoulder. Plus, the leftovers are phenomenal. Who’s in?

A bouldered and plush intersection of baked apples and New York-style crumb cake, i.e. 50% cinnamon-brown sugar topping, 50% golden, sour cream-enriched cake, and 100% the best kind there is. [Video below!]

This is my favorite brittle and it’s absolutely cluttered with roasted peanuts and salted pretzels before being coated with dark chocolate. It’s crunchy, caramelized, buttery, and salty and absolutely memorable.

Let me tell you how little my friends and family minded while I reworked and updated these 2012 pumpkin cinnamon buns this fall. They’re now better than ever -- bigger, gorgeously spiraled with cinnamon sugar, tender and devastatingly delicious. Make this and be a hero to all around you. Or, make them and don’t share. I won’t tell.

AN INTERVIEW WITH HETTY LUI MCKINNON

My shelves are full of wonderful cookbooks I don’t get to talk about enough, so I’ve added this section so you can get to know the cool people behind them. Today we're chatting with Hetty Lui McKinnon. Her new cookbook, Linger: Salads, Sweets and Stories to Savor, is out tomorrow, 10/7, in the US.

1. What inspired your cookbook?

Linger was really inspired by a need to reconnect with humans, to find community and common ground after a period of enforced separation. It was also inspired by friendship.

After the pandemic, I felt a real shift in the way people related to one another. There seemed to be a complacency in the world, and while people were confident about communicating with others through a screen, there seemed to be less physical human contact. I felt that loss and I’m sure others did too.

I wondered how I could recapture the joy. And in my musings, it always came back to salads, and how that one dish has enabled me to forge so many lasting and precious friendships. Through my salad delivery business Arthur Street Kitchen in Sydney, I found my community while sharing a salad box. So, I decided to see if I could find that magic again, this time by inviting friends to my house and sharing salads around my dining room table.

What ensued was a year of comfort and bliss. Each month, I looked forward to welcoming friends over for lunch, greeting them with a table full of salads. The lunches, and the human connections around my table, were an antidote to the disconnection I was feeling. I was healing, one bite of salad at a time. The experience was transformative and that connection can be felt on every page of Linger.

2. What recipe are you the most proud of in the book, or felt the most triumphant when you got it right?

Linger is my third cookbook about salads, so it probably doesn’t surprise you or your readers that I spend a lot of time thinking about salads and specifically, what dishes I could turn into a salad. One of the dishes I’ve considered a lot is mapo tofu, a cherished dish from my childhood.

Mapo tofu is a soft stew so I knew that for the salad version, I would need to change the textures, while still highlighting the intense, fiery flavors. I decided to prepare the tofu by dusting it in cornstarch before pan-frying – this gives the tofu more structure and creates a lovely crispy texture. I stir-fried some cabbage with vinegar to bring acidity to the dish. The dressing, of course, is where we can have a lot of fun. I adore playing around with dressings! This mapo dressing includes all the seasonings I would use in the source dish, with doubanjiang, ginger, garlic Sichuan peppercorns, and sesame oil coming together to create a rich, spicy, slightly numbing sauce. The final dish speaks emphatically to my childhood, but also encapsulates my free spirit as a salad-maker.

3. What recipe is so low-effort, high-reward that it's worth cooking for dinner tonight, even if we're tired and don't want to cook?

I am a peanut sauce obsessive so I turn often to my tofu and kale salad with sweet peanut sauce. It comes together with ingredients I usually already have in my pantry and it just always delivers on flavor and comfort. The peanut sauce is so simple – it is made with peanut butter, garlic, red pepper flakes and vinegar, with sweetness from kecap manis, a sticky savory sauce that is popular in Indonesian cooking. If you want to make a really authentic, southeast Asian peanut sauce, invest in a bottle of kecap manis! And sometimes, if I’m feeling extra lazy, I will just use store-bought baked tofu (in place of extra firm), which doesn’t require pan-frying, making this a no-cook salad.

4. What's something you wish more people knew about your book?

The word ‘salad’ comes with a lot of preconceived notions. Many may hear that Linger is a ‘salad cookbook’ and automatically assume it is a cookbook full of leafy sides. But Linger delves deeper into what a salad can encompass, and presents salads as hearty, comforting and endlessly riffable. Most importantly, the majority of the salads in Linger are designed to be main meals. Through Linger, and my wider work, I’m always trying to show how creative, and satiating, salads can be.

Thank you, Hetty! You can preorder Linger right here.

