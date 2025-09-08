Monday, September 8, 2025

Good morning!

Last week, I was very “It’s still summer!” And “Put those decorative gourds down!” and felt quite righteous in my indignation while at the beach on Saturday until about 3pm when the downpour of downpours fell on us and with it, ushered in cooler weather. Fine, September. Let’s do this. Despite my resistance to let the more idle days of summer go, September and October are two of the very best months when the farmer’s markets are still heaped with almost an entire season’s harvest haul and we’re not yet too cold to enjoy shopping outside. Below, a few don’t-miss items on my September cooking agenda from a beloved soup to a baked orzo people go wild for. There’s chocolate cake too; my priorities are straight.

Plus, today we have an interview with Nite Yun, whose new cookbook, My Cambodia: A Khmer Cookbook, is out later this month on 9/23. I cannot wait to make that charred eggplant dish with pork!

Cheers,

Deb

A bowl of soup from way back in the SK archives perfect for the end of pepper season. I'm deeply attached to this recipe because it was a dinner party menu staple for many years -- it's simple, cozy, and looks really cute in small cups with a swirl of cream.

My favorite thing about this focaccia isn't that there are few more delicious intersections than concord grapes, olive oil, sea salt and rosemary, or that I don't think you'll find a dish that better screams "it's late September, let's have some wine and cheese." It's actually that a reader once called it Manischevitz Focaccia and the name has forever, delightfully, stuck around here.

Classic panzanella salad is just dressed tomatoes and stale bread but as we inch towards fall, I enjoy this busier version with other chunky vegetables and heartier croutons, a fitting summer sendoff.

A spectacular tomato sauce that you can make from even grocery store grape tomatoes and if that wasn't enough to sell it, this is a 25-minute dinner and one of the better ones in the category. My Wednesday just got so much easier. [Video below!]

A heartier, easier take on eggplant parmesan -- cozy and decadent, but not in a way that puts you immediately to sleep. You'll want to double this; you'll thank you later, and by later, I basically mean tomorrow because I have yet to have a pan last long enough to make it into the freezer.

An Ottolenghi take on baked pasta with tomatoes, parmesan and enough mozzarella that it stretches from each forkful, but there are also pillows of eggplant and other vegetables, so it doesn't feel over the top. The leftovers, should any survive, are luxurious.

A one-skillet, weeknight-friendly chili with a simple ingredient list that requires little planning ahead, which is awesome because despite years of opportunities to practice, I’ve never quite mastered planning far enough ahead to not be in a rush when making dinner. 🙃

Crispy, spiced patties with yogurt sauce, pitas, and sometimes a little tomato-cucumber salad too take all of 30 minutes to make and are never not a good idea.

If you can read about something called a magic cobbler that you make more or less entirely in the pan you bake it and not have it in the oven 15 minutes later, you're made of stronger stuff than me. This one celebrates peak late-summer-ness with apples, plums and a cinnamon-sugar lid and it's exquisite served with whatever is left of a scoop of vanilla ice cream after it lands on top of the warm cobbler.

The intersection of chocolate and red wine is unforgettable here, in a fudgy, one-bowl, and very September-ish cake. Plus, a little 9/11 story -- but not a sad one.

AN INTERVIEW WITH NITE YUN

My shelves are full of wonderful cookbooks I don’t get to talk about enough, so I’ve added this section so you can get to know the cool people behind them. Today we're chatting with Nite Yun. Her new cookbook, My Cambodia: A Khmer Cookbook, is out later this month on 9/23.

1. What inspired your cookbook?

I wanted to preserve the Cambodian recipes I learned from my mom and during my visits to Cambodia, especially since so much was lost during the Khmer Rouge regime. Traditionally, recipes are often passed down orally, and memories can fade over time. Sharing these recipes is also my way of telling my story and exploring my family history and identity through food. I hope to shed light on Khmer cuisine, which has often been overshadowed or entirely confused by its neighboring countries, Thailand and Vietnam.

2. What recipe are you the most proud of in the book, or felt the most triumphant when you got it right?

Kuy Teav Phnom Penh, a pork noodle soup, was the recipe I wanted to recreate as faithfully as possible. It was the noodle soup that inspired me to share Khmer food with the world. I grew up helping my mom prepare it and watching her cook, thinking it would be easy to learn, but I was wrong. It took nearly four months of trial and error before I finally got it. Once I did, I felt so proud, relieved, and excited.

3. What recipe is so low-effort, high-reward that it's worth cooking for dinner tonight, even if we're tired and don't want to cook?

Absolutely, Cha Troup! Charred eggplant with pork, chicken, and/or shrimp (you can omit the shrimp to skip a few steps) or no meat. Besides charring and peeling the eggplant skin, everything comes together quite easily with just a few ingredients. The creaminess and smokiness from the eggplant make this dish A+ for any meal. Of course, you'll want to have a pot of jasmine rice ready.

4. What's something you wish more people knew about your book?

There is one singular line that is drawn on almost every page​ of the book. This line represents the thread that ties everything together: love. The thread is also inspired by the red string bracelet that is usually worn after a blessing ceremony by a Buddhist monk to ward off evil spirits and to bring in love. The line also symbolizes the connection between the past, present, and future, something I often reminisce about.

Thank you, Nite! You can preorder My Cambodia right here.

See you next week!