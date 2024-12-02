Monday, December 2, 2024

Welcome to December! Here in NYC, it arrived on a gust of icy wind but the lights are going up in store windows and restaurants, making everything glowy and more charming than one would expect when the sun sets at approximately 3pm each day. The tree stands are out on the sidewalks and I love walking through and taking a big inhale of the fresh-cut scent. Today is a perfect time perfect to kick off a festive and cozy cooking month. Below, 10 beloved, quintessentially December Smitten Kitchen site favorites — the salads, soup, lasagna, brunch favorites, cake and drinks that put me immediately in a holiday mood. I hope you try a few and see if it works its magic on you too!

A quick-yeasted waffle (yes, you can have it for breakfast this morning!) with the flavors of eggnog for a happy weekend in December.

I'm completely obsessed with this omelet that's angling to be your holiday brunch centerpiece. The ingredients are simple (frozen spinach, cheddar, eggs), the process is quick (hand-whisked, bakes in 15 minutes), but the presentation is gorgeous enough for a fancy table. I hope you love it too.

For peak December coziness, I merged two of my favorite things: onion soup and braised short ribs, into a decadent, rich stew-like soup that's as welcome at a casual drop-in as a big holiday dinner. Or, make it to just spoil yourself - you deserve it.

These are indulgent (baked potatoes, cheese, sour cream, hooray) but also contain an entire bundle of greens (meaning they're basically a salad, right?), and they make for a perfect cozy December dinner.

There’s good roast chicken, and then there’s Judy Roger’s legendary approach — dry brine (a fancy term for salting and leaving it), crazy crisp skin and a salad that’s akin to deconstructed stuffing. This is one of my favorite luxurious but low-key dinners.

This lasagna has a creamy sauce, cheese and four layers of pasta and still manages to be one of the most simple, lightweight and unforgettable lasagnas I've made. Don't like mushrooms? Use another sautéed vegetable. But promise you'll make this.

Nothing breaks up the decadence of a holiday dinner like a crisp, green, and complex salad, and this one is particularly epic. A few tweaks -- roasted garlic, pecorino, and spicy candied walnuts -- make this our Special Occasion Caesar. We're worth it.

Poured thin, sandwiched with whipped mascarpone cream, stacked high and a little messy, and crowed with the festive-est berry tiara, my favorite Christmas cake gets a foolproof glow-up.

Two crisp layers of puff pastry encase a thick, rich, perfectly-sweetened vanilla custard from Edd Kimber. Think of the custard slice like a rustic Napoleon or mille-feuille -- for everyday, but still elegant enough to feel special. I bet yours will disappear as fast as ours did.

I used to think that people who made their own Bailey's-style Irish cream were crazy. Then I tried it (it takes 5 minutes, has basically 3 ingredients) and it's so unbelievably good, I haven't bought the bottled stuff in years. Instructions included for bottling it up for lucky friends and family.

