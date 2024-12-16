Monday, December 16, 2024

Good morning!

I’ve been lucky enough to study the art of a great dinner party over the last week — twice! I’m so impressed by those who do it well, although I should clarify that if you’ve invited me over and made me dinner, I’m 100% fawning over everything because I’m so blissed out when anyone goes through the trouble of making me dinner. But some people do it even a little bit better in small ways that make you feel cozy and welcome. I love it when the food is unfussy, the water carafes are cold, and the host(s) sit down with you because they know it’s not a party without them.

Below, a few of my favorite recipes to put together for the festive holiday dinner party of your dreams, and almost all can be made ahead (and the short ribs, up to three days) ensuring that you will get to enjoy it too. Plus a new recipe for a simple, weeknight-friendly chicken meatball and noodle soup that we should make for ourselves as soon as possible. There’s a new podcast episode (about the mighty BEC sandwich!) and some news: my favorite Staub braiser has arrived in the glossy dark green you requested. I hope you’re inspired!

Cheers!

Deb

New! For that frightful weather outside, a cozy chicken noodle soup with buoyant, tender meatballs, all of the noodles your heart desires (ours desire a lot) and a speed of assembly impressive even for a weeknight.

Inspired by the unforgettable endive salad at Estela on Houston Street, this is an often-requested family favorite. You can chop the lettuce and toss everything in a big bowl for a more classic salad, but we also love this spooned into leaf "boats" for handheld eating. The crunchy, robust mix of cheeses, walnuts, garlic, and craggy crumbs can be made in advance and I never regret doubling it.

This is one of my favorite simple soups because it has five ingredients you might even have around, takes about 30 minutes to make, and tastes incredibly rich for something so light and simple.

This recipe gives mushrooms "the caviar treatment," i.e. as luxurious as possible with shallots, chives, a splash of wine and glug of cream, then heaped on buttery brioche toasts for a party snack or a better-than-average weeknight night dinner with a big green salad.

Think spinach gratins must be rich and leaden with cheese, cream and butter? Not when Julia Child shows us the way. Not only does this taste amazing, it's total weekday night fare -- as a side, scooped on toast or topped off with an egg. (Yesss.)

Are you tasked with finding a vegetarian main for the holidays that’s a) not just everyone else’s side dish, b) ideally contains protein, c) would be a good fit for the other flavors on the table? These mini-galettes are the show-stealing answer.

This classic from Suzanne Goin -- a dark short rib braise, greens and an otherworldly horseradish sauce -- is both one of my favorite dinner party meals as well as a luxe cooking project just for you, with days of cozy leftovers to look forward to.

The cover dish of my second cookbook, Smitten Kitchen Every Day, is a riff on Potatoes Anna with deeply bronzed and crisp edges and a baked-just-so center, infused with salty cheese and a warming kick of pepper and salad on top. It's perfect in every way.

A warm salt-flecked toffee/butterscotch sauce ladled over a simple brown sugar and date cake is the stuff luxurious winter dessert dreams are made of.

The Smitten Kitchen's very first Yule log: a dark, deeply spiced, almost sticky gingerbread roll cake filled with slightly tangy, barely sweet cream, covered in the easiest chocolate bark, and studded with sugared cranberry gems. This feels festive, looks a little fancy, but every step is fuss-free -- no cracking cakes or piping bags, and we're not even going to separate eggs. I can't wait for you to try it. [Video below!]

This is my favorite Christmas cookie, an aromatic blend of walnuts, cinnamon, cloves and lemon zest that is distinctly, wonderfully December to me. Don't be intimidated by that pretty design -- Maida Heatter has a gift for making even the most complicated desserts doable and fun.

This fuss-free, small-yield eggnog recipe makes just enough for two tumblers, cozy and perfect for any scaled-down holiday celebrations, or for all of us eggnog lovers whose families do not share our superior taste.

