I hope you’ve had an excellent weekend and are Monday-ing better than me, who is moving slowly after a very fun and packed weekend into a week with seemingly no downtime. What’s a girl to do? Write about chickpeas, it turns out! Wait, hear me out. I’m tired of winter food, impatient for asparagus and peas, but they are still likely weeks away. While dried chickpeas and canned chickpeas have no season, they have a nutty, heartiness that keeps dishes cozy while it’s still, as of this typing cool and rainy, but a lightness in dishes that makes them a perfect bridge-to-spring ingredient. It was hard to whittle down my favorite chickpea dishes to *just* 10, but I hope this leaves you more than inspired.

New: This flourless, dairy-optional carrot cake is hearty, spiced, and totally excused for being a little (cough) late to the April holidays because it's perfect for any day of the year, whether brunch or dessert or just because it's Tuesday and the vanilla bean-flecked cream cheese squiggles are calling to you.

8 arguments for turning a pot of deeply flavorful, deeply economical, brothy chickpeas into dinner -- from a swirl of olive oil or salsa verde, sprinkle of parmesan, handful of wilted greens, spoonful of tomato sauce to burrata or an egg on top or even ladled over grilled garlicky toast. We're just getting started.

This is a Top 5 favorite warm-weather lunch for me -- pan-crisped chickpeas on top of blistered lemony zucchini on top of a salty garlic yogurt sauce, finished with herbs and more lemon juice. It serves exactly one person and it's not sorry about it at all.

This salad is a forever site (and Deb lunch) favorite, just lightly crushed chickpeas with minced red onion, parsley, lemon juice and zest, enriched with olive oil. It's great straight from the bowl but possibly even better on a slice of toast atop a layer of tahini dressing. (Instructions for all of the above and then some more ideas in the recipe.)

Feta, tomatoes, garlic, and chickpeas roast in olive oil until the tomatoes blister and soften, the feta becomes creamy, and the whole mixture is a dream to scoop onto flatbread. It's almost endlessly tweakable. Dinner should always be this easy.

Eggs baked in spicy tomato sauce with kale and chickpeas, too, so perfect and filling for a cozy spring weeknight dinner.

Bright with lemon, nutty with tahini, flecked with parsley, topped with almost smoky roasted chickpeas and salted pistachios, this salad makes excellent use of simple ingredients and exactly what I'm craving for lunch today.

Is nine extra minutes of work worth it to make the ethereally smooth, fluffy, dolloping pillow of hummus of your dreams? There's only one way to find out. Make it today, snack all weekend, and have the rest for sandwiches and carrot stick swoops all this week.

Unquestionably the best chana masala I have ever made, a hint of sour transforms the whole dish. Have it for dinner with rice, toasted naan and/or a dollop of plain yogurt and end your day warm-bellied and content.

A dinner packed with flavors, textures, and color. We like to scoop it all into bowls with salted lemony yogurt, lightly pickled onions, and pita wedges and I always wonder why we don't make it more often.

I once presumed making falafel would be complicated, best left to the experts. Once I learned how staggeringly simple it is -- oh and by the way, vegan, gluten-free, and so quick to assemble, you might decide you have time enough leftover to make homemade pitas worthy of you perfect falafel -- I see exactly no reason not to make it all of the time.

