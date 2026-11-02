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Mel's avatar
Mel
1d

Going from an inflatable pink shark to pie planning in 48 hours is the most November thing I've ever read. The black bottom oatmeal pie is such a thoughtful answer for nut-allergy families, and I love that it isn't treated as second place. Making a couple of crusts now and stashing them in the freezer is the best gift you can give your future Thanksgiving self.

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JQ Louise's avatar
JQ Louise
5h

For the pecan pie, pour a 10-year-old tawny Port or a Malmsey Madeira. The wine needs to be at least as sweet as the slice, and both meet the nuts rather than fighting the sugar.

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