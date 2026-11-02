Monday, November 2, 2026

Good afternoon!

Happy November, friends! And welcome to the Super Bowl of the food world that is not just Thanksgiving, but the month that leads up to it. Well, in most of the food world. Here at the Smitten Kitchen, it’s too early for me to have a firm opinion on what kind of sweet potato or appetizer I’ll be putting on the table in 24 days, or a mere 48 hours after taking an inflatable pink shark around town trick-or treating. But pie? My ears, eyes, and heart perks up like a dog hearing the crinkle of a bag of chips when I understand pie to be on the horizon. I dream about maple, about chocolate pudding, about apples and cinnamon, and I can’t wait to get started. If you’re like me, this is your week. I’ve rounded up some of my favorite holiday pies below, plus an pie dough as unflappable as your skills will be by the holiday.

And if you need a little balance in your life (adulting is such a drag), I’ve also shared a few good dinner ideas for the week.

Finally, I sent out my quite sporadic, not-strictly-cooking newsletter, The Yap, last week. If you missed it, you can read it at the link below. We’re talking about talking on the telephone, a song I can’t stop listening to, good books, and the great art of farting around.

Cheers,

Deb

I’ve written three cookbooks and one audiobook and I’m a tiny bit biased, but I think you’d love them all. Not sure which one to check out first? Take a look at the recipe index and see which collection jumps out at you most. Looking for recipes that fit this week’s theme? Try the marbled pumpkin gingersnap tart or deepest dish apple pie in The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook, the chocolate pecan slab pie in Smitten Kitchen Every Day, or the big crumb pie bars or apple butterscotch crisp in Smitten Kitchen Keepers.

When one classic (old-school pumpkin pie) loves another classic (pecan pie) very much, everyone wins.

Slab pie is the ideal format to distribute apple pie to the maximum amount of people and -- just throwing this out there -- it looks a giant, flaky/buttery/tender pop tart.

Six simple tips to send your (corn syrup-free) pecan pie game into the stratosphere -- and yes, one of them is how to add chocolate, because I know us. Just-good-enough pecan pie would never cut it around here.

Do you or someone you know suffer from Pecan Pie Deprivation Syndrome because of a nut allergy? With oats, chocolate and a gooey salted caramel, there’s nothing even a little second place about this. It belongs equally on your Thanksgiving -- or Saturday night -- agenda.

I rarely saw straight-up cranberry pies so I made my own. I found that the secret to a great one was an even better contrast. This is topped with a thick crumble of oats, toasted pecans, cinnamon, brown sugar and butter and it’s heavenly against the tart berries. Don’t forget the vanilla ice cream! And just let me know what time to show up.

A luxe longtime favorite, this is a sleeper recipe for a gloriously rich, deeply maple-y, creamy baked pie. I’ve toned down the nutmeg over the years so it doesn’t blot out the other flavors, but mostly left everything as perfect as it’s always been. Pumpkin pie? We’ll see you again next year.

A crisp, buttery tart shell is filled with a fragrant toasted pecan filling with a whiff of orange zest and brandy, then studded with fresh, tart cranberries. It’s spectacular with a cup of coffee or tea.

You know those people who are all “pumpkin, schmumpkin! It’s not dessert unless it has chocolate in it!” This is just for them (and it’s a breeze to make).

I’ve been cheating on my All-Butter, Really Flaky Pie Dough in the last couple years with this, which makes the croissant-flaky pie crust of my dreams. It shatters into thousands of featherweight-but-crisp shards when you bite into it, just like a good puffed pastry, but so so much easier. Make a couple today and chill in the fridge (for this week) or freezer (for any holiday season pie needs) until needed. Or, skip the pie and make a cute little breakfast pastry tomorrow with fresh fruit, as shown (instructions in the recipe).

DINNER THIS WEEK

Broccoli cheddar soup, exactly the way I always wanted it to be -- a lot of broccoli, a little bit of richness, and the coziest thing on a chilly weekend afternoon. [Video below!]

A crispy-soft, vegetable-full sheet pan spin on chow mein from Hetty Lui McKinnon that will become an instant favorite, I am absolutely sure of it.

A one-pan lemon chicken with potatoes and chickpeas perfect for right now. The chicken thighs are bronzed and crisp; the roasted potatoes and chickpeas infuse with the lemony onion and garlic drippings. It’s perfect.

Surprise me with a random recipe!

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser is a lower-walled enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that works as well as a deep sauté pan as it does a soup pot, roasting pan, or even casserole dish that perfectly fits a pasta bake. It’s the ideal size and usability (dishwasher safe!) for everyday cooking. Not a week has gone by in the 14 years I’ve had mine when I don’t cook in it at least three times, so when it was no longer sold in U.S. stores, I asked Staub — a French cast-iron manufacturer originally from Alsace; you can watch me tour the forge/factory here! — if they would partner with me to bring it back, because I knew you’ll fall in love with the pan too. We launched the Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser in spring 2024. The Braiser is now sold exclusively at Williams-Sonoma and available in eight gorgeous new colors! The newest two — a classy off-white (pardon, French Crème) and a soft pink (Pink Peony, which you know I sing to the tune of Pink Peony Club) — launched recently.

Cranberry (bright red)

Grenadine (deep red)

Sage (light green)

Basil (dark green)

La Mer (dark blue-green)

Sapphire (dark blue)

(New!) French Crème (off-white) ✨

(New!) Pink Peony (soft pink) ✨

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser Recipe Starter Pack: Oh, you did get a new braiser? I’m so happy for you. Here are a few recipes you can kick off your cooking with!

Ever wonder where I get my cutting boards, paring knives, offset spatulas and more that you see when I cook? I've created a page on Smitten Kitchen with links to some of my favorite kitchen items, the ones I'm asked about the most. This isn’t just an Amazon storefront. For each item, I attempt to provide a range of shopping links so we're not just focusing on one giant retailer.

See you next week!

Note: I occasionally use affiliate links in this newsletter, which means I will earn a small commission from anything you purchase through it.