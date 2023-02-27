Monday, February 27, 2023

Good afternoon from someone who left her brain on the white, silky beaches of Cancún last week. Is it Monday? What even is a Monday? Thus, please excuse the late newsletter delivery today while I try to remember how to do things that aren’t ordering a salty margarita after a morning of tennis. If you don’t mind me being so bold, this newsletter is worth the wait, dedicated to my favorite kind of vegan cookery: the kind that’s accidental. It’s not that intentional egg-free, dairy-free cooking isn’t just as good, it’s that I’m happiest when I cook with no particular rules in mind. When the results are also something that everyone I know and love can eat, I feel like I’ve won the lottery — and here, at least 9 ways. Plus, some decidedly non-vegan hamantaschen, for those of us getting ready for the Jewish holiday of Purim next week.

A salty-spicy-acidic-sweet tray of winter squash and crispy tofu from Diana Henry that always hits the spot.

I was a sweet potato salad skeptic, so I challenged myself to make one I would love -- bright, crunchy, a little acidic and spicy, no creamy dressings or heaviness. I ended up making it right in the sheet pan and loving my lunch leftovers so much, I missed them when they were gone.

A craving for cauliflower in a spicy tomato sauce led me to gobi matar masala, where the peas (trust this pea-ambivalent cook) add the perfect complementary dots of sweetness. Vegan and cozy but unheavy, it feels perfect for a chilly February day.

Wild rice, roasted sweet potatoes and broccoli and a miso-ginger-tahini dressing all piled into one bowl make this one of my favorite everyone-approved weeknight dinners -- use any kind of rice or combination of vegetables you've got; the dressing is the star.

I once presumed making falafel would be complicated, best left to the experts. Once I learned how staggeringly simple it is -- oh and by the way, vegan, gluten-free, and so quick to assemble, you might decide you have time enough leftover to make homemade pitas worthy of you perfect falafel -- I see exactly no reason not to make it all of the time.

This is a longtime favorite of a hearty vegetarian meal that tastes like a luxury, not a compromise, especially when heaped on grilled or fried bread. (Don't forget to rub it with a halved garlic clove while still hot, then douse it olive oil for peak toast bliss.)

A 20-minute, 5-ingredient (I bet all 5 are in your kitchen right now), abundantly flavorful dish that I cannot resist adding one slightly crispy and dramatically sizzling finish to. Have you made it yet?

A deeply chocolaty, fluffy and perfect one-bowl cake that just happens to be dairy- and egg-free. I like the subtle, earthier quality olive oil imparts in chocolate, especially when flecked with sea salt.

