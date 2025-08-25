Monday, August 25, 2025

Good afternoon!

If there is any time of the year when even the most butter-devoted (it is me) might consider a dairy-free, egg-free, meat-free menu, it would absolutely be this point in August, when the farmers market tables are overflowing with all of the best fruits and vegetables, and produce this good needs only the simplest treatments to be the best things you’ve ever eaten. I called these menus “accidentally” vegan in that I developed 90% of these recipes with no special dietary restrictions in mind, but because I think they’re objectively the best ways to eat each dish. That all of my friends and family can eat them is a bonus. I hope you find inspiration here too.

This week I also have the new recipe I promised/teased last week, a Double Chocolate Zucchini Bread that is, while not vegan, easily made dairy-free and couldn’t be simpler to make (one bowl, hand-whisked, hooray).



Finally, we have an interview with the one and only Sally McKenney of Sally’s Baking Addiction. Her new cookbook, Sally’s Baking 101: Foolproof Recipes from Easy to Advanced, is out next week, 9/2, and I know you’re as excited to get your hands on it as I am.

Cheers,

Deb

The Smitten Kitchen Classroom Wishlist Project 2025 kicked off last month! In the US, a tremendous number of teachers don’t get the funding they need to set their classrooms up for success. Most will end up paying out of their own pockets to buy educational materials, which is all wrong. I’ve asked teachers to send me their wishlists in hopes that we can help clear as many as possible, as we have the last three summers.



If you cannot figure out where to start, let me help: I recommend picking a school in your area, or perhaps where you grew up, or search the descriptions for classrooms that might focus on something particularly meaningful to you. There is no purchase too small to unquestionably make a teacher’s (and their students’) day. Plus, buying crayons, pencils, and books that help kids learn and succeed feels really good. 🖍️📚🍎📓✏️ Thank you for helping out! [Project information. Direct link to spreadsheet.]

I’ve written three cookbooks and one audiobook and I’m a tiny bit biased, but I think you’d love them all. My most recent cookbook, Smitten Kitchen Keepers, is a collection of new classics specifically written with making them forever in mind, and it has a special audio edition that I hope feels exactly like you’ve pulled up a chair and I’m hanging out in the kitchen with you. My first, The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook, is my love letter to approachable, uncompromised home cooking. And my second, Smitten Kitchen Every Day, is a celebration of triumphant and unfussy home cooking.Not sure which one to check out first? Take a look at the recipe index and see which collection jumps out at you most.

New! This is a phenomenally fudgy chocolate loaf cake with a crunchy top that has the better part of a pound of zucchini in it and while we’d never put zucchini in the corner on the Smitten Kitchen, the reality is that if your eyes were closed, you’d never know that there was a vegetable inside. Is this the best news ever? An abomination? Should zucchini bread taste like a brownie? I’m going to let you sort this out for yourself all 12 times you can still make this before summer is over. Cheers!

A great caponata -- the kind that's like a tangy, garlicky eggplant jam -- can be prepped once and used in infinite ways.

A corn coconut soup from Top Chef winner Melissa King was a late summer hit -- it has a cozy, mellow (and vegan) base that we garnished with chile oil, crispy and pickled shallots, lime, and even more ideas in the recipe. I can't wait to see what you do with it.

Don't let tomato season pass without making these, doubly so if you've only had terrible ones to date. The rice absorbs the most clear-noted pure tomato sauce you’ll ever scoop onto a fork; the ingredient list couldn't be less complicated. It's total summer dinner bliss.

This is one of my favorite summer meals of all time and it's wildly simple, just cherry tomatoes quick-roasted with olive oil, garlic, and salt until saucy, and then we tumble in a can of beans and let them drink it up. Finish with basil and eat straight from the pan, or ladle it over crostini. Repeat as long as tomatoes last. [Video below!]

A small-diced salad heaped on a great swirl of hummus to be scooped with grilled pita wedges is the only thing I want to eat for the rest of the summer. With a few chocolate ice cream sandwich intermissions, for balance and stuff.

Eggplant and tofu are fantastic together in this stir-fry; the tofu holds its shape, the eggplant collapses and partly joins the sauce and the result was too dark and pretty to even bother garnishing with chiles or scallions, but you could. You’re in charge.

This pizza is covered with only potatoes, onion, olive oil, salt, and pepper but tastes like so much more than the sum of its parts. It goes spectacularly with a big spring salad and a crisp glass of wine. Not yet sold? From the oven, it looks and tastes like potato chips.

A hearty vegetarian pasta dish with roasted tomatoes, eggplant, garlic and herbs, blended into a flavorful, velvety sauce, I've made this every year, right around now, for almost 17 years.

This intense raspberry granita converted me to granitas. I used to think they were often icy and dull but this is vibrant and impossibly refreshing, basically the best crushed popsicle/sno-cone I've ever made and the only thing worth eating until this heat wave abates.

To make the most plush, moist, tender-crumbed vanilla-scented confetti cupcakes? Skip the eggs and butter. These cupcakes are vegan, one-bowl, and can be entirely finished in under an hour. You can use the same recipe to make a full-sized party cake as well; instructions in the recipe.

AN INTERVIEW WITH SALLY MCKENNEY

My shelves are full of wonderful cookbooks I don’t get to talk about enough, so I’ve added this section so you can get to know the cool people behind them. Today we're chatting with Sally McKenney of Sally’s Baking Addiction. Her new cookbook, Sally’s Baking 101: Foolproof Recipes from Easy to Advanced, is out next week, 9/2.

1. What inspired your cookbook?

Sally’s Baking 101 was inspired by the questions I receive every day from home bakers, whether they are beginners looking for their first reliable chocolate chip cookie recipe or seasoned pros wanting to understand why certain techniques work. I wanted to create something that doesn’t just give you great recipes, but teaches you how to bake with confidence. It contains all the guidance I wish I had when I was just starting out.

2. What recipe are you the most proud of in the book, or felt the most triumphant when you got it right?

Red Velvet Cupcakes, for sure. Even though I have a version on my website, the cookbook version is completely new with a better (and more careful) balance of cocoa, buttermilk, and vanilla. I use both oil and melted butter; oil keeps them extra moist, while butter adds flavor. And instead of traditional cream cheese frosting, we use a whipped version to make it lighter and less sweet, which complements the cupcake perfectly. I love these!

3. What recipe is so low-effort, high-reward that it's worth cooking for dinner tonight, even if we're tired and don't want to cook?

Easy Beer Bread. It’s a no-fuss, 1-bowl quick bread made with just 6 ingredients and there's no yeast required. The top bakes up with a buttery, biscuit-like crust, and we tested it with all kinds of beers (even alcohol-removed beer) to make sure it works. It goes from bowl to oven in minutes and is the ultimate sidekick for soups, stews, or honestly anytime you’re just craving fresh, warm bread. (Which is often!)

4. What's something you wish more people knew about your book?

How seriously my team and I took the recipe testing process. Every single recipe in Sally’s Baking 101 was tested by over a dozen recipe testers—including outside the U.S. to account for different ingredient brands. On top of that, my own team tested everything repeatedly. We didn’t just want the recipes to work, we wanted them to be consistently successful and clear to follow. If something didn’t meet those standards, it didn’t make it into the book. We were meticulous, and I’m really, really proud of that.

Thank you, Sally! You can preorder Sally’s Baking 101 right here.

Ever wonder where I get my cutting boards, paring knives, offset spatulas and more than you see when I cook? I've created a page on Smitten Kitchen with links to some of my favorite kitchen items, the ones I'm asked about the most — yes, including the the Smitten Kitchen x Staub Braiser (currently out of stock, but fun news coming soon!). For each item, I've attempted to provide a range of shopping links so we're not just focusing on one giant retailer.

See you next week!