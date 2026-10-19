Monday, October 19, 2026

Good afternoon!

Sure, pasta is seasonless but if the cooler air, crisp leaves, and scarf-necessity of these October weeks doesn’t increase your yearning for warm carbs to twirl around your fork, burrow under a blanket of blistered cheese, and, at times, swan dive directly into a buttery bowl, well, we’re made of different things. Or maybe you crave pasta for other, practical reasons? Maybe it’s economical; turning a $3 box of spaghetti and a hearty vegetable into dinner for a family feels triumphant. Perhaps your pasta cravings are seasonal; maybe you’re carb-loading for an upcoming marathon (you total badass). Maybe it’s just practical; something you can make when you’re too busy for anything else.

Regardless, welcome: Today I’m sharing a few of my favorite pastas to make every fall — lasagna and meatballs and zitis and more — and I hope you find a new favorite among them. Plus, one of the very best loaf cakes on the whole Smitten Kitchen website, for when you need a break from pasta.

And that’s not all! This week we have an interview with the fantastically talented Erin Jeanne McDowell. Her new cookbook, Bake Anything: Essential Recipes and Techniques to Build On for Endless Possibilities, is out now.

Cheers,

Deb

I’ve written three cookbooks and one audiobook and I’m a tiny bit biased, but I think you’d love them all. Not sure which one to check out first? Take a look at the recipe index and see which collection jumps out at you most. Looking for recipes that fit this week’s theme? Try the sweet peas and shells alfredo, linguine with cauliflower pesto, or heart-stuffed shells in lemon ricotta béchamel in The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook, the brussels and three cheese pasta bake in Smitten Kitchen Every Day, or the tangy baked eggplant and couscous or fettuccine with white ragù in Smitten Kitchen Keepers.

A 20-minute, 5-ingredient (I bet all 5 are in your kitchen right now), abundantly flavorful dish that I cannot resist adding one slightly crispy and dramatically sizzling finish to. Have you made it yet? Few dishes make me feel as rewarded for waiting until the last minute to figure out dinner. [Video below!]

A ridiculously simple pasta with fresh mushrooms, garlic, chives, and crème fraîche that’s always in heavy rotation because it’s the easiest way to turn a bag of mushrooms into a meal that, by some miracle, everyone loves. I hope it’s a hit for you, too.

A one-pan pasta dish with broccoli that’s intentionally cooked longer, so it’s tender, almost silky, and you can really taste the olive oil, garlic, and lemon. It’s cozy and perfect for a rainy day.

A skillet-baked pink pasta with five cheeses and nestled shells that maximizes the charred edges. There’s a lot of flexibility for swaps here if you, like me, are just heading to the fridge to see if there’s anything you can rustle up for a weeknight dinner.

Inspired by Ottolenghi, this pasta bake is savory fall brilliance. Everything is tossed raw into a springform for a long bake and what emerges is resplendent: layers of tender squash and spinach with noodles, soft in the center and burnished to a snatch-able crisp on top, the aroma of garlic and toasted cheese everywhere.

A sky-high vegetable lasagna, five layers of noodles, sauce, cheese, and vegetables (that are not an afterthought, for once). The top layer is crackly with melted, deeply bronzed cheese over a thin slick of garlicky tomato sauce and might be the very best reason to make this. [Video below!]

Did you know that you could cook frozen tortellini like potstickers and they get crispy and awesome? I learned this from Ideas in Food, who are full of clever solutions. This riff, with peas, prosciutto, mint, lemon and cream looks and tastes fancy and took about 12 minutes to make.

This is the best (and easiest) spaghetti and meatballs I’ve ever made. A streamlined technique gets this whole thing on the table in under an hour, which means we get to have this for dinner more often. 🍝

This is one of my favorite pasta bakes of all time: craggy with browned crunchy edges for miles, sausage, and broccoli rabe, and a lightly creamy pecorino sauce to hold it all together and I cannot recommend it enough for a cold and windy day.

A baked ziti exactly the way I like it, no jarred sauce, a bit of greens, ricotta on the side. It’s spectacularly simple, effectively indulgent, and it makes bronzed, crispy corners worth calling dibs on.

A one-bowl cake that absolutely bursts with the flavors of a good cannoli — orange and lemon peel, a whiff of Marsala, chopped pistachios and an ample mess of mini-chocolate chips — with none of the deep-fried and filled-to-order fuss. Good enough to make twice and give as a gift, so shop accordingly.

Surprise me with a random recipe!

AN INTERVIEW WITH ERIN JEANNE MCDOWELL

My shelves are full of wonderful cookbooks I don’t get to talk about enough, so I’ve added this section so you can get to know the cool people behind them. Today we’re chatting with Erin Jeanne McDowell. Her cookbook, Bake Anything: Essential Recipes and Techniques to Build On for Endless Possibilities, is out now.

1. What inspired your cookbook?

The concept is probably most inspired by the way I do my videos, where I dive deep into a single recipe, and then show you just how versatile it can be. Throughout this book, there are foundational recipes that can be turned into many other things. The goal is to encourage people to mix and match these elements to create their own unique combinations at home. I really try to write my recipes like I'm standing in the kitchen cheering you on as you learn to bake - so with this book I really want to encourage people that they can bake anything!

2. What recipe are you the most proud of in the book, or felt the most triumphant when you got it right?

I really love the Sunken Islands, which is a take on the classic dessert île flottante, or floating islands. It offers more contrasting textures than the original, because the meringue is baked instead of poached. The exterior of the meringue is shatteringly crisp, and the center is chewy. It's broken up a little bit with a few taps from the back of a spoon, then drowned in chilled creme angalise, and finished with homemade toffee pieces and toasted almonds. It's hard to describe why it's so amazing all together until you taste it - but it's an incredible bite! My favorite recipe in the book, one of my favorite I've ever written, and one I always want to eat!

3. What recipe is so low-effort, high-reward that it’s worth cooking for dinner tonight, even if we’re tired and don’t want to cook?

The chocolate cake recipe doesn't require a mixer, and comes together with a whisk and a bowl. It's also such a versatile recipe - it can be baked as cupcakes, a sheet cake, bundt cake, or as cake layers. I especially love it topped with whipped cream - the easiest, and most classic combination (think: snack cake vibes).

4. What’s something you wish more people knew about your book?

It's hard to describe what's special about it until you see it and use it for yourself! There's step by step photos, but there are also QR codes scattered throughout the book that take you to how-to videos of different techniques. There's photos for every recipe included in the book, tons of variations, and so many ideas to help guide you on your baking journey. Oh, and the book features a rainbow color scheme - each section is a different color, so as you work through the book, you're sort of working through the rainbow. If you love to bake, I really hope you'll check it out - this book is so much more than the sum of its parts!!!

Thank you, Erin! You can order Bake Anything right here.

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser is a lower-walled enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that works as well as a deep sauté pan as it does a soup pot, roasting pan, or even casserole dish that perfectly fits a pasta bake. It’s the ideal size and usability (dishwasher safe!) for everyday cooking. Not a week has gone by in the 14 years I’ve had mine when I don’t cook in it at least three times, so when it was no longer sold in U.S. stores, I asked Staub — a French cast-iron manufacturer originally from Alsace; you can watch me tour the forge/factory here! — if they would partner with me to bring it back, because I knew you’ll fall in love with the pan too. We launched the Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser in spring 2024. The Braiser is now sold exclusively at Williams-Sonoma and available in eight gorgeous new colors! The newest two — a classy off-white (pardon, French Crème) and a soft pink (Pink Peony, which you know I sing to the tune of Pink Peony Club) — launched recently.

Cranberry (bright red)

Grenadine (deep red)

Sage (light green)

Basil (dark green)

La Mer (dark blue-green)

Sapphire (dark blue)

(New!) French Crème (off-white) ✨

(New!) Pink Peony (soft pink) ✨

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser Recipe Starter Pack: Oh, you did get a new braiser? I’m so happy for you. Here are a few recipes you can kick off your cooking with!

Ever wonder where I get my cutting boards, paring knives, offset spatulas and more that you see when I cook? I've created a page on Smitten Kitchen with links to some of my favorite kitchen items, the ones I'm asked about the most. This isn’t just an Amazon storefront. For each item, I attempt to provide a range of shopping links so we're not just focusing on one giant retailer.

See you next week!

Note: I occasionally use affiliate links in this newsletter, which means I will earn a small commission from anything you purchase through it.