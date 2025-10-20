Monday, October 20, 2025

We used to try to pep talk ourselves before going apple picking: We’re not going to pick too many apples this year, okay? If it’s more than we can carry, it’s too much to bring home. Just a few from each tree. Got it? And then we’d come home with 22 pounds of apples anyway. Now I just laugh and stopped fighting it. Will we be eating apples with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and cake for the next 6 weeks? Yes. But at this point it’s tradition, and I actually look forward to the absurdity each year. Should you wish to work your way through your apple-anche at a slightly greater pace than 1 or 2 per day, however, I’ve got a bunch of favorite recipes for you below, from salads to scones to showstopping desserts and even a workhorse weekday breakfast. Plus, I’ve got a new recipe for you that involves cheese fried in butter yet somehow isn’t nearly as heavy as it sounds like it would be.

Finally, I bet you’d like this week’s Weekly Yap newsletter in which I share a few things I’ve made for dinner recently, my favorite baking chocolate, and even a few favorite paintings at the MoMA.

New! Soft, pillowy cheese dumplings fried in browned butter and sage — basically ravioli without the pasta wrapper — are the perfect fall food, a little decadent yet somehow just as cozy as a scarf on a blustery day.

A peak fall apple and cheddar crisp salad in which I share three tricks to make the kind of fancy, cool, crunchy, dynamic, and gorgeous salads I can never resist on a restaurant menu at home with little fuss for so much less. I’m obsessed.

Gently roasted apples and a small heap of cheddar bake into a craggy, toasted-edge, soft-centered scone that tastes like a wedge of October bliss. Breakfast, anyone?

My mom’s apple cake is an avalanche of apples, a tiny bit of batter, and a cascade of cinnamon baked into a hulking mass of fall awesomeness in a tube pan that people will demand you make again and again. It’s for new neighbors, and rainy afternoons. It’s also dairy-free and gets better the longer it lasts.

Did you also, in a whirl of leafy fall bliss, pick too many apples? Here’s a recommendation for the first 4.5 pounds of them: A few adjustments to my usual apple pie yielded one more perfect than I knew was possible, with a tall heap of cinnamon-and-spice apples nestled in a caramel-like sauce within a flaky, buttery crust. This is my forever apple pie.

The invisible apple cake (gâteau invisible) is so stunning, you’d never guess that it’s as simple as thinly-sliced apples in a vanilla-flecked lemon-scented crêpe batter. Lightly sweet with a short ingredient list, perfect with tea or coffee, I think this is exactly what you should offer to bring the next time you’re invited over.

A good tarte tatin looks like snug apple cobblestones on top of a rippling puff of flaky pastry. If you’re lucky, the apples will taste like they drank a cup of caramel and then napped in what they couldn’t finish. I could never get it right, so I asked my neighbor, Susan Spungen, an expert tatin-baker, for help. Together, we’ve created what I hope will be the last apple tarte tatin recipe you’ll ever need.

Did someone order a showstopper? This tart is as simple as puffed pastry, apples, butter and sugar. It tastes, however, like the highest calling of all four due to an (easy, I promise) copper-colored salted caramel topping that bakes back onto the tart, glossing everything.

Fixation-worthy apple dumplings. When you cut into each packet, flakes of buttery crust strew everywhere, a trickle of brown sugar caramel floods your plate and mingles with the whiskey-infused glaze that had melted over the sides. Please make these soon; you’ll be so glad you did. [Video below!]

A delicate flaky shell of buttery pastry wrapped around vanilla, cinnamon, lemon and rum-kissed apples and raisins, with or without a dollop of whipped cream or vanilla ice cream trickling down the sides. This straightforward recipe is impossible to mess up.

Psst, If you make this, you can whittle away at your apple-picking supply, have the first serving with a scoop of ice cream for an above-average dessert, *and* have enough left for a week of dreamy October breakfasts.

A dinner packed with flavors, textures, and color. We like to scoop it all into bowls with salted lemony yogurt, lightly pickled onions, and pita wedges and I always wonder why we don’t make it more often.

It felt so chilly this morning, all I could think about was this spin on rajma, a longtime favorite weeknight dinner. It’s a spicy mix of beans, chopped and sauced tomatoes, ginger, onion, garlic and spice that can be on the table in 15 minutes. Eat with rice or toasted naan and a dollop of yogurt, repeat regularly.

