Happy spring! Every March, a wonderful thing happens, which is that the calendar turns to a new season, one that promises a thaw followed by an abundance of flowers. In theory. In practice, I still live in New York City, a place whose Greenmarket probably won’t be teeming with asparagus and rhubarb for *at least* another 6 weeks. What’s a home cook to eat? Not beef stew. Not heavy soups. Here are a few recipes keeping me inspired on this ostensibly “spring” week. They use produce that’s fairly reliable, regardless of growing season, and will keep you feeling cozy on rainy and/or cooler days.

This banana cream pie is the one that made me love banana cream pie: vanilla-flecked pastry cream, plumes of whipped cream, burrowed bananas, a cookie crust. We need this.

In 2008, I walked you through how I, a non-expert at poaching eggs who, nonetheless, loves poached eggs above all else, pulls it off at home. I use this exact method to this day at least once a week, and hope it works for you, too -- now with fresh, easier-on-the-eyes photos

Chicken, chives, dill, and a dollop of horseradish crème fraîche assemble messily with cucumbers and radishes on thin rye toasts in my favorite chicken salad ever. It’s springy and light.

An impossibly delicious avocado and roasted carrot salad that once made the New York City restaurant rounds, streamlined and sheet-panned for weeknight bliss, replete with yogurt and crunch. It's basically the highest calling for the bundle of carrots languishing in our fridge.

Sweeter onions, a lighter broth, and some wild rice for bulk make this onion soup stand apart from the richer, wintery kind. I love the blue cheese toasts on top, but feel free to use any soft cheese you prefer here.

Did you know that you could cook frozen tortellini like potstickers and they get crispy and awesome? This riff, with peas, prosciutto, mint, lemon and cream looks and tastes fancy and took about 12 minutes to make.

A sunny, simple, lemony Italian tea cake with the most incredible texture -- firm and almost crunchy at the edges, rich and plush within. The glaze, applied directly onto the hot cake, makes it look like a doughnut. You’re going to be so glad you baked this.

Cacio e pepe, one of my favorite dishes, as good at you’d have in Rome -- that is with only cheese, pepper, pasta, and water and not one other thing. You could be eating this in 20 minutes.

