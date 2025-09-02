Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Good afternoon!

Welcome to my annual, defiant reminder that there are still almost three weeks left in summer — 25% of the season remains! — so you can please put away your pumpkin spices and fall decorations and even those apple baked goods (although I’m less hardline about this as apples happen to grown and ripen before I might be *emotionally* ready to accept them). There is no reason to rush summer out the door. There may, however, be some temptation to rush my children out the door. They are currently what can only be described as surgically welded to the sofa as they lallygag through their final days of summer break and while I honestly don’t have the heart to deny them this final rot, I might also be counting down the minutes to 8am Thursday morning. But back to cooking! Below, a stack of recipes that feel very back-to-school to me, like waffles that are made to freeze well, after school snacks, and a cozy bowl of pasta that might be just what we need to get through this first week back from vacation.

Plus, I have two more excellent things for you this week. The first: A whole new newsletter! I've long been looking for a place to share bits and bops that aren't strictly cooking-related. Things like: what I've been up to, into, where we've been eating, hobbies, cool things I've come across, what I'm reading this week, Q&As, and Real Life Menus too. The solution? The Weekly Yap. It will go out on Fridays. Even if you’re already subscribed to this (Monday) newsletter, you will have to opt in to the Friday newsletter if you’d like to get it too. Navigate to www.substack.com/settings > Subscriptions > The Smitten Kitchen Digest > sliding the toggle next to Off-The-Menu. Read the welcome note here:

Finally, today we have an interview with the internet’s beloved Dan Pelosi, aka Grossy Pelosi. His new cookbook, Let’s Party: Recipes and Menus for Celebrating Every Day, is out today and I can’t stop thinking about that spiral lasagna. Read all about it below.



Cheers,

Deb

The Smitten Kitchen Classroom Wishlist Project 2025 kicked off last month! In the US, a tremendous number of teachers don’t get the funding they need to set their classrooms up for success. Most will end up paying out of their own pockets to buy educational materials, which is all wrong. I’ve asked teachers to send me their wishlists in hopes that we can help clear as many as possible, as we have the last three summers.



If you cannot figure out where to start, let me help: I recommend picking a school in your area, or perhaps where you grew up, or search the descriptions for classrooms that might focus on something particularly meaningful to you. There is no purchase too small to unquestionably make a teacher’s (and their students’) day. Plus, buying crayons, pencils, and books that help kids learn and succeed feels really good. 🖍️📚🍎📓✏️ Thank you for helping out! [Project information. Direct link to spreadsheet.]

The perfect freezer-to-toaster waffle [cough, Deb-Os] and it couldn’t be easier: a one-bowl, butter and yogurt-enriched batter that smells like heaven. I share all the tricks I’ve learned to ensure they come out of the toaster crisp outside and tender inside. They’re ready to stash in your freezer for the week ahead, or to make breakfast right away. [Video below!]

A fork-mixed, one-bowl whole wheat pancake that's miraculously not compromised in taste or texture. It goes from assembly to plates and mouths in 15 minutes, which means even a human who slacks as much as I do most mornings can pull them off.

No wan, tooth-breaking granola bars here. These are tall, loaded with pretty much anything you wish, and hearty so if you make a batch over the weekend, you've got breakfast and/or snacks sorted for as long as they last.

6 ingredients, 1 bowl, no chilling required, and unlike the packaged ones, they taste abundantly like aged cheddar cheese. I only sometimes share with my kids.

Let's totally have the kind of week where we only eat homemade snacks. (So much easier when they taste this good.)

Quick, stovetop mac-and-cheese that you can have 15 minutes from now, or when an intense need for pasta with a sauce of salty melted cheese strikes and nothing else will do. [Drop broccoli florets into the boiling water for 2 minutes, scoop it out, and continue with the pasta as written. Cheese, carbs and green vegetables? We're set.]

There is no time like today to bake giant white beans as if they were ziti — i.e. with a robust tomato sauce, vegetables, and finished with bronzed, melty cheese. We call them pizza beans because it brings more bean-skeptics to the table. Did I forget to mention that we serve them with garlic bread? I hope that sweetens the deal for you, too.

In my forever quest to have more nachos in my life, I've found that 3 vegetables, 9 salad-y toppings and 0 skimping on the melty cheese is the magic formula.

Halfway to meatloaves, these baked meatballs are a longtime weeknight staple of ours -- we love them with roasted vegetables, potatoes, polenta or even a simple white bean salad with your favorite vinaigrette.

Oat and chocolate chip cookies with both whole wheat flour and (optional) wheat germ -- no wait, come back! They're craggier, more nuanced, and flavorful than any oat cookie I've made before and I don't think you'll go back to making them the old way, either.

AN INTERVIEW WITH DAN PELOSI

My shelves are full of wonderful cookbooks I don’t get to talk about enough, so I’ve added this section so you can get to know the cool people behind them. Today we're chatting with Dan Pelosi, aka Grossy Pelosi. His new cookbook, Let’s Party: Recipes and Menus for Celebrating Every Day, is out today.

1. What inspired your cookbook?

A few things:

Growing up in an Italian-American family, we were always gathering around food, and it was and still is the best way I know how to spend my time and to show love to the people I love the most. It really feels like I was raised to know how to entertain! As often as I host people, I never feel like I am throwing a party. In fact, my followers always tell me “Wow, you are always having a party!” and I eventually realized how lucky I am to be able to throw a party without even knowing it! I want to be able to help others get to that place too - where it just comes so naturally to them that they don’t even realize they are doing it! The book is filled with guides that share my tips and tricks to do just that. Menus! I love taking my favorite recipes and making a menu out of them for an occasion. Menu planning is really the guiding light for how I entertain. Once the menu is set, I can really envision how the whole gathering will look and feel and how I will get the food on the table! This book is organized into 16 different menus for 16 different reasons to gather, or party!

2. What recipe are you the most proud of in the book, or felt the most triumphant when you got it right?

There is a recipe called “Don’t Tell Your Nonna About This Lasagna” on the Giving Thanks menu, which is all about new ways to make Thanksgiving fresh. In my family, there is always pasta or a lasagna on the table at Thanksgiving, but I wanted to take that tradition and turn it into an amazing way to use traditional thanksgiving vegetables like brussels sprouts, leeks and swiss chard. I am certain my Nonna would not approve, but after tasting the final test on this recipe, I was certain I had never tasted anything more delicious in my life!

3. What recipe is so low-effort, high-reward that it's worth cooking for dinner tonight, even if we're tired and don't want to cook?

Well, since it’s peak tomato season right now, I have to say its the Sunshine Pasta from the Tomato Girl Summer menu! It’s inspired by Italian nonnas cooking in the hot summer heat. They make a simple tomato sauce out of fresh tomatoes (I use sungolds, but any small and sweet tomato will do) by simply slicing them, salting them and placing them in the sun to sweat out their juices, which make a delicious sauce for that pasta along with fresh oregano, grated parmesan and olive oil. It doesn’t get easier or tastier!

4. What's something you wish more people knew about your book?

I think it would be that I did not develop special “party” recipes - these are still the everyday recipes people know from me, and they can all be made on their own outside of a party! The word “party” can evoke images of serving 50 people at once, and that is not my kind of party! These menus are for dinner parties that serve 6-8 people, but if you make a recipe from the book on its own it will serve about 4 people, so it’s still very much an every day cookbook, just through the lens of menus for gathering!

Thank you, Dan! You can order Let’s Party right here.

See you next week!