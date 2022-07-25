Monday, July 24, 2022

Good morning!

Last week I was absolutely joking about “needing” to share a recipe for buttered noodles because I’m pretty sure 99% of us feel confident in our abilities for apply butter to noodles, but instead I have learned that buttered noodles are, perhaps, the most fun thing to talk about and I’m glad you encouraged me because the comments alone are my favorite thing on the internet this week. My son is back from sleepaway camp and my interest in cooking a wider variety of foods immediately returned… just in time for him to request we order spicy wontons for his first meal back and for us to head out of town. Thus, just a heads up: There will not be a newsletter next week. I’ll be back with our regularly scheduled email on Monday 8/8, hopefully with tales from a wonderful vacation. Below, all of my favorite things to make with berries. I hope you have a delicious, cooler week.

Cheers,

Deb

New: Well, now I've done it. It started as a joke, seeing how long I could make buttered noodles for dinner before my 7yo asked for something else, and since that day has yet to come, it's time to embrace some incontrovertible truths: Buttered noodles are bliss. A tiny added technique makes them extra-glossy. Salted butter is not negotiable. Trust me, I basically have my PhD in buttered noodles by now.

✨ My third cookbook, Smitten Kitchen Keepers, will be out in just four months and I cannot wait to share it with you because I’m very bad at keeping secrets and am absolutely restless for you to be able to the most summery lasagna and the meatloaf (yes, meatloaf!) that converts skeptics (spoiler: I am the skeptic). I hope you will consider preordering it so it’s deposited at your doorstep the moment it’s out in the world and you can dive in right away. Details here! ✨

Berry-stained favorites

A tender pillow of a mildly sweet scone, riddled with smashed raspberries, these are always a good idea.

This is the happiest summer cake — bronzed with a faint crunch at the edges, tender to the point of pudding-ness in the center, dotted with jammy berries, and welcome wherever you get to share it.

My favorite simple, fuss-free cheesecake is poured into a sheet pan (for better proportions and more servings) and then heaped with every summer berry you can get your hands on -- or basically all of them; they're gloriously in season right now.

A tall, craggy, crunchy-edged shortcake that’s a cinch to make, requiring no rolling pins, round cutters, unusual ingredients, or more pressingly, advanced planning to put together. Just add berries and cream.

Fact! The best recipes are often the ugliest, almost as if they're trying to warn you: this is going to be impossible not to make over and over again, forever, because you never knew three ingredients could combine so transcendently well.

Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt + half-blended fresh berries = yup, we're having popsicles for breakfast this summer.

A two-berry pie with a gorgeous hue and the fluffiest cobblestone of a crumb topping. Swap equal amounts of another fruit combination, if you wish. Just don't skip the topping.

A giant crunchy green salad, but not the leafy kind, we cannot stop wolfing down, watch me make Broccoli Slaw here.

See you next week!