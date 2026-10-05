Monday, October 5, 2026

Good afternoon!

I had my inaugural bowl of onion soup yesterday afternoon for lunch (Balthazar, but you know I’ve got us covered at home) and needed a light jacket on my walk this morning — do you know what this means? It’s finally, blissfully 🍂 Braiser Season 🍃🍁, a thing I’ve invented to celebrate the stretch of the year that runs roughly from October to March in which the best foods are cooked slowly in a heavy pot with a lid.

And while, yes, I have a favorite braiser — the one I partner on with Staub, which I first bought in 2014, promptly became my most-used pot, and then begged them to bring back to market — you don’t need this particular one to celebrate the season. Any large, deep skillet with a lid will work, even better if it’s oven-safe. What I love about these pans is that their lower walls make them as good for sautéing as a frying pan, while still holding enough for everything from soup to pasta bakes — and you can serve straight from them. They work as well as a larger Dutch oven, with the same lifetime promise, but are a more manageable size and weight for weeknight and family cooking.

Today I’m rounding up 10 of my favorite recipes to cook in braiser-style pans, plus a cookie that has little to do with braising and everything to do with making your kitchen smell like fall blew up in it. (In a good way, promise.)

And that’s not all! This week I also have a new recipe for simple, perfect every time chicken tacos and we have an interview with the wonderful, talented Nik Sharma. His cookbook, Fundamentals of Flavor: 100 Recipes for the Science of Better Cooking, is out now.

Cheers,

Deb

I’ve written three cookbooks and one audiobook and I’m a tiny bit biased, but I think you’d love them all. Not sure which one to check out first? Take a look at the recipe index and see which collection jumps out at you most. Looking for recipes that fit this week’s theme? Try the New York breakfast casserole in The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook, the manhattan-style clams with fregola, the wild mushroom shepherd’s pie, or the bacony baked pintos with the works in Smitten Kitchen Every Day, or the ginger garlic chicken noodle soup, the tangy baked eggplant and couscous, or the chicken with rice, chorizo, and tomatoes in Smitten Kitchen Keepers.

New! The simplest chicken tacos for last-minute dinners, i.e. the way I’m cooking most nights of the week. Tender, juicy, perfectly-spiced chicken, plus a couple of new tricks for making the toppings even easier, I have a feeling this recipe is showing up just in time.

Surprise me with a random recipe!

This simple chicken tortilla soup is a weeknight favorite because it’s a cinch to pull off (even after a long day) while not skimping even the tiniest bit on flavor and texture.

For this bleary weather outside, a cozy chicken noodle soup with buoyant, tender meatballs, all of the noodles your heart desires (ours desire a lot) and a speed of assembly impressive even for a weeknight. [Video below!]

This is the pasta I can’t stop making. It’s cozy and quick, and because everything happens in one pot, there’s almost no mess to clean up. The sauce is silky but unheavy but tastes complex and fussed-over. The peas add perfectly cooked pops of sweetness and they’re an ideal forkful match for the ditalini. Come, make it an embarrassing amount of times with me.

Don’t be intimidated by the ingredient list length -- this vegetarian, vegetable-full, complexly flavored stew comes together quickly and is fantastic over couscous, with or without a dollop of yogurt to finish it. Leftovers reheat well, so it’s a meal prep dream too.

A craving for cauliflower in a spicy tomato sauce led me to gobi matar masala, where the peas (trust this pea-ambivalent cook) add the perfect complementary dots of sweetness. Vegan and cozy but unheavy, it feels perfect for a crisp October day.

Eggs baked in spicy tomato sauce with kale and chickpeas, too, so perfect and filling on a chilly weeknight. Thank you, Hetty McKinnon!

Letter of recommendation: Make a deep skillet of your favorite taco or burrito filling, cover it with cheese and broil the lot of it until lightly charred and gooey on top, then scoop it up with tortilla chips. Repeat as needed, which will be often.

Pizza Beans 2.0! Hearty chickpeas, sausage, and kale are simmered in a spicy tomato sauce then finished with melted and blistered mozzarella and pecorino. We like to scoop it onto garlic bread, but it’s also fantastic, with or without the cheese, over polenta and pasta.

A shout-from-the-rooftops, last-recipe-you’ll-ever-need-for chicken curry adapted from Chetna Makan. Not to oversell it or anything, we just love it that much -- and you can finish it under an hour.

This three-ingredient cult classic from Gourmet is worth all the hype. Less than 15 minutes prep time yields a meltingly tender braise and days of gorgeous leftovers.‬

No braiser required here, but after dinner make this: the snickerdoodle recipe of my dreams. Thick, tender (but never cakey), fragrant with brown butter and vanilla bean, and complex with a little cream cheese, they’re unequivocally the best aroma on earth to come home to. This is my new, forever recipe and I can’t wait for you to try it. [Video below!]

Surprise me with a random recipe!

AN INTERVIEW WITH NIK SHARMA

My shelves are full of wonderful cookbooks I don’t get to talk about enough, so I’ve added this section so you can get to know the cool people behind them. Today we’re chatting with Nik Sharma. His cookbook, Fundamentals of Flavor: 100 Recipes for the Science of Better Cooking, is out now.

1. What inspired your cookbook?

I kept thinking about all the invisible things happening when we cook. We brown something in a pan, boil it in water, whip air into it, or add salt, and suddenly the same ingredient can taste completely different. I wanted to take those everyday transformations and make them visible through fire, water, air, and earth—not so you have to memorize the science, but so you can use it to cook more intuitively and make your food taste better.

2. What recipe are you the most proud of in the book, or felt the most triumphant when you got it right?

The Tiger Soda Bread was a challenge—not because Irish soda bread is difficult to make, but because I wanted to give it an Indian spin with spices and turmeric, and that turmeric made me question reality. Every time I baked it, I got these unexpected red and yellow streaks through the bread. I knew turmeric turns red in alkaline conditions, so I tried everything—sifting and whisking the dry ingredients repeatedly, even mixing the turmeric into the buttermilk first—but the streaks remained. Eventually, it hit me: maybe this wasn’t a problem to solve. The different particle sizes mean the ingredients can never be perfectly evenly distributed, and the buttermilk doesn’t completely neutralize the baking soda, creating little pockets where the turmeric changes color. The streaks reminded me of a tiger, and Tiger Soda Bread was born.

3. What recipe is so low-effort, high-reward that it’s worth cooking for dinner tonight, even if we’re tired and don’t want to cook?

There’s a recipe in the book called White Bean, Chickpea + Pesto-Calabrian Chile Soup. It takes less than 10 minutes to put together—so little effort that I felt slightly guilty calling it a recipe—but it’s simply too good to leave out. The soup itself is just stock, chickpeas, and white beans, and then you finish it with jarred pesto and Calabrian chiles. You get this wonderful contrast of fresh, herby flavor from the pesto and the funky warmth of the chiles, with almost no work.

4. What’s something you wish more people knew about your book?

I wish more people knew that you absolutely don’t need a science degree to cook from this book! The science is there because I’m endlessly curious about why things happen in the kitchen, but ultimately, this is a book about making really delicious food. I hope that understanding a little of the “why” makes you a more confident, intuitive cook, so eventually you don’t need me or the recipe quite as much. I want you to feel empowered in the kitchen.

Thank you, Nik! You can order Fundamentals of Flavor right here.

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser is a lower-walled enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that works as well as a deep sauté pan as it does a soup pot, roasting pan, or even casserole dish that perfectly fits a pasta bake. It’s the ideal size and usability (dishwasher safe!) for everyday cooking. Not a week has gone by in the 14 years I’ve had mine when I don’t cook in it at least three times, so when it was no longer sold in U.S. stores, I asked Staub — a French cast-iron manufacturer originally from Alsace; you can watch me tour the forge/factory here! — if they would partner with me to bring it back, because I knew you’ll fall in love with the pan too. We launched the Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser in spring 2024. The Braiser is now sold exclusively at Williams-Sonoma and available in eight gorgeous new colors! The newest two — a classy off-white (pardon, French Crème) and a soft pink (Pink Peony, which you know I sing to the tune of Pink Peony Club) — launched recently.

Cranberry (bright red)

Grenadine (deep red)

Sage (light green)

Basil (dark green)

La Mer (dark blue-green)

Sapphire (dark blue)

(New!) French Crème (off-white) ✨

(New!) Pink Peony (soft pink) ✨

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser Recipe Starter Pack: Oh, you did get a new braiser? I’m so happy for you. Here are a few recipes you can kick off your cooking with!

Ever wonder where I get my cutting boards, paring knives, offset spatulas and more that you see when I cook? I've created a page on Smitten Kitchen with links to some of my favorite kitchen items, the ones I'm asked about the most. This isn’t just an Amazon storefront. For each item, I attempt to provide a range of shopping links so we're not just focusing on one giant retailer.

See you next week!

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