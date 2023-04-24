Monday, April 24, 2023

Good morning afternoon!

It was a gorgeous spring morning and I am just coming back from a walk. Even better than a long walk? A walk that ends with a freshly-baked croissant. I hope your Monday is filled with a few simple blisses, too. While I understand that spring vegetables are just beginning to roll into to the local markets — I must see it to believe it this week — I am at what is hopefully the end of my post-winter cooking rut (tired of winter food, not quite warm enough to live on cold salads and snacky plates) and for this, I pull out my final stop: Breakfast for dinner. It’s a family favorite because we do not, sadly (less so if it would mean getting up earlier) ever have time for big breakfast on weekdays and lately, weekends either, so eggs, potatoes, bacon, and even some pancakes feels delightful, while also being fairly easy and budget-friendly. Below, several of my favorites almost-anytime breakfasts. Plus, a new one is coming to the site this week: Homemade Hash Brown Patties. I can’t wait for you to try them.

New: A crunchy, bright, creamy, and inhalable iceberg salad that I could, and might try, to eat once a week forever.

This potato hash has bits of pancetta and crisp-tender segments of asparagus, yielding a ton of flavor from only four (!) ingredients. Add an egg or two, then repeat again tomorrow.

Here are some crispy corn tortillas smothered in a tomato-chile sauce, layered with cheese and beans, and topped with perfectly-cooked eggs (I'll tell you my trick) and they bake together into the brunch casserole of my dreams.

Pizza for breakfast was already one a great thing but pizza *specifically formulated for breakfast* with bacon, runny eggs, and cheese is a gift we totally deserve this weekend.

Every craggy edge and erratic angle of these restaurant-style potato nuggets get perfectly browned and transcendently crunchy with this cooking technique, which could not be simpler. I hope they make all of your brunch hopes and dreams come true.

There are few meals that cannot be improved by a coarsely shredded potato and onion pancake, fried until crisp, especially breakfast. But have you ever waffle-ironed them? I think you'll be glad you did, especially with an egg on top.

A mammoth one-pan breakfast with the works (eggs, cheese, potatoes, spinach) that can be made well in advance, left for guests to reheat and eat as they wake up, plopped in little hands before sending the "underfoots" out to their day's destructive work, or, you know, a week of weekday mornings sorted. Basically, it's kind of a breakfast miracle.

Perfect with eggs for breakfast or soup for dinner, these are the butter, buttermilk, and baking soda biscuit equivalent of French onion soup, wound with caramelized onions and studded with diced bits of cheese, some which slip onto the baking sheet in crispy frico puddles as they bake.

These have been my go-to weekend morning pancake for over a decade because they're perfect -- hearty and filling, just sweet enough, and they make amazing leftovers, should any survive the first morning. They were developed by Kim Boyce to use up leftover oatmeal, which happens a lot around here. Have you made them yet?

Tiny doughnut-like muffins dipped in browned butter and rolled in cinnamon-sugar with a cup of coffee are the best idea I've had on Saturday morning (since I all but gave up on sleeping in).

A rippled, rumpled brownie-like dark chocolate pancake that uses ingredients you probably already have on hand and comes together quickly. It's just lightly sweet -- that's where the berries and powdered sugar come in.

