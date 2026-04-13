Monday, April 13, 2026

Good afternoon!

Did the IRS eat your cooking budget too? Maybe it’s just the particular joy of being self-employed (and it is joyful! in so many other ways!) but I always feel wiped out after sorting out my yearly income taxes and vow, at least for a few weeks, to focus on the kind of home-cooked meals that would not cause my accountant to roll his eyes at me (again, or for the 17th year in a row if we’re counting). If you’d like to come join me on this journey, this week I’m sharing a collection of recipes that will hopefully not deplete our remaining grocery budget, all while being so delicious that we don’t feel like we’re missing out on a thing.

And there’s more! Are you looking for the perfect gift (ok, I’m a little biased!) for any moms in your life? Order any one, two, or all three of the Smitten Kitchen cookbooks currently on sale through the wonderful, independent Porchlight Books and you will have the option to include a Mother’s Day card signed by me. More details below, or jump right to the Smitten Kitchen landing page to get started.

Plus! This week we have an interview with Nargisse Benkabbou, whose cookbook, Madaq: Simple and Delicious Everyday Recipes with the Flavors of Morocco is out now. I love that she tells us that we don’t need a special tagine pot to make a tagine; that most Moroccans cook them in a regular pot or a pressure cooker at home. Read the rest of the interview below!

Cheers,

Deb

I’ve written three cookbooks and one audiobook and I’m a tiny bit biased, but I think you’d love them all. Not sure which one to check out first? Take a look at the recipe index and see which collection jumps out at you most.

Mother’s Day Cookbook Sale: Are you looking for the perfect gift (ok, I’m a little biased!) for any moms in your life? Order any one, two, or all three of the Smitten Kitchen cookbooks currently on sale through the wonderful independent Porchlight Books and you will have the option to include a free* Mother’s Day card signed by me. Deadline: Order by Monday, April 27 for the cookbook(s) to arrive by Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10.

*The card looks like it will cost $1, but it is 100% free, promise, the price will be adjusted when you check out.

Split pea soup may never win the soup Olympics. It generally does not cause young children to stand up in their high chairs and cheer its arrival at the table. But I love this cozy, homey soup, especially when I make it my way: heavy on leeks, vegetarian, with a mix of punchy finishes and, before you even ask, InstantPot directions too.

I love having a jar of this in the fridge all year long.

One of my favorite things to make when I think I don’t want to cook: spaghetti tangled with intensely seasoned crunchy breadcrumbs and a broken crispy fried egg comes together as a quick, perfect bowl of undiluted comfort. Sunday dinner agenda, set.

My core recipe for a perfect-every-time vegetable burrito, one that’s filling, hearty, and exactly the way I like it: rice optional, ingredients that flex to what you have around, and as good from the freezer as they are fresh.

There is no time like today to bake giant white beans as if they were ziti — i.e. with a robust tomato sauce, vegetables, and finished with bronzed, melty cheese. We call them pizza beans because it brings more bean-skeptics to the table. Did I forget to mention that we serve them with garlic bread? I hope that sweetens the deal for you, too.

Cabbage cooked slowly in salty buttery chicken drippings until charred at the edges and caramelized throughout is the real star of this deeply cozy and rewarding three-ingredient roast chicken inspired by the wonderful Helen Rosner.

Dinner tonight? Cozy, uncomplicated, economical, and exactly right for a cold, rainy day, we’re loading baked potatoes with crispy broccoli, bacon and all the works. I’m not saying I’m bossy or anything, but the list of the correct order in which to pile toppings on a baked potato might suggest otherwise. [Video below!]

Neglected cabbage in the back of your fridge awaiting culinary inspiration? Meet: My favorite way to roast a cabbage. It’s going to seem too charred, too vinegary, but I promise the pan will not make it to the table intact.

Homemade buttery, flaky, no-toaster-required-to-soften-it transcendence the grocery store aisle version can only dream about — oh, and you can fill them with chocolate or Nutella, not that we’d be into a thing like that.

The last banana bread recipe we will ever need has a towering height and a crunchy top that will be hard not to lift off in one giant tile and swiftly coat the underside with salted butter. The inside is plush and perfectly-crumbed, but never squidgy. I can’t wait to see how yours come out.

Surprise me with a random recipe!

AN INTERVIEW WITH NARGISSE BENKABBOU

My shelves are full of wonderful cookbooks I don’t get to talk about enough, so I’ve added this section so you can get to know the cool people behind them. Today we’re chatting with Nargisse Benkabbou. Her cookbook, Madaq: Simple and Delicious Everyday Recipes with the Flavors of Morocco, is out now.

1. What inspired your cookbook?

MADAQ was born from a deep desire to share my love for Moroccan food and flavors, but also a desire to make them feel approachable and relevant to the way we cook today. Growing up between Brussels and Morocco, food was always this bridge between cultures, memory, and identity, and I wanted the book to reflect that richness. Moroccan cuisine has incredible depth, generosity, and boldness, but it can sometimes feel intimidating from the outside. With this book, I wanted to capture its essence while presenting it in a way that feels modern, intuitive, and accessible.

2. What recipe are you the most proud of in the book, or felt the most triumphant when you got it right?

There are quite a few, especially the ones that took a lot of testing to truly get right, but I felt particularly proud of the tagines. They are such a cornerstone of Moroccan cooking and carry so much tradition and expectation. I wanted to honor that while also making them lighter, more streamlined, and adaptable for everyday cooking. Finding that balance between authenticity and ease, and between depth of flavor and simplicity, was a real process.

3. What recipe is so low-effort, high-reward that it’s worth cooking for dinner tonight, even if we’re tired and don’t want to cook?

The sheet pan chicken with spiced grapes, chickpeas, and thyme is exactly that kind of dish. It takes about 15 minutes to prepare, then everything roasts together in the oven, allowing the flavors to develop beautifully with very little effort. The sweetness of the grapes, the warmth of the spices, and the richness of the chicken create something that feels far more complex than the work involved. It is comforting but still a little unexpected, which I love. It is the kind of recipe that really delivers on those evenings when you want something special without having to think too much.

4. What’s something you wish more people knew about your book?

That it was written with real life in mind. Moroccan food is often seen as time-consuming or intimidating, but I wanted to show that you can achieve those deep, layered flavors in a way that feels doable and natural. The recipes are flexible and meant to be adapted, not followed rigidly. And one thing I always like to remind people is that you do not need a tagine pot to make a tagine, most Moroccans cook them in a regular pot or a pressure cooker at home.

Thank you, Nargisse! You can order Madaq right here.

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser is a lower-walled enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that works as well as a deep sauté pan as it does a soup pot, roasting pan, or even casserole dish that perfectly fits a pasta bake. It’s the ideal size and usability (dishwasher safe!) for everyday cooking. Not a week has gone by in the 14 years I’ve had mine when I don’t cook in it at least three times, so when it was no longer sold in U.S. stores, I asked Staub — a French cast-iron manufacturer originally from Alsace; you can watch me tour the forge/factory here! — if they would partner with me to bring it back, because I knew you’ll fall in love with the pan too. We launched the Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser in spring 2024. The Braiser is now sold exclusively at Williams-Sonoma and available in eight gorgeous new colors! The newest two — a classy off-white (pardon, French Crème) and a soft pink (Pink Peony, which you know I sing to the tune of Pink Peony Club) — launched just last month.

Cranberry (bright red)

Grenadine (deep red)

Sage (light green)

Basil (dark green)

La Mer (dark blue-green)

Sapphire (dark blue)

(New!) French Crème (off-white) ✨

(New!) Pink Peony (soft pink) ✨

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser Recipe Starter Pack: Oh, you did get a new braiser? I’m so happy for you. Here are a few recipes you can kick off your cooking with!

Ever wonder where I get my cutting boards, paring knives, offset spatulas and more that you see when I cook? I've created a page on Smitten Kitchen with links to some of my favorite kitchen items, the ones I'm asked about the most. This isn’t just an Amazon storefront. For each item, I attempt to provide a range of shopping links so we're not just focusing on one giant retailer.

See you next week!

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