Every year, right when I think I’m never going to feel warm again, I get really obsessed with citrus. Lime in my seltzer. Freshly-squeezed grapefruit juice. Grapefruit gin-and-tonics. Sometimes we “float” a little blood orange juice on top, and watch as the colors marble together. I’ve made lemon bars on repeat (a refresh of my 2008 recipe is on its way) and a new pastry-perfect lemon tart (coming very soon) and I can already tell you it’s going to be a lemon spaghetti night. I intellectually understand that citrus ≠ summer warmth but my body, my heart doesn’t agree. Below, a few of my favorite citrus-centric and citrus-adjacent Smitten Kitchen recipes. I hope it helps get you through, too.

Just when I'm convinced it's going to be all bleak and wintry from here on out, better citrus arrives and everything is a little more luminous again. Here's a favorite salad -- I love it with or for breakfast, and it's pretty stunning with dinner too.

Crispy charred broccoli is a top ten food for us; half the tray rarely makes it to the dinner table. Try one of the suggested riffs (crispy egg and crunchy crumbs! burrata sandwich smash! fish sauce vinaigrette!) and you too can unleash your inner broccoli junkie.

Halfway between a salad and slaw, a mix of cabbage, spinach, roasted peanuts, and lime juice dressing make a very pretty, very tasty salad that goes with anything. Or, you know, just a fork and a bowl.

The simplest way to make spaghetti al limone is also my favorite, enlisting an uncooked sauce, but no cream, butter, or other clutter. It's sunny and triumphant, a delicious way to end a long day.

A one-pan lemon chicken with potatoes and chickpeas perfect for busy times, or perhaps four times in a single month, if you're us. The chicken thighs are bronzed and crisp; the roasted potatoes and chickpeas infuse with the lemony onion and garlic drippings. It's perfect. [Video below!]

A thing I love: Meatballs untethered from spaghetti. These Greek-inspired meatballs (lemon, feta, olives, and oregano). I like them best with lemon potatoes, or homemade pitas, or even a simple Greek salad.

Fragrant oranges, lightly caramelized, chilled in their syrup, spooned over yogurt and finished with mint for the breakfast/light dessert that feels very late winter to me — still cold but more sun and warmth ahead.

This is my favorite lemon tart. There's no zesting or juicing or orchard worth of lemons required, just one single one that you grind, skin and all, with butter and sugar and eggs into the most gloriously bright and balanced dream of a dessert.

Why do baked goods so often celebrate lemon, orange, or lime, but rarely grapefruit? This 2007 cake felt defiant at the time, but remains a beloved January fixture in my kitchen, perfectly crumbed and not too sweet with a ruby red glow.

A recipe for a lemon yogurt loaf cake that can be made any which way, but studded with tiny blueberries is my favorite. The recipe is one-bowl with few fiddly steps but the cake remains as gently sweet and moist and almost pudding-y in texture.

A cake so rich and tender, you might forget that it's gluten-free, and so sunny and bright, you might forget that the air outside is so cold it hurts your face. Or, at least forgive it for the duration of your next cake break.

Lemony, light and ever-so-crisp at the edges, these ricotta pancakes are finished with sauéed apples and I can hardly express how little I’d mind if someone came over and made them for me right now.

Fizzy, dark pink and tart-sweet, all with a proper kick of tequila, this is a very good festive-feeling winter-but-dreaming-of-warmer-days drink.

