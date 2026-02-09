Monday, February 9, 2026

I will gleefully go out for dinner any night of the year except New Year’s Eve, followed closely by Valentine’s Day. Even if the restaurant has maintained an admirable stoic indifference to pink heart confetti, saccharine rose-petaled tables, and gold leafed chocolate tasting courses, there’s too much pressured romance all around us to feel relaxed in our own. And there’s always a special menu with some terrifically overpriced steak. But not at home. At home, there are no convoluted cocktails, couples at the next table who talk so loud you know way too much about their lives, and above all else, nobody nudging you along because restaurant margins are so depressingly thin, they have to fill your table a second time that night to stay afloat.

Plus, cooking the exact food you’re craving the exact way you like it is always my favorite thing. Below, some of my favorite things to put on the menu when I want a meal at home to feel more special than anything someone else can plate, doable dishes that taste like you worked much harder than you did.

And that’s not all! This week we’re chatting with Jerrelle Guy. Her second cookbook, We Fancy: Simple Recipes to Make the Everyday Special, comes out tomorrow. “Fanciness is a mindset,” she writes, and I love that for us.

Oh there’s a chill in the air? I’m immediately craving onion soup. It’s one of my favorite foods on earth — inexpensive, easy to shop for, and requires no cheffy tricks to make an impossibly good, cozy bowl.

I’ve been making this soup since before Smitten Kitchen even existed (the dark ages, of course) and it remains a forever favorite. Don’t be put off by the beige; it has so much more flavor and heartiness than the humble-looking bowl suggests.

This is the kale salad that converted me, once a skeptic, to the dark green leafy side, and shortly thereafter, both of my kids. Cut into thin threads and tossed with vinegar-soaked golden raisins, sharp cheese, toasted walnuts and crispy breadcrumbs, we could eat a mile of this -- the perfect contrast to a decadent meal of fries, steak, and chocolate puddle cakes.

This is the very first dish I ever made for my husband. I did it as a joke after watching Rachael Ray make a version she called “You Won’t Be Single For Long Vodka Cream Pasta” but then, whoops, I guess she wasn’t wrong? These days, this is my favorite method: quick, flavorful, perfectly seasoned each time, and it uses my favorite pasta shape. We are absolutely making it for dinner tonight.

A few moderately controversial opinions about risotto led me to this almost stir-free, broth-free, perfectly flavored risotto. The oven does most of the work while you walk away, and delight in your newfound free time. Plus, there’s absolutely nothing cozier this time of year.

What, you don’t know what’s for dinner either? I pick this. The sauce is so nuanced and delicious, it’s hard to believe how short the ingredient list is.

The best beef stew we’ve ever had. If you’ve thus far found beef stew kind of bland and uninteresting, if you’ve been tormented by thin broths, unevenly cooked vegetables, and tough meat, this is just the weekend luxury for you.

Two perfectly-sized molten chocolate cakes that take under 15 minutes to both mix and bake, are flourless, mixed in one bowl, and use ingredients you probably have around are, almost without question, the very most perfect date night dessert.

Little bits of cake almost saturated with bracing, boozy espresso then burrowed in cream (that’s ethereally light and fluffy for containing an unholy amount of mascarpone) and dusted generously with cocoa is my favorite dessert on earth, and sometimes I even share.

An exceedingly cute procrastibaking project for those of us with real work to avoid. Don’t be put off by their Pinterest-y veneer: these cookies are both easy to make and taste exceptional: buttery, delicately crisp, and fragrant. [Video below!]

AN INTERVIEW WITH JERRELLE GUY

My shelves are full of wonderful cookbooks I don’t get to talk about enough, so I’ve added this section so you can get to know the cool people behind them. Today we’re chatting with Jerrelle Guy. Her cookbook, We Fancy: Simple Recipes to Make the Everyday Special, is out tomorrow.

1. What inspired your cookbook?

Realizing I was going in the wrong direction with my life and wanting to course-correct. After my debut cookbook, I was working so much, baking and eating too many desserts, and feeling like life was coming at me, and my lifestyle wasn’t in balance at all. So when the opportunity came around to write another book, I asked myself: if I’m really going to set the tone for the next decade of my life, what do I want it to be? That question inspired the title and the idea for We Fancy.

2. What recipe are you the most proud of in the book, or felt the most triumphant when you got it right?

Well, the stovetop carrot cake was originally baked in the oven, but after a few tests I was curious to see what would happen if I “baked” it on the stove in a lidded non-stick pan over very low heat. I was surprised that it not only worked, but that I liked it better because of how steamy and tender the crumb became.

3. What recipe is so low-effort, high-reward that it’s worth cooking for dinner tonight, even if we’re tired and don’t want to cook?

Definitely the One-Pot Penne al la Fennel-y Vodka Sauce (pg. 84). I also think the Baked and Bejeweled Yellow Rice (pg 163) is high reward and low effort because everything gets thrown in a pot and baked in the oven. I usually swap the saffron with turmeric in a pinch, and you can even throw in a can of drained chickpeas or cannellini beans for extra protein, if you want.

4. What’s something you wish more people knew about your book?

That it’s an abundance manual in disguise. The recipes matter, but the deeper purpose is reminding myself and anyone reading of the endless possibilities available to create a feel-good dinner and life. To trust intuition, generate playful solutions, and find their creative spark in the kitchen.

Thank you, Jerrelle! You can preorder We Fancy right here.

