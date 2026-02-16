Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Good morning!

Last winter, it was very cold and I was lumpy and grumpy and had very little interest in doing anything that necessitated going outside beyond the bare minimum. This year, I vowed to be a person not cowed by a little gusty weather — what kind of wimp am I, after all? — and the weather laughed and delivered about eight straight weeks of such an icy blast that our faces stung when we went outside and the Hudson River froze. In hindsight, doing very little seems downright... intuitive?

Well, that or leaving only to board a plane for somewhere warm. Which I am about to. I’m sorry; I actually did mean to bury this lede.

But even if you cannot be on a beach, or strolling through a town in another hemisphere where summer is real, the next best thing has to be making things in your kitchen that allow you to daydream that you are. Below, a collection of recipes that get me thinking about travel. Plus, we have a new recipe this week for a weeknight-favorite, miso chicken and rice.

And that’s not all! We’re chatting Anna Ansari, whose cookbook, Silk Roads: A Flavor Odyssey with Recipes from Baku to Beijing, is out now. It’s vivid, fascinating, and I cannot wait for you to cook out of it.

Cheers,

Deb

New! Full of flavor and exemplary in weeknight ease, this one pot (rice cooker or casserole dish) miso chicken and rice, adapted from the late Lucky Peach magazine, is one of those dinners we never stop making. Plus, some unsolicited advice on how to cook when your kitchen isn’t kitchen-ing.

This crunchy/sour/sweet/spicy slaw is one of my favorite ways to celebrate mango season -- it’s colorful, refreshing, and never lasts.

A colorful, crunchy salad with optional protein and the best miso-sesame dressing I know how to make, designed with portability in mind. It wants to tag along with you on the good life, lounging by a sparkling blue pool this weekend (just tell me what time to arrive) or wherever your vacation takes you. [Video below!]

Sure, nobody *needs* an excuse to have chips and salsa for dinner, but if ever there was one, this -- as much a chunky salad as a scoopable dip -- would have to be it.

One of my favorite foods on earth is a tortilla de patatas, an olive oil-rich omelet with slow-cooked potatoes and onion. It’s perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner; it’s good cold, warm, or room temperature. Serve with a squiggle of aioli and a crisp salad, so perfect for a cold February weekend.

Cubes of sweet potatoes roasted with so much spice, it almost forms a crust, atop a schmear of refried black beans, finished with lime, avocado, and more make for easy (vegan), hearty and flavorful weeknight tacos.

Chicken phở is a cozy afternoon cooking project that rewards you with a deeply flavorful broth, perfectly cooked chicken, and a tangle of rice noodles, topped with everything from scallions to sprouts, crispy-fried shallots, herbs, slivers of jalapeno, then finished with lime juice, hoisin, and chili-garlic sauce. This recipe is adapted from Charles Phan, beloved chef of The Slanted Door in San Francisco, who will be dearly missed. I hope it keeps us warm until the snow melts.

Sizzling chicken fajitas scattered with “the works” -- quick pico, avocado, black beans, lazy slaw -- are so popular around here that I no longer ask my family what they want for dinner because they only ever request this.

A mile high, glossy and bronzed, with a coarse crumb from a tangle of coconut, cinnamon, brown butter, and vanilla, this coconut bread from the late, wonderful Bill Granger is impossibly delicious toasted with a pat of salted butter.

Do you know what it has always been too long since we’ve last had? Pineapple upside-down cake. This is the best one I know how to make: Fresh pineapple slices nest in a quick butterscotch caramel sauce with a trace of rum and not a single fluorescent cherry in sight.

This piña colada-meets-mojito ode to the craft mocktail is perfectly refreshing and tastes anything but abstemious. But, let’s be honest, it’s also pretty amazing with a splash of rum.

AN INTERVIEW WITH ANNA ANSARI

My shelves are full of wonderful cookbooks I don’t get to talk about enough, so I’ve added this section so you can get to know the cool people behind them. Today we’re chatting with Anna Ansari. Her cookbook, Silk Roads: A Flavor Odyssey with Recipes from Baku to Beijing, is out now.

1. What inspired your cookbook?

One of the most satisfying things about Silk Roads is that it is the culmination of many different parts of my life and facets of myself; it’s near impossible for me to pinpoint a singular inspiration. My childhood. My family. My Iranian and American heritage. My role as a mother and wife. My life as an immigrant (and the daughter of an immigrant). My educational background in history, China, and Chinese studies. My professional background as a customs and international trade lawyer. My time spent cooking for fun, escape and travel during COVID/lockdown. My passion for food, cooking and hosting. My near-insatiable, lifelong love of travel, exploration and adventure. My deep commitment to low/no-waste cooking. All of these “roads,” so to speak, led me to Silk Roads. And I am so incredibly grateful they did. All of these threads combined and spurred me to write what I think frankly is a banging cookbook, as well as a heartfelt ode to family, history, and the beauty and importance of immigration and movement of people, flavor, food and ingredients across space and time.

2. What recipe are you the most proud of in the book, or felt the most triumphant when you got it right?

I was in my 1L year of law school the first time I properly cooked a pot of Iranian rice. I was in my north Brooklyn warehouse studio apartment, reading criminal law cases and drinking a glass of red wine — feeling very “grown up.” Up until then, I’d either made rice in a rice cooker or tried (and failed) to make it on the stovetop, Iranian-style, towel-wrapped lid and all. But that night, I made the most perfect, extraordinary pot of Iranian rice. I was so insanely proud, and felt so incredibly triumphant that I called everyone in my family to tell them of my achievement. I felt like I’d done my heritage, family and (impoverished student) appetite so very proud. And I’ve been making my rice the exact same way ever since. And I wrote down that process, step by (particular) step, in Silk Roads, starting on page 143.

3. What recipe is so low-effort, high-reward that it’s worth cooking for dinner tonight, even if we’re tired and don’t want to cook?

I highly recommend giving my Dimlama (Uzbek Harvest Stew) (p. 51) a go. It’s basically a one pot meal of vegetables, meat, salt, pepper and cumin that slowcooks on the stovetop and results in a comforting, economical, super simple, delicious, surprising stew.

Did I mention that you don’t even add liquid? That the vegetables collapse on themselves in the pot and that the moisture they release while cooking becomes the broth? That I provide you with a roadmap of how I personally like to layer and make my dimlama, but encourage you to use whatever you enjoy or have on hand in your house/pantry/refrigerator/grocery store? I even make dimlama when I go camping with my family— load up the pot, put it over the fire and wait for the magic to happen. Truly, massively low-effort and high-reward, and not only worth cooking immediately, but often.

4. What’s something you wish more people knew about your book?

How easy and simple the recipes are!

I’ve talked to so many people who tell me that they’re intimidated by the prospect of cooking recipes they imagine might be overly complex or “foreign.” I am here to set that record straight : the recipes in Silk Roads are not difficult. Not even close. These recipes are written with the average American (and British) home cook in mind. They are 100% transporting and perhaps new to many, but those descriptives only apply to the final products/dishes. A Georgian Summer Salad (p. 36) tastes like June in the Caucasus, but is composed of nothing more than tomatoes, strawberries, basil, tarragon, capers, sunflower seeds, salt, pepper and oil — all tossed together gently; very familiar, simple ingredients and methods. Same goes for An Uzbek Plov (p. 149). Carrots. Rice. Chickpeas. Cumin. Onion. Oil. Salt. Pepper. All cooked in one pot on the stovetop and: BOOM, you’ve got Uzbekistan on your plate.

The ingredient lists are not long, and if they are, it’s only because they include a lot of different types of herbs, spices and/or vegetables….all of which you can find in your local grocery store or, oftentimes, in your home already. Honestly, there’s nothing in the book that you can’t find at a suburban Detroit Kroger’s. And, by the way, that’s not by my design, that’s just the nature of the simple, beautiful food of these cultures, regions and cuisines, and the way in which we, as humans, share food and flavors and ingredients— even if we bring them together in different ways. I love that. I love this food, these recipes, and hope you will too.

Thank you, Anna! You can order Silk Roads right here.

