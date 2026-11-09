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mandy spit's avatar
mandy spit
1d

Nothing to do with Thanksgiving!

I have a three year old grandchild who is crazy for baking cakes. Can you recommend a child friendly cookbook she can grow into with great photos?

Thanks always for inspiration❤️ Mandy

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Mel's avatar
Mel
1d

Hosting 20 for Friendsgiving six days out and still "locking in" on green bean casserole is a level of commitment I admire. I laughed at your kids cringing and you deciding your parents could have gone harder, because that's exactly where I'm headed too. The slow-roasted sweet potatoes rewarming at whatever temperature the oven's already at is the detail that sold me, since oven space is always the real Thanksgiving fight in our house.

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