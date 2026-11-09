Monday, November 9, 2026

Good morning!

I may have been reluctant to firmly opine on sweet potatoes a mere week ago, but now that we are 6 days from hosting 20 people for our annual Friendsgiving, and 17 days from Family Thanksgiving, I’m — as my kids cringe so hard when I say — locking in. Going beast (poultry?) mode. On my stuffing game. Entering my Strong Opinions On Green Bean Casserole era.

[When I was a teen, I couldn’t imagine why my parents wanted to be so embarrassing. Now that I’m adult? I honestly think they could have gone harder. I evidently am!]

Ahem, back to the topic at hand: Today I’m sharing what I consider the very best things to have on your Thanksgiving table: my go-to (dead simple) roast turkey, the stuffing requested by name, the actual sweet potatoes I make every year, the best baked spinach, no-fuss dinner rolls, a skillet-baked no-boil mac-and-cheese, and yes, green bean casserole. From scratch. It converts everyone.

Plus, if you love to bake holidays cookies and want to get planning immediately, we have a treat for you this week, an interview with Susan Spungen, whose new book, Cookie Queen: 80+ Irresistible, Doable, Giftable Recipes, is out now.

Cheers,

Deb

I’ve written three cookbooks and one audiobook and I’m a tiny bit biased, but I think you’d love them all. Not sure which one to check out first? Take a look at the recipe index and see which collection jumps out at you most. Looking for recipes that fit this week’s theme? Try the roasted baby roots with sherry-shallot vinaigrette in The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook, the cacio e pepe potatoes anna in Smitten Kitchen Every Day, or the big green little gem salad or carrot tarte tatin in Smitten Kitchen Keepers.

This is Smitten Kitchen’s first and only turkey recipe, because you’ll never need another: deeply burnished, perfectly cooked, delightfully-seasoned, and crisp-skinned on a bed of onions that have been cooked in salty, buttery drippings for so long, they’re otherworldly. Oh, and there are five ingredients. And a schedule. And gravy. You’ve got this!

Confession: I like cranberry sauce so much, I even make it in the off-season -- for pancakes, ice cream and yogurt. Here are three of my favorite approaches, the classic, the fruit-unfussy, and the grown-up one.

A delicious weekend agenda: Make my best challah (egg bread) recipe on the site. It makes two loaves: Use one for french toast asap and freeze the other for my favorite simple, buttery, and flexible challah stuffing (dressing). It’s a total crowd-pleaser raised to otherworldly levels when you use bread you baked yourself. “Deb, you’re nuts; I’m not making my own challah just to make stuffing!” Fair, fair. Storebought challah works fantastically here too!

A delicious homemade sauce, crisp-tender green beans and heaps of crispy fried onions that you can make all in one skillet changed my feelings about this once-maligned Thanksgiving staple forever. Be warned: If you make this once, you’ll never be able to show up without it again -- unless you train an acolyte on it.

I started making my Thanksgiving sweet potatoes like this a few years ago and haven’t looked back. When slow-roasted, sweet potatoes get sweeter, louder, and more nuanced than seems possible. The salty, lightly blackened skin provides a heavenly, crispy contrast. They rewarm easily, at whatever temperature your oven already is. To serve, cut the potatoes into 2-inch slices and arrange cut side-up in a dish. Although they’re delicious just as they are, a drizzle of either melted salted butter or butter with a little maple syrup or honey whisked in is never unwelcome.

What makes this the best? The spinach is buttery with a layer of crispy crumbs and cheese on top but manages to stay unheavy. It keeps and reheats fantastically, not that there are ever leftovers. The updated recipe includes instructions for using frozen spinach so it’s even easier than before. I can’t wait for you to get obsessed with it, too. [Video below!]

A no-boil, one-skillet, utterly cozy and decadent baked macaroni and cheese that’s taken over my life in the best way, and became my new forever go-to. I hope you make it immediately as written for dinner tonight, and then double it for all of the holiday crowds ahead. [Video below!]

A favorite centerpiece salad that feels like the epitome of late fall with roasted squash, toasted pepitas, pomegranate, and a showstopping sherry-shallot vinaigrette.

I cannot imagine anything more cozy and delicious than a freshly-baked pan of buttery dinner rolls coming out of the oven on a chilly morning, and these, from Vallery Lomas‘s first cookbook, are a favorite. We like them alongside soup or stew, or for slider or egg sandwich rolls, slightly larger. You are in for such a treat.

My forever favorite pan of freshly-baked, thick, buttery, crisp on top cornbread, perfect for sharing. A pat of salted butter on top is mandatory. You’ll be so glad you made this.

Potatoes and leeks slow-baked in cream with a burnish of cheese and fine buttery crunch on top are the perfect welcome to gratin season, which is not a thing, I absolutely just made that up, but really should be for colder weather and short days ahead.

We’re turning a bag of baby carrots into a spotlight-stealing side dish with a brown butter sauce and a cheesy toasted breadcrumb topping for a resounding crunch and the perfect level of decadence. Plus, some strong opinions on the best Thanksgiving side dishes and my favorite way to reheat it all in one oven.

Brussels with layers upon layers of flavor and complexity— crunchy breadcrumbs, buttery shallots and balsamic-caramelized pancetta — all nestled together in one cozy, harmonious dish.

Surprise me with a random recipe!

AN INTERVIEW WITH SUSAN SPUNGEN

My shelves are full of wonderful cookbooks I don’t get to talk about enough, so I’ve added this section so you can get to know the cool people behind them. Today we’re chatting with Susan Spungen. Her cookbook, Cookie Queen: 80+ Irresistible, Doable, Giftable Recipes, is out now.

1. What inspired your cookbook?

I have always wanted to write a cookie book, and I’m not sure why I waited so long. I’ve loved baking and giving cookies for as long as I can remember. Like many people, I started baking cookies when I was a kid. It’s such an accessible baking project, and the instant gratification aspect is a big part of the allure, i.e., being rewarded with warm cookies after a modest investment of time. I even named one of my chapters “Instant Gratification.” I get so much joy and fun out of baking cookies, and I wanted to share that with everyone.

2. What recipe are you the most proud of in the book, or felt the most triumphant when you got it right?

I’m so proud of all of them, honestly! But some of the recipes that took the most passes were the Piped Matcha Butter Cookies and the Brownie Joys. The matcha butter cookies had to be soft enough to pipe, but not so soft that they would spread too much and not hold their shape, and this took multiple tries. The Brownie Joys are a mashup of two cookies— a brownie cookie and a coconut macaroon, so figuring out the timing and the size of each portion took some time, and chocolate!

3. What recipe is so low-effort, high-reward that it’s worth cooking for dinner tonight, even if we’re tired and don’t want to cook?

The Chocolate Olive Oil cookies are so very easy. You don’t have to soften butter or chill the dough, and if you’re a baker, you likely have all the ingredients in your pantry already. I also have to throw the Malted Chocolate Chunk Skillet Cookie in there, because it’s so easy and so good. My instructions have you mixing the dough in a separate bowl, but if you’re feeling really lazy, I won’t stop you if you want to mix it right in the skillet.

4. What’s something you wish more people knew about your book?

I want people to know that Cookie Queen is not just another pretty face! The recipes have all been tested extensively, first by me during the development process and then cross tested by professional recipe testers in a variety of kitchen environments to make sure they really really work! I also want people to know that even some of the more complex recipes leave no stone unturned as far as detailed explanations of every step goes. If you can read, you can bake!

Thank you, Susan! You can order Cookie Queen right here.

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser is a lower-walled enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that works as well as a deep sauté pan as it does a soup pot, roasting pan, or even casserole dish that perfectly fits a pasta bake. It’s the ideal size and usability (dishwasher safe!) for everyday cooking. Not a week has gone by in the 14 years I’ve had mine when I don’t cook in it at least three times, so when it was no longer sold in U.S. stores, I asked Staub — a French cast-iron manufacturer originally from Alsace; you can watch me tour the forge/factory here! — if they would partner with me to bring it back, because I knew you’ll fall in love with the pan too. We launched the Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser in spring 2024. The Braiser is now sold exclusively at Williams-Sonoma and available in eight gorgeous colors!

Cranberry (bright red)

Grenadine (deep red)

Sage (light green)

Basil (dark green)

La Mer (dark blue-green)

Sapphire (dark blue)

French Crème (off-white)

Pink Peony (soft pink)

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser Recipe Starter Pack: Oh, you did get a new braiser? I’m so happy for you. Here are a few recipes you can kick off your cooking with!

Ever wonder where I get my cutting boards, paring knives, offset spatulas and more that you see when I cook? I've created a page on Smitten Kitchen with links to some of my favorite kitchen items, the ones I'm asked about the most. This isn’t just an Amazon storefront. For each item, I attempt to provide a range of shopping links so we're not just focusing on one giant retailer.

See you next week!

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