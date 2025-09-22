Monday, September 22, 2025

Good morning!

This past weekend we went upstate, far enough upstate that the leaves were actually turning colors, the farms flooded with pumpkins, and the apples were almost picked over. It was so lovely, all of my previous resistance to summer ending melted away and I’m now totally in, ready to embrace it all: crisp air, leaves with the utmost crunch [for a highly enjoyable diversion, watch these], apple and cheddar salads, chili, and the best pumpkin bread on earth (in my, uh, humble opinion). Below, a collection of my best fall recipes; I hope you make every single one.

Plus, this week we’ve got an interview with Aran Goyoaga, whose new cookbook, The Art of Gluten-Free Bread: Groundbreaking Recipes for Artisanal Breads and Pastries, is out tomorrow. Aran is a fantastically skilled gluten-free baker; you don’t want to miss this one.



Cheers,

Deb

The Smitten Kitchen Classroom Wishlist Project 2025 is in its final weeks and you’ve made such an incredible impact on teachers this year. Even though the school year has begun, your assistance is as welcome as ever so do peruse the lists and see if there’s a school in your area, or perhaps where you grew up, or classroom that might focus on something particularly meaningful to you, you might want to help out. There is no purchase too small to unquestionably make a teacher’s (and their students’) day. Plus, buying crayons, pencils, and books that help kids learn and succeed feels really good. 🖍️📚🍎📓✏️ Thank you for helping out! [Project information. Direct link to spreadsheet.]

I’ve written three cookbooks and one audiobook and I’m a tiny bit biased, but I think you’d love them all. My most recent cookbook, Smitten Kitchen Keepers, is a collection of new classics specifically written with making them forever in mind, and it has a special audio edition that I hope feels exactly like you’ve pulled up a chair and I’m hanging out in the kitchen with you. My first, The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook, is my love letter to approachable, uncompromised home cooking. And my second, Smitten Kitchen Every Day, is a celebration of triumphant and unfussy home cooking.Not sure which one to check out first? Take a look at the recipe index and see which collection jumps out at you most.

A peak fall apple and cheddar crisp salad in which I share three tricks to make the kind of fancy, cool, crunchy, dynamic, and gorgeous salads I can never resist on a restaurant menu at home with little fuss for so much less. I'm obsessed.

A favorite centerpiece salad that feels like the epitome of late fall with roasted squash, toasted pepitas, pomegranate, and a showstopping sherry-shallot vinaigrette.

A sheet pan of fall vegetables roasted until almost charred, finished with balsamic, and studded with heavenly, salty, crispy pillows of halloumi. I cannot recommend it enough.

One of my favorite fall combinations, ever, roasted winter squash is half-mashed with a tangy mess of vinegar-maple onions then heaped on ricotta toasts and finished with fresh mint. It's great for a party appetizer, or light meal before carting little ghouls and goblins around town on a candy prowl.

This butternut squash and caramelized onion galette is my every-fall-without-fail favorite thing: the flakiest, easiest pastry, the coziest filling. You’re going to be asked to make it again and again.

Inspired by Ottolenghi, this pasta bake is savory fall brilliance. Everything is tossed raw into a springform for a long bake and what emerges is resplendent: layers of tender squash and spinach with noodles, soft in the center and burnished to a snatch-able crisp on top, the aroma of garlic and toasted cheese everywhere.

An unbelievably cozy, comforting dish that’s gone into heavy rotation because the ingredient list is short, the chicken tender, the rice flavorful, the leftovers reheat phenomenally, and it’s budget-friendly. You cannot imagine a better aroma filling your home.

A cozy, warming, hearty meal for a cold, rainy day: yes please. Plus, if you assemble your cheddar biscuits and sour cream like so, you've basically created the unholiest (read: awesomest) "shortcakes" in the world.

This is my favorite candy I've *ever* made. It compacts a whole bottle of fresh apple cider into a salt-flecked, cinnamon-y, buttery caramel that is so loud with everything awesome about fall, no October is complete without it. [Video below!]

I want this to be the last recipe for pumpkin bread you'll ever need: towering with a crisp cinnamon-sugar lid that's impossible not to pick off in deeply satisfying bark-like flecks. It's also one-bowl and uses a full can of pumpkin in a single loaf. I refuse to believe that an October day cannot be improved by one of these coming out of the oven.

Surprise me with a random recipe!

AN INTERVIEW WITH ARAN GOYOAGA

My shelves are full of wonderful cookbooks I don’t get to talk about enough, so I’ve added this section so you can get to know the cool people behind them. Today we're chatting with Aran Goyoaga. Her new cookbook, The Art of Gluten-Free Bread: Groundbreaking Recipes for Artisanal Breads and Pastries, is out tomorrow, 9/23.

1. What inspired your cookbook?

I started experimenting with gluten-free bread out of necessity. I was diagnosed with gluten intolerance 15 years ago. I was tired of loaves that were either dense as bricks or full of ingredients I didn’t recognize. I wanted to recreate the kind of bread I missed: nutritious, crusty, chewy, flavorful bread but without the gluten. The more I baked, the more I realized how much possibility there was in the world of gluten-free bread and I wanted to share that in a way that felt empowering, not overwhelming. This book is the guide I wish I had when I started.

2. What recipe are you the most proud of in the book, or felt the most triumphant when you got it right?

Croissants. Fermentation and lamination are the hardest things to recreate when you don’t have the elasticity of gluten so having them together in a gluten-free croissant dough really is a true accomplishment. Balancing the right flour combination, laminating the dough with butter, finding the right fermentation time and temperature so the layers are distinct without breaking took so much testing. When I finally got a recipe that delivered flaky croissants consistently, I nearly cried and I knew my readers would be ecstatic.

3. What recipe is so low-effort, high-reward that it's worth cooking for dinner tonight, even if we're tired and don't want to cook?

The Whisk and Pour Roti. It’s one bowl, no yeast, no rise time — just mix, pour, cook, done. It’s perfect for scooping up stews or wrapping around something roasted. It’s like a little bread miracle on nights when takeout feels like too much effort.

4. What's something you wish more people knew about your book?

That it’s not just for people who have to eat gluten-free. This book is for people who LOVE bread. The techniques and recipes in this book are grounded in flavor and craft, not just substitution. I’ve had plenty of gluten eaters tell me they bake from it because the bread is full of flavor and nutritious — and that’s the best compliment I could hope for.

Thank you, Aran! You can preorder The Art of Gluten-Free Bread right here.

Ever wonder where I get my cutting boards, paring knives, offset spatulas and more that you see when I cook? I've created a page on Smitten Kitchen with links to some of my favorite kitchen items, the ones I'm asked about the most — yes, including the the Smitten Kitchen x Staub Braiser. For each item, I've attempted to provide a range of shopping links so we're not just focusing on one giant retailer.

What’s the Smitten Kitchen x Staub Braiser? It’s essentially a lower profile enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that works as as well as a deep sauté pan as it does a soup pot, roasting pan, or even casserole dish that perfectly fits a pasta bake. Not a week has gone by in the decade-plus I’ve had mine when I don’t use it at least three times. Fun news: The braiser is now exclusively sold at Williams-Sonoma and available in six gorgeous new colors!

Looking for recipe inspiration for your new braiser? I created a category on the site to highlight some of my favorite dishes I make in mine.

See you next week!

Note: I occasionally use affiliate links in this newsletter, which means I will earn a small commission from anything you purchase through it.