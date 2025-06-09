Monday, June 9, 2025

After yet another oddly gloomy and cold weekend in the Northeast, you might ask: grilling? ice cream sandwiches? frozen cocktails? Deb, you’re dreaming. But rather than accepting this — a constant drizzle, hoodies outside, and soup for dinner in June — please, daydream with me. Perhaps we can summon warmer days and sustained sunlight into existence. Below, some of my favorite foods to grill and to cook outside on a summer weekend, just in time for Father’s Day. Plus, I’ve got a new cocktail for you that’s magically frozen and blended and texture, with no ice or blender required. Yes, we’re a little obsessed and I hope you will be too.

Wondering what you might cook from Smitten Kitchen Keepers now that summer is finally here? Try the two-bean salad with basil vinaigrette, tomato and corn cobbler, zucchini and pesto lasagna, and steak and corn tacos. To finish, I recommend the big crumb pie bars and the strawberry summer stack cake.

New! A dream of a frozen cocktail that requires no blender, it just magically freezes to the perfect slush texture: thick but pourable with the most delightful crunches of thin ice flakes everywhere. We’re going to win at summer this year, and it starts with this.

My husband's favorite dish (we just ignore him if he says steak or a martini, we know the truth) cooked the very best way. Is this brunch food? Afternoon food? A cocktail party standard? Around here, always.

If you've only ever experienced bland, limp and overly-dressed coleslaw, you're in for a treat: this is cabbage *salad* -- crunchy and bright. For summer picnics and barbecue prep: Keep the vegetables shredded in a bag and the dressing in a big jar and assemble as needed. Which, of course, will be often.

This is one of my favorite summer dishes, ever, cooked almost entirely on the grill (or under the broiler, if you're grill-less). I could eat it every day. If you do not fall in love, I promise to come and rid you of your leftovers, deal?

Roasted tomatoes and garlic, slivered olives and an herby dressing have made this a summer staple around here for over a decade, with fantastic leftovers too. It's also a surprisingly popular kid lunch, should you have any small people with big demands in your life.

This is my go-to summer steak and it's got everything that matters: ease, bright seasonal vegetables, and just enough tips to make sure you nail it every time. Plus, a menu suggestion! You've got it from here, promise. [Video below!]

Exceptional grilled chicken -- grilled chicken that’s forgiving of human (whoops I left it on a couple minutes too long), grill (my grill suggests heat more than it blasts it), and chicken (you can buy what the grocery store has in stock that day) imperfections — is absolutely failproof with this method, and your dinner deserves nothing less.

Grilled pizza tastes incredible -- better texture, charred spots reminiscent of the best brick-oven stuff -- and once your dough is prepared or purchased, can be heading for your belly in 10 minutes, leaving you more time to sit outside with ice clinking in your glass, enjoying a summer weekend.

Ice cream sandwiches made with thin sheets of fudgy brownies > ice cream sandwiches made with cookies, unquestionably. Now that we have that sorted, you could be eating these in all of 90 minutes. Your future self thanks you.

A tall, craggy, crunchy-edged shortcake that’s a cinch to make, requiring no rolling pins, round cutters, unusual ingredients, or more pressingly, advanced planning to put together. Just add berries and cream.

This is the most refreshing thing I know how to pour in a glass on a gloriously sunny, summery week. Can you put gin and a splash of seltzer in this? I can't believe you'd even have to ask.

