I told you last week that I like February cooking, and below are several of the reasons, which I bet will convince you too. No need to wait until the Taylor Bowl Super Bowl to enjoy them; the Buffalo Chicken Cobb is perfect for a Monday night too, Meatball Subs are an underrated dinner food, and if you’re not pickling your carrot sticks, what are you waiting for? I hope you’re inspired.

New: Crispy potatoes (fried or roasted, I’ll walk you through both) heaped with buttery sautéed mushrooms and onions, finished with dill and served with sour cream is one of my favorite Russian comfort foods, and today’s dreary weather couldn’t be more perfectly timed to delight in it. Plus: Podcast news!

An impossibly simple recipe for tomato salsa to tuck in your repertoire, perfect for days when you only want chips and salsa for breakfast/lunch/dinner (hey, it happens) or as a finishing touch on your favorite tacos. It goes quickly.

This is my favorite way to make guacamole: a virtually uncluttered celebration of avocado with only lime juice, minced white onion, jalapeño, cilantro, and salt, ready to be eaten with abandon.

Unequivocally the best thing about watching the Superbowl (that is, after the commercials), soft pretzels also make the tiny sandwiches of my dreams.

If you didn't know oven-baked Buffalo wings could be awesome, you're in for a treat. These are browned, crispy, craggy-surfaced, well-seasoned, and with so little hands-on work, this won't be the last time you make them.

This Buffalo Chicken Cobb is one of the best dinner salads I have ever made and I now crave it incessantly. It's got everything: a heap of colorful vegetables, grilled chicken, and lots of unsolicited opinions, all served help-yourself style so everyone ends up with the salad of their dreams.

Bright, tangy carrot sticks with a buttery dill vibe and a kick of garlic, I can’t keep my tongs out of the jar. Be warned: the brine is so good it’s going to get you thinking “what can I pickle next?”

It's a little bit brioche, a little bit rarebit and I imagine it goes as well with beer and big games as it would with coffee and scrambled eggs.

A one-skillet, weeknight-friendly chili with a simple ingredient list that requires little planning ahead, which is awesome because I never quite mastered planning far enough ahead to not be in a rush when making dinner. 🙃

Starring pillowy, fork tender, flavorful meatballs, buttery caramelized onions, and melted gruyere on a toasted bun, I bet you can't remember when you last had a meatball sub this good.

Wildly decadent blondies with melty pockets of salted caramel, crushed pretzels, and chocolate chunks are impossibly good, almost too good to share. But should you be feeling generous, you can also cut, freeze, pack these tightly in a container, and overnight to the luckiest person you you know.

Buckeyes are basically bite-sized marble-shaped peanut butter cup truffles and if the thought of this doesn't make you spring forth from wherever you are into the nearest kitchen to make them right now, perhaps this photo will?

