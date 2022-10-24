Monday, October 24, 2022

Good afternoon! (But it feels like morning, doesn’t it?)

Did you watch Ina Garten on 60 Minutes? My favorite part was when she said she makes her recipes exactly to the letter at home — I do this too, and for exactly the same reason: I worked so hard to get the the salt or sugar level right and the cooking time perfect. Why would I want to make it any other way? But I’ve never heard another cook say that. If you’re a no-recipes, shoot from the hip, mostly going on vibes cook, I think that’s wonderful. But I disagree with the popular sentiment that this should exclusively be our kitchen goals. Some of us like to cozy up at the end of the day to a set of instructions that are certain to yield the exact dish we crave, exactly the way we want it. To me, it can be freeing not to have to drive all decisions at every moment of adult life.

I took my daughter to see Lyle, Lyle Crocodile yesterday and lightly, laughingly bristled at the Rip up the recipe song — the mother, a cookbook author, is in a bit of a rut (fair enough) and is told that she needs to get rid of her recipes and loosen up. In fact, I think she needs new ones, ones that inspire her. Ahem, you guys, don’t ever take me to the movies. I might be a total drag! It might inspire a dreaded… Deb Talk.

How perfect then that this week is 50% about cooking that, in fact, requires no strict recipe adherence — salads — and 50% about cooking that benefits from closely following instructions — candy. These are my dual cravings in the last week of October, and I hope that you, too, might find what inspires you.

A favorite centerpiece salad that feels like the epitome of late fall with roasted squash, toasted pepitas, pomegranate, and a showstopping sherry-shallot vinaigrette.

An impossibly delicious avocado and roasted carrot salad that once made the New York City restaurant rounds, streamlined and sheet-panned for weeknight bliss, replete with yogurt and crunch. It's basically the highest calling for the bundle of carrots idling in our fridge.

My favorite lentil salad is really, truly inhalable: one part salsa, one part lentils, plus tomatoes, avocado, hot sauce, and a dream of a lunch scooped up with tortilla chips.

Hearty greens, grain-like bulk from quinoa, tart dried fruit, deeply toasted almonds, and a scattering of salty crumbly cheese is a forever favorite lunch salad. Depending on my mood, I might throw an extra on top, such as a poached egg or sliced avocado. I always wish I'd made more.

I was a sweet potato salad skeptic, so I challenged myself to make one I would love -- bright, crunchy, a little acidic and spicy, no creamy dressings or heaviness. I ended up making it right in the sheet pan and loving my lunch leftovers so much, I missed them when they were gone. This is naturally vegan and basically a cinch.

Broccoli rubble (crunchy bits quick-cooked with a sinus-clearing volume of garlic, pepper flakes, lemon zest, juice and pecorino) are draped with a slice of provolone and broiled until blistered and collapsed in an open-face sandwich that's all I want for dinner right now.

There's good roast chicken, and then there's Judy Roger's legendary approach -- dry brine (a fancy term for salting and leaving it), crazy crisp skin and a salad that's akin to deconstructed stuffing. This is one of my favorite luxurious but low-key fall dinners and yes, I’m calling it a salad, even if it’s a stretch.

This is my favorite candy I've *ever* made. It compacts a whole bottle of fresh apple cider into a salt-flecked, cinnamon-y, buttery caramel that is so loud with everything awesome about fall, no October is complete without it.

This is my favorite brittle and it's absolutely cluttered with roasted peanuts and salted pretzels before being coated with dark chocolate. It's crunchy, caramelized, buttery, and salty and not going to last.

Buckeyes are basically bite-sized marble-shaped peanut butter cup truffles and if the thought of this doesn't make you spring forth from wherever you are into the nearest kitchen to make them right now, perhaps this photo will?

