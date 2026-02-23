Monday, February 23, 2026

This week’s newsletter theme resulted from an email request for a collection of high-protein recipes and my first thought was, oh, that’s not a Smitten Kitchen thing (health trends, life maxxing, whatever the kids are calling it) but then I realized that being reluctant to embrace these kinds of things might keep my viewpoint fresh. Because I'm going to assume we've all Googled “how to hit protein goals without eating a grotesque amount of steak” at least once by now and balked at the recommendations, right? Even if you don’t lift heavy things for “fun,” I think we deserve a collection of higher-protein recipes that feel more joyful than baked chicken breasts and scrambled egg whites [although both meat and eggs are well-covered on SK]. I looked for slightly less obvious choices, not only cottage cheese and Greek yogurt, but also tofu and beans. And there’s no way I’m passing up an opportunity to extol the virtues of peanut butter cookies. I hope you expect nothing less from me.

But that’s not all! This week we have an interview with Ella Quittner, whose first cookbook, Obsessed with the Best: 100+ Methodically Perfected Recipes Based on 20+ Head-to-Head Tests is out tomorrow and you’re going to love everything about it, not just the recipes but her wonderful writing, trust me.

A delightfully de-fussed cottage cheese pancake — one bowl, no separated eggs, just fluffy, tender breakfast bliss.

A tender, stretchy, yeast-free flatbread that gently puffs with an inner accordion of layers. It took me about 5 years to get these right and we think they were absolutely worth the wait.

I recently refreshed and updated a very deep Smitten Kitchen archive dive, the red bean chili. It’s really quick, has a short ingredient list, and (finally) looks good enough to eat. I couldn’t imagine anything more delicious for a cold day in February. [Video below!]

Occasionally (ahem, frequently) I realize that it’s time for dinner and nobody (else) has made it — the dinner frittata is here to save the day. This hearty one from Justin Chapple has bacon, brussels sprouts, gruyere, and chives and is a longtime favorite, perfect for a blustery day.

A salty-spicy-acidic-sweet tray of winter squash and crispy tofu from Diana Henry that always hits the spot.

Sure, the best part of fried chicken is the battered, seasoned, golden crisp exterior. The next best part? The buttermilk-brined impeccably tender meat within. This is that, no cauldron of deep-fry oil required.

A dinner packed with flavors, textures, and color. We like to scoop it all into bowls with salted lemony yogurt, lightly pickled onions, and pita wedges and I always wonder why we don’t make it more often.

This turkey meatloaf (for skeptics) and crushed, ranch-y potatoes were a surprise hit of Smitten Kitchen Keepers, my most recent cookbook -- have you tried it yet? It’s cozy but somehow unheavy, and sure to erase any of your meatloaf skepticism, too!

This flourless, gluten-free, 5-ingredient cake (7 with optional cream and berries) that leaves you with no leftover egg yolks or whites is my kind of miracle, and that’s before you even taste the deeply toasted pecans, brown butter, and vanilla. This is unquestionably staple-worthy -- I hope you love it.

No matter how fancy panna cotta sounds, it’s remarkably simple to make at home, especially this Greek-inspired version with yogurt, honey and walnuts. Cut it into wedges, cake-style, or pour it into cups, breakfast/snack-style. Don’t be surprised if it becomes a habit.

The best peanut butter cookies I’ve ever made have only five ingredients, no flour, no butter, can be mixed by hand in one bowl, and have a perfect salty finish. Thank you, Ovenly!

AN INTERVIEW WITH ELLA QUITTNER

My shelves are full of wonderful cookbooks I don’t get to talk about enough, so I’ve added this section so you can get to know the cool people behind them. Today we’re chatting with Ella Quittner. Her cookbook, Obsessed with the Best: 100+ Methodically Perfected Recipes Based on 20+ Head-to-Head Tests, is out tomorrow, 2/24.

1. What inspired your cookbook?

On a high level, I wanted to do the work of testing through every last piece of clickbait, every headline about a “trick for better XYZ,” every viral technique “hack,” as many methods from prolific cookbooks that any home cook or baker like myself might wonder about, as I could. I’m the type of person who flags those things any time she sees them, and wonders if they actually work — and if they work, whether they’re superior to the other familiar techniques/recipes. So I wanted to put together a manual of basically all of those answers, with photographic evidence of how everything turned out side-by-side, for curious cooks and bakers who are eager (like I am) to eat the very best bite, who want maximal flavor and optimized texture, with as little fuss or drama as possible. I also wanted to make a book that people who don’t care about perfectionism or cooking/baking would still love to read — so in between all of the recipes and testing results, I have reported essays about the human reflex to want to know, and be, and eat “the best,” from a year-plus I spent traveling around America and beyond.

On a more granular level, it’s actually kind of a ridiculous origin story, but: half a decade into my career on Wall Street, I quit for a position in food media. I went from a stable, secure job where I could look around and see exactly where I’d be in 5, 10, 20 years, to one where every day there could be layoffs, or restructurings, or any of the occurrences anyone who’s had a job in media in the last 20 years can think of. I immediately panicked (in the book I write “This whole project started with bacon and insecurity”). I was terrified that this new job — a dream job that came with a chic office and free cupcakes emerging from the test kitchen every 2 hours that we were ENCOURAGED to eat (!!!) — would end just as soon as it had come. So I wanted to make myself indispensable. This was the SEO, clickbait-maxxing era of food media (well, maybe we’re still in a stage of that, but this was the earlier part), and so I went into the back end CMS of the website I worked for and sorted all stories ever written in descending order of most comments. A top result was something about how to cook bacon, and the commenters were incensed and vocal about their own strategies. I realized, people REALLY care about “the best” way to cook or bake something — they’ll click, they’ll read, they’ll share their opinions, and maybe along the way I’ll learn how to be more proficient in the kitchen. And so my former column, “Absolute Best Tests,” was born. This book is super different from that column but they share a kernel of identity: bench testing and writing up the results, comparing and contrasting. In the book, I include much more reporting (for example, for the biscuit head-to-head testing, I flew down to Alabama to spend the day becoming a “biscuiteer” under Scott Peacock). And in the book, I aim to provide more perspective on my mission diving into each head-to-head testing series, and then I developed recipes based on the findings to achieve optimal results based on those missions.

2. What recipe are you the most proud of in the book, or felt the most triumphant when you got it right?

Either the Under-Pressure Flaky Biscuits, or the Actually Chewy Fresh Pasta, or the Triple Secret Meatballs. All three required a ton of travel and reporting to nail (Alabama, Italy, and Japan), as well as so many recipe tests, calls to friends, technique tutorials, and so on. And each of those recipes is something I now crave (and make) regularly. I keep the formed unbaked biscuits frozen in my freezer at all times; same with the shaped (uncooked) pasta, ready to toss in salty boiling water. The meatballs I make for every special occasion! Also (sorry) the Actually Manageable French-ish Buttercream, in the malt powder and cocoa variation; I pipe that into my mouth with abandon.

3. What recipe is so low-effort, high-reward that it’s worth cooking for dinner tonight, even if we’re tired and don’t want to cook?

Can I say three? The first is the tomato-butter braised cabbage on page 80. Your stovetop and then oven do all of the work and I can’t stress enough how the process turns the most humble of ingredients (a head of cabbage, a tube of tomato paste, some butter, salt, ginger...) into this mythically delicious, ambrosial dish of melty, tender cabbage. I could eat it every day for 10,000 years.

Another would have to be the 10-Minute Tonnato Pasta on page 242. I am a total freak for tonnato, and this recipe has you bathe hot noodles in it, and top with fried capers (optional if you’re really pressed for time). The sauce comes together in 30 seconds in a food processor, as you boil noodles.

Then there’s the hot feta-carrot salad on page 106 — again, could eat every day for 10,000 years. It takes a classic French side dish (carottes râpées) and amplifies everything good, the savory saltiness, the subtle sweetness, and best of all, the efficiency; if you use pre-grated carrots here, you can be in and out of my recipe in 10 to 15 minutes.

Okay I know I said three but I also have to leave you with something sweet. I’ll be brief! The Chewy Malted Chocolate Shortbread on p. 343... I’ve never served those to someone and not had them beg for more — again, takes literal minutes of active time, and the food processor does all the work, and the recipe produces an unbelievable delicious cookie. And then the Two-Ingredient Raspberry Mousse-ish on page 269, in the section about how Whipped Cream should be the whole dessert; you basically just swirl raspberry jam into cream as you whip it, and OH MY GOD.

4. What’s something you wish more people knew about your book?

It takes a village! An enormous village! I absolutely could not have made this book without many dozens of people, all over the world, from Mia Glickman who helped test recipes (plus a dozen more talented cross-testers), to everyone on my teams at WME and HarperCollins (Alyssa! Cassie! Nicole!) and TFC Management (who got the project off the ground in the first place and then saw it through from first draft to printed form), to Chris Cristiano (who designed the cover and worked with Renata De Oliveira on the interior), to Nikole Herriott and Michael Graydon (the astoundingly good photographers), to set designer Kalen Kaminski, food stylist Sue Li (and her entire team!!!), to every one of my friends and colleagues and editors and family members and neighbors and mentors who gave me advice, or a read, or came with me on a harebrained trip to the middle of nowhere because I wanted to follow a reporting whim. And, of course, the dozens of people who let me follow them around the globe or lurk in their state fair booth or burst into their senbei shop with a long list of questions. Oh, and also the many many hundreds of authors and bloggers and recipe developers — Deb is HIGH on this list, obviously — whose work I've scoured over and cooked through for 35 years.

Thank you, Ella! You can preorder Obsessed with the Best right here.

