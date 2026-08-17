Monday, August 17, 2026

Good afternoon!

If all goes well, and you quietly spent the winter months sniffing out acquaintances with boats, pools, beach houses, and access to any other open spaces that make summer feel magical, you too might find yourself spending the weeks and weekends of August as a guest. [Mischievous? Brilliant? I’m sorry, I couldn’t hear you over the sound of the flippers my friends keep in their basket of pool toys.] However, out of basic manners — or, sinisterly, a desire to be invited back — it’s important to be a good guest, and good guests do not show up empty-handed, even if told to just bring themselves. Should you need inspiration, today I’m sharing some of my favorite dishes I’ve brought to friends and family, and have been brought by family and friends. Most are perfect at room temperature, requiring no jockeying for limited fridge space, and play well with other dishes, all there to complement, not upstage, anything the host provides.

And that’s not all! This week there’s also a new recipe for the cucumber salad I make the most. We’re also kicking off the fall cookbook season with an an interview with Caroline Chambers, whose second cookbook, What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking: Make It Fast, is out now.

And finally, we’re heading into the third week of the 2026 Classroom Wishlist Project. My inboxes have been flooded with thank you notes from overjoyed teachers [you can find some in this saved story on Instagram] and we’ve added a bunch of new lists as more teachers get their 2026-2027 classroom assignments. Thank you for being part of this. Thank you for being some of the kindest, most generous people I know.

Cheers,

Deb

The Smitten Kitchen Classroom Wishlist Project 2026 kicked off two weeks ago! In the US, a tremendous number of teachers don’t get the funding they need to set their classrooms up for success. Most will end up paying out of their own pockets to buy educational materials, which is all wrong. I’ve asked teachers to send me their wishlists in hopes that we can help clear as many as possible, as we have the last four summers. We just added a new batch of classrooms starting later in the fall.

If you cannot figure out where to start, let me help: I recommend picking a school in your area, or perhaps where you grew up, or search the descriptions for classrooms that might focus on something particularly meaningful to you. There is no purchase too small to unquestionably make a teacher’s (and their students’) day. Plus, buying crayons, pencils, and books that help kids learn and succeed feels really good. 🖍️📚🍎📓✏️ Thank you for helping out! [Project information. Direct link to spreadsheet.]

I’ve written three cookbooks and one audiobook and I’m a tiny bit biased, but I think you’d love them all. Not sure which one to check out first? Take a look at the recipe index and see which collection jumps out at you most. Looking for recipes that fit this week’s theme? Try the big cluster maple granola, smoky deviled eggs with crisped jamón and crushed marconas, or the almond and sweet cherry galette in The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook, the charred corn succotash with lime and crispy shallots in Smitten Kitchen Every Day, or the zucchini cornbread with tomato butter, two-bean salad with basil vinaigrette, or the honey thyme baked feta in Smitten Kitchen Keepers.

New! An overdue payment for the dozens of times over the years I’ve told you I served a dish (dumplings, noodles, a stir-fry) with a “simple cucumber salad,” this is it. It’s cold, crunchy, nutty, borderline gently pickled and I see no reason to eat anything else until the weather cools off.

Surprise me with a random recipe!

These are our go-to fridge pickles, and they are ludicrously easy. Do you have salt? Do you have vinegar? You’re set. They’re not bad at all an hour later, excellent 6 to 8 hours later, and you can also enjoy them three weeks from now — though by then, we’ll be on our third batch.

This is my kind of fruit salad -- a little salty, a little sweet, a little spicy -- inspired by the cups of seasoned fruit you can buy on the street in Mexico. The moment I have a bite, I can no longer remember why I’d ever eat anything else on a hot day.

Show up empty-handed? Not with this no-cook (I’ve even done it without a knife and cutting board) appetizer you can bring and easily assemble anywhere you go this weekend. It vanishes quickly. Thanks to my friend Ang for always inspiring me!

Corn chowder, reimagined as a salad, from only six ingredients and using a single pan. Obviously, this is exactly what we have to cook next.

My forever favorite pan of freshly-baked, thick, buttery, crisp on top cornbread, perfect for sharing. A pat of salted butter on top is mandatory. You’ll be so glad you made this.

Everything wonderful about late summer produce -- burst cherry tomatoes, quick sautéed zucchini, sweet crunchy corn, freshly-dug scallions -- folded into one immensely flaky rustic parmesan-flecked crust. This dish is a forever SK favorite and has holiday weekend written all over it. [Video below!]

Roasted tomatoes and garlic, slivered olives and an herby dressing have made this a summer staple around here for over a decade, with fantastic leftovers too. It’s also a surprisingly popular kid lunch, should you have any small people with big demands in your life.

This is the happiest summer cake — bronzed with a faint crunch at the edges, tender to the point of pudding-ness in the center, dotted with jammy berries, and welcome wherever you get to share it.

Chunky wedges of peach, dressed only with lemon, are baked until slumped under a crisp lid that is as fun to impatiently tap your way through as the best crème brûlée. Resistance is futile.

An easy, lazy strawberry lemonade that is the most vivid and delicious I’ve ever made. It tastes the way cotton candy smells at a carnival, and which is about the highest praise I can give anything. [Video below!]

Surprise me with a random recipe!

AN INTERVIEW WITH CAROLINE CHAMBERS

My shelves are full of wonderful cookbooks I don’t get to talk about enough, so I’ve added this section so you can get to know the cool people behind them. Today we’re chatting with Caroline Chambers. Her cookbook, What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking: Make It Fast, is out now.

1. What inspired your cookbook?

My readers and my own lived experience of being around people who want to eat good food, but don’t always have the time or energy or willpower to cook it. I was pregnant with my fourth kid while I was writing it, so I was really living the ethos of the book -- my desire for quick, easy recipes had never been stronger. But I still wanted to eat really delicious food - I didn’t want dinner to feel basic. So, I wrote a book of 15- and 30-minute recipes that still feel special and make you feel proud.

The other piece was watching people cook out of my Substack over the past almost six years, and out of the first WTC book. That book had 15-, 30-, 45-, and 60-minute chapters, and everyone really gravitated to the 15s and 30s. Those were the recipes people memorized, texted to friends, brought on vacation. So, I wrote a whole book of them!

2. What recipe are you the most proud of in the book, or felt the most triumphant when you got it right?

The Triple Tomato Oven Orzo, and it’s the one that fought me hardest!

It started out as a rice dish with chicken in it and getting that version right was genuinely difficult. I needed the rice fully cooked and crispy on top, the chicken cooked through but still juicy, and the liquid measured so precisely that everything finished at the same moment. Too much stock and the rice goes to mush. Too little and it’s crunchy. And the chicken doesn’t care about any of that; it’s just going to dry out if you leave it in there a minute too long. I tested it over and over.

Then I submitted the first draft of the manuscript, and my editor came back and said, essentially, you have way too many rice recipes in this book. Which - fair! She was right. But it meant this one went back to the drawing board entirely, as a pasta dish instead.

So, I swapped in orzo, but orzo behaves completely differently than rice. So, it was starting over. When I finally got it - the orzo perfectly cooked, everything holding together, feta and butter melting into the tomatoes - I was so triumphant. Some recipes come together on the first try. This one absolutely did not.

3. What recipe is so low-effort, high-reward that it’s worth cooking for dinner tonight, even if we’re tired and don’t want to cook?

Smoky Black Beans! So easy, so satisfying. The recipe is two cans of black beans, butter, and five spices you already own. Ten minutes on the stove. You smash about half of them against the side of the pan so they go creamy, squeeze in some lime, done.

The reason it’s the answer is that it isn’t really one dinner, it’s five. I have a “five ways” section in each chapter. So, on the first night, it can be tacos. The next night it’s a loaded sweet potato with a herby yogurt sauce. Or a bowl. My baby eats them plain, my pickiest eaters will eat them as flautas they can dunk in sour cream, and George and I usually end up with a tamale bowl. I’m no short-order cook, but on smoky black bean nights, I don’t mind customizing plates.

Black beans are also my favorite panic purchase - the thing I buy every single time I’m at the store because I can’t remember if I have any at home. So, odds are you already have what you need.

4. What’s something you wish more people knew about your book?

The back of the book is a real tool, not filler. There are guides organized by protein, so if you have frozen shrimp you've been meaning to use, you can just look it up. There are guides organized by mood - including one for when you're the person in charge of the meal train. And the index is deliberately extensive so you can look up a half bunch of parsley or a leftover lemon half and find something to do with it. I put a lot of work into that, and I don't think people expect an index to be useful beyond its basic purpose!

Thank you, Caro! You can order Make It Fast right here.

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser is a lower-walled enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that works as well as a deep sauté pan as it does a soup pot, roasting pan, or even casserole dish that perfectly fits a pasta bake. It’s the ideal size and usability (dishwasher safe!) for everyday cooking. Not a week has gone by in the 14 years I’ve had mine when I don’t cook in it at least three times, so when it was no longer sold in U.S. stores, I asked Staub — a French cast-iron manufacturer originally from Alsace; you can watch me tour the forge/factory here! — if they would partner with me to bring it back, because I knew you’ll fall in love with the pan too. We launched the Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser in spring 2024. The Braiser is now sold exclusively at Williams-Sonoma and available in eight gorgeous new colors! The newest two — a classy off-white (pardon, French Crème) and a soft pink (Pink Peony, which you know I sing to the tune of Pink Peony Club) — launched just last month.

Cranberry (bright red)

Grenadine (deep red)

Sage (light green)

Basil (dark green)

La Mer (dark blue-green)

Sapphire (dark blue)

(New!) French Crème (off-white) ✨

(New!) Pink Peony (soft pink) ✨

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser Recipe Starter Pack: Oh, you did get a new braiser? I’m so happy for you. Here are a few recipes you can kick off your cooking with!

Ever wonder where I get my cutting boards, paring knives, offset spatulas and more that you see when I cook? I've created a page on Smitten Kitchen with links to some of my favorite kitchen items, the ones I'm asked about the most. This isn’t just an Amazon storefront. For each item, I attempt to provide a range of shopping links so we're not just focusing on one giant retailer.

See you next week!

Note: I occasionally use affiliate links in this newsletter, which means I will earn a small commission from anything you purchase through it.