Apologies for the very late newsletter this week. Is it Tuesday already? What happened to Monday? Some weeks are like this. Coffee, which I’m currently glugging, is helping. But some fun news! Last week, I finished the last round of edits for my third cookbook, which will be out this fall. It’s been so long in the works (5 whole years), I’m delighted that I finally get to share a little preview this week — the book cover! I’m so excited — and nervous. I hope you love it.

This Sunday is Mother’s Day, which seems like an excellent excuse to spoil all of the mother figures in your life. I’m suggesting a few savory and sweet favorites below. Please feel free to forward to my family so they don’t miss the hint.

New: A ridiculously simple pasta with fresh mushrooms, garlic, chives, and crème fraîche that's been in heavy rotation lately, the easiest way to turn a bag of mushrooms into a meal that, by some miracle, everyone loves. I hope it's a hit for you, too. Want to see more? Here’s the TikTok demo.

This is the kale salad that converted me, once a kale resistor, to the dark green leafy side, and shortly thereafter, both of my kids. Cut into thin threads and tossed with vinegar-soaked golden raisins, sharp cheese, toasted walnuts and crispy breadcrumbs, we could eat a mile of this.

A savory dinner tart version of my favorite soup, replete with the sweetly cooked onions, a hint of broth, and the nonnegotiable broiled cheese lid. This is the exact pick-me-up this rainy day needs, don't you think?

Never underestimate the power of a golden, crisp, thin, fried-but-somehow-not-heavy chicken breast piled with a giant, seasonal salad to quickly become the most popular thing you know how to make. This is one of my favorite things to make for friends and family.

This is one part berry pie, one part cheesecake, and one part an open-faced shareable cheese danish that’s spectacularly easy to make. I think it’s the perfect brunch pastry.

A one-bowl cake that absolutely bursts with the flavors of a good cannoli -- orange and lemon peel, a whiff of Marsala, chopped pistachios and an ample mess of mini-chocolate chips -- with none of the fried-and-filled fuss.

An unforgettable salted caramel tart with a chocolate cookie underneath and chocolate ganache on top. It's like a Rolo candy, but a thousand times better.

Do you know what makes the very best French toast on earth? Leftover challah. This recipe makes two loaves because it knows you want leftovers above all else. Watch me make it on the Smitten Kitchen YouTube channel and then swoon over how good it makes your kitchen smell.

I’ve written two cookbooks and a third is on its way this fall! Stay tuned this week when I get to finally share a little preview.

I've created a page on Smitten Kitchen with links to some of my favorite kitchen items, the ones I'm asked about the most. For each item, I've attempted to provide a range of shopping links so we're not just focusing on one giant retailer. I hope you find this page helpful. Let me know if there’s anything I’ve left off that you need.

