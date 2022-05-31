Tuesday, May 30, 2022

One of the most frequently requests I get is for recipes that pack up well when you want to either help lighten someone else’s load or to stash away for an upcoming moment in your life, like a new baby, when you’ll be too busy to cook. For that, we have the freezer. I’ve learned so much from Ali Rosen’s Modern Freezer Meals, which came out last summer. “You can freeze almost anything that uses cooked ingredients - it’s the uncooked items that you have to look out for,” Rosen explained to me. The book is full of even more sage advice, freezing tips, and recipes; it’s so useful to have on my shelf. Below, a few summer-themed recipes from the Smitten Kitchen archives that I’ve found freeze well. Future you thanks you for stashing these away.

New: A colorful, crunchy salad with optional protein and the best miso-sesame dressing I know how to make, designed with portability in mind. It wants to tag along with you on the good life, lounging by a sparkling blue pool this weekend (just tell me what time to arrive) or wherever the warm weather takes you.

This Strawberry-Rhubarb Crumble on smittenkitchen.com exists at the bright pink intersection of rhubarb and strawberry seasons (that is, right now) and it’s one of those Why Do I Even Bother Making Other Desserts desserts. Come, be converted too.

A pinnacle-of-summer baked grain dish that has all of the decadence of a pasta bake -- tomatoes, gooey cheese, and a crisp, burnished top. Farro, small, nutty and slightly chewy, provides heft while letting the vegetables star.

This is my favorite corn chowder: a hearty soup with beans instead of the usual potatoes, with a rich and salty lime and cheese finish, plus baked tortilla chips on the side for all the crunch.

An updated version of the Julia Child classic that makes it easier than ever -- no parboiling rice, no salting or draining zucchini, and you can even skip the spoonfuls of flour, so it's gluten-free. This turns everyone into a crispy zucchini casserole fanatic.

Halfway to meatloaves, these baked meatballs are a longtime weeknight staple of ours -- we love them with roasted vegetables, potatoes, polenta or even a simple white bean salad with your favorite vinaigrette.

A freezer-friendly but infinitely summery (light and lemony! fresh herbs! seasonal vegetables!) pasta bake destined to become your favorite summer dish to prep and share.

A heartier, easier take on eggplant parmesan -- cozy and decadent, but not in a way that puts you immediately to sleep. You'll want to double this; you'll thank you later, and by later, I basically mean tomorrow because I have yet to have a pan last long enough to make it into the freezer.

If you've ever made breakfast burritos and realized they were a staggering amount of work, this is the recipe for you. This sheet pan method is 100% easier and I include instructions for freezing and defrosting because future you is so glad you made extra, it's verklempt with gratitude.

No wan, tooth-breaking granola bars here. These are tall, loaded with pretty much anything you wish, and hearty. They freeze wonderfully.

The blueberry-est scones I know how to make, freeze them before you bake them and pack them tight in a bag or container, and you’ll be so glad they’re waiting for you for a weekend morning or afternoon treat.

Not all freezer prep needs to be practical! Balls of this favorite cookie dough, baked off as needed, are scientifically* proven to improve any bad weeks. [*note: not fact-checked]

I'm making my Zucchini and Ricotta Galette, which is picnic/potluck perfection. Basil, ricotta, mozzarella, garlic and coins of zucchini assemble in what is basically a flaky nest of high summer and a forever Smitten Kitchen favorite that freezes fantastically.

I’ve written two cookbooks and a third, Smitten Kitchen Keepers, is now available for preorder, coming out this fall. I cannot wait to share with you all of the new recipes I’ve been working on behind the scenes.

I've created a page on Smitten Kitchen with links to some of my favorite kitchen items, the ones I'm asked about the most. For each item, I've attempted to provide a range of shopping links so we're not just focusing on one giant retailer. I hope you find this page helpful. Let me know if there’s anything I’ve left off that you need.

