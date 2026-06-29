Monday, June 29, 2026

Good afternoon!

Right on schedule, we're about to get our first big heat wave of the summer in the Northeast, which feels like the perfect time to point out that the vast majority of my forever-favorite Fourth of July recipes let us skip the Great American Tradition of cooking over hot metal grates in near-triple-digit temperatures and instead make use of that perfectly good kitchen we keep inside. From oven ribs and roast chicken to the corn salad that causes a ruckus every time I put it on the table, these recipes deliver all the best holiday foods without threatening a chef meltdown. And, like, not the kind that entertains TV audiences.

Plus, I’ve got a bunch of new short recipe demos I hope will inspire you:

Foolproof Cacio e Pepe [Instagram, TikTok, Recipe]

Fresh Strawberry Tart [Instagram, TikTok, Recipe]

Broccoli Slaw [Instagram, TikTok, Recipe]

Snow Pea Salad with Avocado [Instagram, TikTok, Recipe]

Pink Lady Cake [Instagram, TikTok, Recipe]

Confetti Cookies [Instagram, TikTok, Recipe]

One-Pan Farro with Tomatoes [Instagram, TikTok, Recipe]

Chicken Salad for Celery Enthusiasts [Instagram, TikTok, Recipe]

Cheers,

Deb

I’ve written three cookbooks and one audiobook and I’m a tiny bit biased, but I think you’d love them all. Not sure which one to check out first? Take a look at the recipe index and see which collection jumps out at you most.

A forever favorite salad, more vibrant than ever: more lime, heat, crunch, herbs, and avocado too. It’s a little bit party snack, but an easy lunch too. We scoop it up with tortilla chips and marvel as the giant bowl disappears. [Video below!]

A forever summer staple that’s secretly a love letter to buttermilk-and-cider-vinegar ranch dressing, but the homemade kind. It makes great “buckets” of broccoli inhalable, and converts all broccoli skeptics. I hope you love it, too.

Loosely modeled on the flavors of esquites, this salad has a creamy, cold and sharp dressing below, warm charred corn in the middle, and a mix of lime, pickled onions, and chile powder on top. The result is basically inhalable. I could eat this every week all summer long.

A classic, perfectly seasoned, never overdressed, a little crunchy, always-disappears-first potato salad is a non-negotiable part of our summer bbq spreads and this is my forever go-to. Just make it; you’ll be so glad you did.

Holiday weekend agenda: Ribs party! Trust me, nobody would dream of missing it. No grill required, these are perfect from the oven every time and the recipe has been updated and streamlined with cooking times that adjust to your schedule and the simplest, most balanced rub yet. Your friends are going to ask you to make this an annual feast.

What if we gave chicken the oven ribs treatment, that is thickly coated with dry rub, slow-roasted until falling apart, and finished it with a sauce from the drippings? Indoor barbecue magic, is what.

This is not only the most delicious flag cake I’ve made (in my totally unbiased opinion), it’s also the easiest: one-bowl cake, dreamy cream cheese frosting, plus all the fresh berries.

This is my favorite grilled dessert: peaches drizzled with salted bourbon caramel, sprinkled with pecan sandies crumbles then heaped with a belly-full of ice cream. No peaches where you are? Try with rings of pineapple.

Pink lemonade > regular lemonade. It’s basic lemonade math; don’t even fight it. Just make sure the blush is real -- in this case, raspberries, strawberries, or blackberries (or shown here, all three).

This is my summer wish for us: I think we should bring a pan of freshly-baked, thick, buttery, crisp on top cornbread to our next picnic/potluck/barbecue to share with friends and I think it should be this one, my forever favorite. A pat of salted butter on top is mandatory. You’ll be so glad you made this.

Surprise me with a random recipe!

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser is a lower-walled enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that works as well as a deep sauté pan as it does a soup pot, roasting pan, or even casserole dish that perfectly fits a pasta bake. It’s the ideal size and usability (dishwasher safe!) for everyday cooking. Not a week has gone by in the 14 years I’ve had mine when I don’t cook in it at least three times, so when it was no longer sold in U.S. stores, I asked Staub — a French cast-iron manufacturer originally from Alsace; you can watch me tour the forge/factory here! — if they would partner with me to bring it back, because I knew you’ll fall in love with the pan too. We launched the Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser in spring 2024. The Braiser is now sold exclusively at Williams-Sonoma and available in eight gorgeous new colors! The newest two — a classy off-white (pardon, French Crème) and a soft pink (Pink Peony, which you know I sing to the tune of Pink Peony Club) — launched just last month.

Cranberry (bright red)

Grenadine (deep red)

Sage (light green)

Basil (dark green)

La Mer (dark blue-green)

Sapphire (dark blue)

(New!) French Crème (off-white) ✨

(New!) Pink Peony (soft pink) ✨

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser Recipe Starter Pack: Oh, you did get a new braiser? I’m so happy for you. Here are a few recipes you can kick off your cooking with!

Ever wonder where I get my cutting boards, paring knives, offset spatulas and more that you see when I cook? I've created a page on Smitten Kitchen with links to some of my favorite kitchen items, the ones I'm asked about the most. This isn’t just an Amazon storefront. For each item, I attempt to provide a range of shopping links so we're not just focusing on one giant retailer.

See you next week!

Note: I occasionally use affiliate links in this newsletter, which means I will earn a small commission from anything you purchase through it.