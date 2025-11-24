Monday, November 24, 2025

Good morning!

People who plan ahead, settling their menus, to-do lists, shopping, table-placements, linens and more weeks in advance: I admire you. But it’s just never going to be me. If it’s a week before Thanksgiving I have, at most, a loose idea of what I’ll be cooking but mostly I’m sliding into prep day with vibes that are subject to last-minute shuffling because something better occurred to me. Unfortunately for those who might yearn for a more organized life, chasing whims is my favorite hobby. If this is you too, this newsletter is just for us: Thanksgiving recipes that work well for last-minute planners including my newest recipe for crunchy brown butter baked carrots, in which we start with the 99-cent wonder that is a bag of baby carrots. I’ve got one more easy, last-minute Thanksgiving recipe coming to the site this week, so go ahead and grab an extra can of pumpkin and two bricks of cream cheese; you’ll be glad you did.

But that’s not all! We have an interview today with with Diane Kochilas, whose new cookbook, Athens: Food, Stories, Love, is out now and I want to escape into it immediately and stay there until it’s warm again. I’m sure it’s not just me.

Finally, in the latest Weekly Yap, my not-strictly-cooking newsletter, we’re talking about my favorite restaurant in NYC, extol the virtues of being a tourist, and wish a happy first birthday to Hani’s Bakery. Come join the conversation!

Cheers,

Deb

I’ve written three cookbooks and one audiobook and I’m a tiny bit biased, but I think you’d love them all. Not sure which one to check out first? Take a look at the recipe index and see which collection jumps out at you most.

New! We’re turning a bag of baby carrots into a spotlight-stealing side dish with a brown butter sauce and a cheesy toasted breadcrumb topping for a resounding crunch and the perfect level of decadence. Plus, some strong opinions on the best Thanksgiving side dishes and my favorite way to reheat it all in one oven.

Surprise me with a random recipe!

If you’re looking for the easiest last minute addition to your table, you cannot go wrong with these craggy, never-fail cornbread drop biscuits, especially slathered with some honey butter.

One of my favorite winter salads, this is a symphony of salt, crunch, and sweetness and it complements all of those rich holiday meals so nicely.

My favorite way to prepare green beans takes longer to eat (which says a lot, given that I usually inhale them) than it does to make. Don’t have green beans? Don’t miss the almond pesto, which tastes good on basically every vegetable.

A potato gratin, as simple and effectively to the point as possible -- not too heavy or rich, but stunning enough that I’m grabbing it first when I get to the table.

Wouldn’t it be awesome if you could make gorgeous, golden, buttery roasted potatoes with any old potatoes you have around and only butter, salt, and a few parsley leaves? They’re so hands off, you don’t have to flip them, just put them in the oven, set a time and walk away. Think of what you could do with your newfound free time! [Nap, mostly.]

Mincing and sautéing ingredients to daintily scoop them into mushroom caps is fussy. Casseroles are not. Serve this as a side to the big meal or as a cozy snack to be scooped onto toasts or crackers, something I would absolutely eat for dinner tonight with a big green salad, just putting that out there in the universe in case that’s all it takes for it to majestically appear.

The dish doesn’t care whether you steam or roast your cauliflower, whole or in chunks; it’s totally flexible. And nobody, or nobody I want to be friends with, finds the flavor of deeply toasted, brown butter-drenched breadcrumbs with minced shallots, garlic and lemon less than spoon-worthy.

This apple-cranberry crisp is fragrant with citrus and cinnamon and is topped with an improved polenta streusel that tastes like buttery crumbled cornbread. I refreshed this recipe this week and it’s now less sweet and perfect for the fall-winter holidays, especially with a scoop of vanilla ice cream melting over the top. [Video below!]

What do I do when I crave pumpkin pie but not the effort involved? Make these, which are everything awesome about pumpkin pie, no pie dough to fuss with. Spoon some on a gingersnap and never look back.

A three-ingredient, perfectly cozy, gorgeously-hued cocktail that’s become my absolute favorite. It’s a cousin to the Negroni, but it uses bourbon or rye instead of gin. The result is more mellow and 100% perfect for right now -- or five minutes after my kids go to bed. Hat tip to Helen Rosner, who also extols the virtues of a Boulevardier at Thanksgiving.

Surprise me with a random recipe!

AN INTERVIEW WITH DIANE KOCHILAS

My shelves are full of wonderful cookbooks I don’t get to talk about enough, so I’ve added this section so you can get to know the cool people behind them. Today we’re chatting with Diane Kochilas. Her new cookbook, Athens: Food, Stories, Love, is out now.

1. What inspired your cookbook?

The easiest answer is Athens itself and my life there these past three decades. I followed my then-husband back to Athens, worked as a food columnist and restaurant critic for the largest Greek daily for 20 years (in Greek), had a 98-episode-per-season TV show, but mostly just stood witness to tremendous social changes, most of which I was able to see and document through the city’s culinary life. The Athens book is that story, my personal story -- falling in and out of love with the man whom I followed -- but also staying in love with my adopted city. I saw Athens go from a provincial capital where the dining was defined by simple tavernas and grill (fish and meat) houses, to an anything-goes roaring 90s decade (think freeze-dried feta and moussaka in martini glasses), to the Olympics and ensuing embrace of all things Greek and regional, to the crash and a return to simplicity, to this moment in time, defined by the global Instagram generation whose emotional ties to their traditional cuisine is loose and open. All that and more, and the stories I could tell about so much of Athenian food and recipes, prompted me to write the book!

2. What recipe are you the most proud of in the book, or felt the most triumphant when you got it right?

Hmmm. There might be two: Athenian “Mayonnaise,” which is essentially poached fish, usually grouper, deboned and reconstructed into the shape of a fish, garnished with capers, carrots, and cornichons, and coated with a silky layer of homemade mayonnaise. It was the litmus test for home cooks of a certain economic class and era. Together with that, from the same genre of bourgeois Greek cooking, comes my second favorite recipe, the Chicken Milanese, which has nothing even remotely to do with anything Italian! It was the invention of Nikos Tselementes, the chef who reset the button on Greek cuisine in the early part of the 20th century, westernizing it, frenchifying it, and being either lauded or demonized for that, depending on one’s point of view. To this day there probably isn’t a home in Greece that doesn’t have a copy of one of his books and his surname became synonymous with the word cookbook.

3. What recipe is so low-effort, high-reward that it’s worth cooking for dinner tonight, even if we’re tired and don’t want to cook?

Keftedes with ouzo-tomato sauce! It’s easy comfort food, and it’s great with anything starchy, from pasta to rice to just plain old good bread. Greek fries make a perfect side, too.

4. What’s something you wish more people knew about your book?

That it’s a writerly book worth cuddling up with, because the stories are as good as the food.

Thank you, Diane! You can order Athens right here.

Ever wonder where I get my cutting boards, paring knives, offset spatulas and more that you see when I cook? I've created a page on Smitten Kitchen with links to some of my favorite kitchen items, the ones I'm asked about the most — yes, including the the Smitten Kitchen x Staub Braiser. For each item, I've attempted to provide a range of shopping links so we're not just focusing on one giant retailer.

What’s the Smitten Kitchen x Staub Braiser? It’s essentially a lower profile enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that works as as well as a deep sauté pan as it does a soup pot, roasting pan, or even casserole dish that perfectly fits a pasta bake. Not a week has gone by in the decade-plus I’ve had mine when I don’t use it at least three times. Fun news: The braiser is now exclusively sold at Williams-Sonoma and available in six gorgeous new colors!

Looking for recipe inspiration for your new braiser? I created a category on the site to highlight some of my favorite dishes I make in mine.

See you next week!

Note: I occasionally use affiliate links in this newsletter, which means I will earn a small commission from anything you purchase through it.