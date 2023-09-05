Tuesday, September 4, 2023

Few things come up as often in Smitten Kitchen recipe comment sections and direct messages as: “Can I freeze this?/Does this freeze well?” “We’re expecting a baby/grandkid/busy fall and I want to stash as many freezer meals as possible. What do you recommend?” I aim to help! This past January, I made some very wintery suggestions. As we are now we’re heading into the closing weeks of summer and markets and gardens are awash in summer produce that needs to be used fast, the time is perfect to consider how to can sock away as much as possible. Below, a several late summer favorites that freeze well and will make you smile with a taste of summer in more shivery months.

An updated version of the Julia Child classic that makes it easier than ever -- no parboiling rice, no salting or draining zucchini, and you can even skip the spoonfuls of flour, so it's gluten-free. This turns everyone into a crispy zucchini casserole fanatic.

A heartier, easier take on eggplant parmesan -- cozy and decadent, but not in a way that puts you immediately to sleep. You'll want to double this; you'll thank you later, and by later, I basically mean tomorrow because I have yet to have a pan last long enough to make it into the freezer.

A freezer-friendly but infinitely summery (light and lemony! fresh herbs! seasonal vegetables!) pasta bake destined to become your favorite summer dish to prep and share.

An Ottolenghi take on baked pasta with tomatoes, parmesan and enough mozzarella that it stretches from each forkful, but there are also pillows of eggplant and other vegetables, so it doesn't feel over the top. The leftovers, should any survive, are luxurious.

Halfway to meatloaves, these baked meatballs are a longtime weeknight staple of ours -- we love them with roasted vegetables, potatoes, polenta or even a simple white bean salad with your favorite vinaigrette.

A recipe for a lemon yogurt loaf cake that can be made any which way, but studded with tiny blueberries is my favorite. The recipe is now one-bowl with fewer fiddly steps but the cake remains as gently sweet and moist and almost pudding-y in texture as ever.

A tender pillow of a mildly sweet scone riddled with smashed raspberries -- these are a longtime favorite and always a good weekend idea.

Crisp edges, plush interiors, fragrant and filling, these are one of our favorite weekend pancakes that also manages to address summer's real torment: zucchini population control.

