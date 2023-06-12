Monday, June 12, 2023

I spent a couple brief days in San Francisco and Napa last week for something I can share this fall but did my best to squeeze in some essentials, like dinner at Zuni Cafe, Model Bakery english muffins, and burgers and onion rings at Gott's. I got back in time to spend a busy weekend with kids (and also celebrating my birthday, yay) and as I'm pretty sure I haven't cooked in 10 days, I'm now raring to go. Don't you love that? I'm currently focused on all things grilling, as it feels all wrong to be running the air-conditioning *and* the oven any more than absolutely necessary. This weekend is Father's Day and I've put together a menu of my grilling and grill-adjacent summer favorites that I hope leaves you inspired.

Loosely modeled on esquites, this salad is a layered assembly with a creamy, cold and sharp dressing below, warm charred corn in the middle, and a mix of lime, pickled onions, and chile powder on top. The result is basically inhale-able. I could eat this every week all summer long.

This is one of my favorite summer dishes, ever, cooked almost entirely on the grill (or under the broiler, if you're grill-less). I want to eat it every day and every weekend all summer. If you do not fall in love, I promise to come and rid you of your leftovers, deal?

This is my family's favorite potato salad, one that's as populated with vegetables — crunchy, delicious ones, like radishes and lightly pickled cucumbers — as it is with potatoes, so it feels like something you might eat with dinner in warmer weather, and not only as a bbq side.

Exceptional grilled chicken -- grilled chicken that’s forgiving of human (whoops I left it on a couple minutes too long), grill (my grill suggests heat more than it blasts it), and chicken (you can buy what the grocery store has in stock that day) imperfections — is absolutely failproof with this method, and your dinner deserves nothing less.

Grilled pizza tastes incredible -- better texture, charred spots reminiscent of the best brick-oven stuff -- and once your dough is prepared or purchased, can be heading for your belly in 10 minutes, leaving you more time to sit outside with ice clinking in your glass, enjoying a summer weekend.

A salty-tangy-sweet-spicy steak salad with an emphasis on fresh colorful ingredients has become a summer staple around here. We serve it assemble-your-own style, so everyone can fix their plates with as much or as little of each element as they wish. I think our weeks will be better with this in it.

This is my favorite grilled dessert: peaches drizzled with salted bourbon caramel, sprinkled with pecan sandies crumbles then heaped with a belly-full of ice cream. No peaches where you are? Try with rings of pineapple.

Ice cream sandwiches made with thin sheets of fudgy brownies > ice cream sandwiches made with cookies, unquestionably. Now that we have that sorted, you could be eating these in all of 90 minutes. Your future self thanks you. ‬

There is no time like a heat wave to find new, amazing things to do with watermelon, in this case, freezing it in cubes and blending it with lime juice, rum, and mint for the best frozen mojito I've ever had. (P.S. It's also extremely delicious without the rum.)

Letter of recommendation for a day that feels like high summer: Maple syrup-sweetened lemonade and bourbon over ice cubes clinking in a very cold glass. If you’ve got any mint, it’s extra refreshing shaken with a sprig or two.

