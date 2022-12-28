Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Good morning from honestly I don’t even know what day it is — blissfully so. I know the week between Christmas and New Years is usually a blur for people but I don’t think I’ve ever leaned as exquisitely into the life of lazy, of not setting an alarm or agenda as I have these last several days. It feels absolutely spectacular after all of the traveling of the last month, and a perfect way to plan for the amazing book tour events we have ahead in January. In this self-assigned vacuum of responsibility, or perhaps just de-pressurizing the need to do anything, I’ve found that I do actually want to do things. It’s been nice to get back to my workout routine, something that falls by the wayside when I travel. It’s been nice to cook cozy foods. And I really want to have more parties, small and large. If you’re the kind of person who likes receiving a text that just says, “Come over, I’m melting cheese” I think we should be friends. Baked brie (okay with some roasted mushrooms) is unapologetically for dinner tonight, and it’s the best idea ever.

Cheers to you,

Deb

That’s a wrap on the 2022 portion of the Smitten Kitchen Keepers Book Tour! Looking ahead to 2023 with stops in Minneapolis (next week!), 92nd Street Y (in NYC), then Austin, Houston, California (many stops!), Portland, Oregon, Seattle, Vancouver, oh and I just added a March date in Columbus, Ohio! All book tour stops and ticketing details are on this page, and I keep it updated as we add new dates. I hope we get to finally hang out.

New! A new recipe! Even better: I'm making the argument that we should get to eat baked brie for dinner, at least in this cozy time of year, when even the simple meals should feel special. Here the brie is nestled in a pan of the best roasted mushrooms, ever and everything is swooped and scooped onto toasty bread. Repeat as needed.

Show-stopping party food in under an hour? Sold.

Bite-sized, bronzed, melty potato bites, perfect with dinner tonight or any cozy gathering.

The most popular appetizer at every party is also the easiest to make.

No piping bags or fussy ingredients, I use a simple filling and then apply toppings with chaotic abandon, whatever I can dredge up from the fridge.

A 5-ingredient reminder that the most exceptional holiday stuff is often the simplest.

Not even exaggerating when I say this is one of the best things I know how to put on toast: crunchy, salty, tart with a little kick, it is always a hit.

I think we should bring this 60s holiday party standard back. My version uses bourbon instead of rum, a brownie's worth of chocolate, a dab of molasses for intensity and a tumble in sparkly shimmery coatings. They age well (just like us!) so go ahead and make them ASAP.

At long last, a classic tiramisu, totally uncompromised, low commitment.

Ready for its comeback (that is, if it ever left) — my version is a touch less sweet and always timeless.

A sparkling, clarifying, energizing (and several other -ings that my foggy brain could use a jolt of) lemon-lime mintade from Nik Sharma.

Ever wonder where I get my cutting boards, paring knives, offset spatulas and more than you see when I cook? I've created a page on Smitten Kitchen with links to some of my favorite kitchen items, the ones I'm asked about the most. For each item, I've attempted to provide a range of shopping links so we're not just focusing on one giant retailer.

