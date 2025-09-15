Monday, September 15, 2025

I don’t know how it took this many years of my life, and especially my cooking-focused life, but in the last year or so, I’ve gotten really, really, really into packing my own food when I’m going to be away from home and the prospect of having to wade through the menus of “slop bowl chains” or worse has gone from unpleasant to something to be avoided at all costs. I’ve gotten onto airplanes with homemade food in a disposable takeout box (this brilliant tip from

) and nearly wept to find my own homemade food, made exactly the way I like it, waiting for me, a true gift from past to present me. In this spirit, this week I’m rounding up a few of my favorite things to pack in lunchboxes for humans of all ages. I hope this provides the kind of inspiration you need.

Plus, I’ve got a new recipe this week for one of my favorite grilling recipes of the summer, cabbage and halloumi skewers that have changed many minds hesitant about both grilled vegetable skewers and cabbage.

Finally — and yes, I’m saving the best for last — we have an interview with the one and only Samin Nosrat, whose new cookbook (her first in eight years!) Good Things: Recipes and Rituals to Share with People You Love, is out tomorrow, 9/16. I got to sample many of the dishes in Good Things at this potluck in August and so I can say with authority that we all need this book.



New! Saving the very best summer recipe for last: hearty chunks of cabbage and halloumi are threaded on skewers and grilled until charred — sweet, smoky, salty — and perfect all over, brushed with an unforgettable lemony garlic and herb oil. We’ve been enjoying this all summer but it feels especially perfect right now as things cool off.

This is my go-to sandwich bread: whole wheat but unheavy, from scratch but hard to mess up (leave the dough in the fridge for a day -- it doesn't mind at all), and it makes a towering loaf that can make the most basic thrown-together pb&j taste exceptional.

A classic chicken salad, my way: perfectly cooked chicken, lots of crunch.

There is one single tuna salad recipe on Smitten Kitchen. It's hidden below the silky cauliflower soup (like a secret menu item from a restaurant) and it's like no other tuna salad -- no mayo, no celery, no heaviness, just olive oil, almonds, herbs, and a couple other surprise ingredients. It's my husband's absolute favorite; maybe it will be yours too?

This is my favorite egg salad -- it's fairly classic but two little tweaks (whole-grain mustard for a crackly texture and lightly pickled celery, because it balances everything) make it a forever favorite. I hope you agree.

This salad is a forever site (and Deb lunch) favorite, just lightly crushed chickpeas with minced red onion, parsley, lemon juice and zest, enriched with olive oil. It's great straight from the bowl but possibly even better on a slice of toast atop a layer of tahini dressing. (Instructions for all of the above and then some more ideas in the recipe.)

My core recipe for a perfect-every-time vegetable burrito, one that’s filling, hearty, and exactly the way I like it: rice optional, ingredients that flex to what you have around, and as good from the freezer as they are fresh. [Video below!]

These broccoli fritters are a deep cut from the SK archives. They're chock full of broccoli, tethered lightly with parmesan, and pancake-shaped enough to entice suspicious children. I love them with a dollop of lemony yogurt, an egg on top, or both, for a perfect light meal.

Packed snacks don't get much better than these gluten-, dairy- and nut-free granola bars that are barely sweet, come together quickly and freeze well. Did that sound too austere? They're also loaded with chocolate chunks. (Phew.)

I unabashedly adore Fig Newtons but this is the first version I've made at home that are delicious as the original but with a more appetizing ingredient list and a delightfully straightforward technique. They're basically breakfast cookies, right?

A banana bread that’s half dark chocolate, half classic and gently spiced, marbled in distinct swirls so you don’t have to choose.

AN INTERVIEW WITH SAMIN NOSRAT

My shelves are full of wonderful cookbooks I don’t get to talk about enough, so I’ve added this section so you can get to know the cool people behind them. Today we're chatting with Samin Nosrat. Her new cookbook, Good Things: Recipes and Rituals to Share with People You Love, is out tomorrow, 9/16.

1. What inspired your cookbook?

It all started with cabbage slaw—which might sound boring, but it’s very true! Every time I made it, it was an undeniable hit. It became one of those things that I kept coming back to, and friends of mine kept asking me for the recipe. After years of resisting the idea of writing a collection of recipes, I found myself thinking ‘if only there were a way to write down this slaw recipe and share it with everyone so they can make it for themselves.’ Silly me, of course there is… that’s how I came to develop the Crunchy Cabbage Slaw with Creamy-Sesame Ginger Dressing, one of the first recipes for Good Things.

2. What recipe are you the most proud of in the book, or felt the most triumphant when you got it right?

I think I’m most proud of this being a book of actual recipes! For a long time, I was hesitant about recipes. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat was really about giving people the tools to trust themselves, and not see recipes from me or anyone else as set in stone. Over time, and especially in 2020 when we were in lockdown, I started to see that recipes can be helpful guideposts. I also feel like my recipe-writing skills have really improved over the last 8 years, largely due to the 4 years I wrote a recipe column for The New York Times Magazine. Working with the folks at New York Times Cooking was like a masterclass in recipe writing!

So, after testing and refining the recipes in Good Things, I want you to use them how they make sense to you. Use the Green Sauce however you like with eggs, rice, noodles…. Double the lemon juice if that’s your jam! My hope is these recipes are like a generous camp counselor gesturing in the right direction, rather than an air traffic controller telling you exactly where you have to end up.

3. What recipe is so low-effort, high-reward that it's worth cooking for dinner tonight, even if we're tired and don't want to cook?

Ha! This describes most of the recipes in the book! But one of my favorites is Olive Oil-Fried Bread. It’s so much more than toast! The simple act of frying a thick slice of crusty bread in olive oil until it’s crisp and golden on the outside completely transforms it into a glorious vehicle for whatever you can imagine — ricotta, burrata, a swipe of raw garlic and tomatoes, white bean or fava bean puree, a smear of broccoli rabe pesto and a fried egg, tuna or chicken salad, whatever your heart desires! The key is to use plenty of good oil and moderate heat to get that perfectly burnished sheen.

4. What's something you wish more people knew about your book?

This is a book of recipes, but it’s also a book about time. When I was oscillating through a lot of emotions about how I spend my time, I found solace in a Raymond Carver quote: “Eating is a small, good thing in a time like this.”

That’s why the book is called Good Things. When there’s no gravity and life is going by the wayside, I and the people I love still need to eat. Food and cooking are worthy places to put our time and attention to nourish ourselves and each other. I turn to these recipes for utility some days and others, to signal to my people that I care about them. A small, good thing to put a smile on my friends’ faces, to make a bleak day a bit brighter.

Thank you, Samin! You can preorder Good Things right here.

