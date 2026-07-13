Monday, July 13, 2026

Good morning!

If you’ve opened this email, sighing at the zucchini in the title (or at my need to insert Dirty Dancing references into all summer things), reluctant because you find the vegetable watery, bland, low in texture, and omnipresent in summer cooking though you wish it wasn’t, it’s okay, I totally get it. I never expected to be such a zucchini enthusiast, either. I started cooking with it mostly to be of service to Smitten Kitchen readers pleading for ways to use their CSA/garden/friendly neighbor hauls. But slowly — through latkes, through savory pancakes, through ribbons of summer salads, it won me over and now there are so many ways to use it in the SK archives, I’d like to think I have your whole summer squash haul covered, and I don’t find any of them boring or bland. Below, one dozen favorites plus a new video for the easiest summer squash pizza in the world. I hope you’re inspired.

Finally, my annual zucchini PSA: Zucchini is a type of summer squash. When a recipe calls for zucchini, almost any other kind summer squash works too and the reverse is true.

Cheers,

Deb

I’ve written three cookbooks and one audiobook and I’m a tiny bit biased, but I think you’d love them all. Not sure which one to check out first? Take a look at the recipe index and see which collection jumps out at you most.

Crisp edges, plush interiors, fragrant and filling, these are one of our favorite weekend pancakes that also manages to address summer’s real torment: zucchini population control.

This is your annual reminder — 19 years and counting! — that my favorite summer vegetable dish takes 5 minutes to make, uses all of 3 ingredients, and tastes like 10x the sum of its parts. Plus, it helps keep summer’s real torment at bay: insurmountable heaps of zucchini.

Minced scallions and just the right amount of seasoning turn a humdrum pile of shredded zucchini into gorgeous fritters that lift off the pan as they crisp. Dollop with a garlicky lemon yogurt and give yourself a pat on the back for passing pancakes off as dinner.

Chickpeas are braised in broth and olive oil with zucchini, onion, and garlic until they’re plump and almost falling apart, then we stir in pesto, burrata, and parmesan and scoop the whole blissful lot onto grilled bread and repeat again every week for the rest of summer. We can’t get enough of this.

There’s no such thing as too much zucchini; it’s just more excuses to make this crazy delicious crispy-edged easy summer dinner. We have wedges with salad for a light meal; grilled sausages for a heartier one. I have never regretted making two.

Not just any quesadillas, these are filled with zucchini that’s been cooked until tender and concentrated, then stuffed into bronzed tortillas with messy, lacy brown edges that form when the melted cheese lands on and crisps in the skillet. We eat those first.

My favorite simple summer pasta is just a heap of zucchini cooked until it has melted into a puddle of butter and garlic, laced with a little heat, then tossed with basil, parmesan, and spaghetti. It’s perfect: cozy, seasonal, and simple enough to be made anywhere. I hope it becomes your summer staple, too.

Basil, ricotta, mozzarella, garlic and coins of zucchini assemble in what is basically a flaky nest of high summer and a forever Smitten Kitchen favorite.

One of the best pizzas I have *ever* made, this is the very best kind of dinner: it has five ingredients including the ones to make the pizza dough. It’s seasonal and it doesn’t care what else you had planned; it wants to be moved to the front of your cooking queue. [Video below!]

Tiny spiced lamb or turkey meatballs and coins of marinated zucchini are grilled on skewers and served with a minty garlic yogurt sauce. I always wish I made these more often because I don’t think it’s possible to get tired of a combination this delicious.

This is it, the best zucchini bread I’ve ever made and I hope the last recipe you’ll ever need. It’s tall with a craggy, crunchy top, has a significant amount of zucchini inside, can be mixed in one bowl (with a fork, no less) and even tells you how to store and when to eat it for Peak Zucchini Bread Bliss. It’s a thing, or we’re going to make it one.

This is a phenomenally fudgy chocolate loaf cake with a crunchy top that has the better part of a pound of zucchini in it and while we’d never put zucchini in the corner in the Smitten Kitchen, the reality is that if your eyes were closed, you’d never know that there was a vegetable inside. Is this the best news ever? An abomination? Should zucchini bread taste like a brownie? I’m going to let you sort this out for yourself. Cheers!

Surprise me with a random recipe!

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser is a lower-walled enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that works as well as a deep sauté pan as it does a soup pot, roasting pan, or even casserole dish that perfectly fits a pasta bake. It’s the ideal size and usability (dishwasher safe!) for everyday cooking. Not a week has gone by in the 14 years I’ve had mine when I don’t cook in it at least three times, so when it was no longer sold in U.S. stores, I asked Staub — a French cast-iron manufacturer originally from Alsace; you can watch me tour the forge/factory here! — if they would partner with me to bring it back, because I knew you’ll fall in love with the pan too. We launched the Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser in spring 2024. The Braiser is now sold exclusively at Williams-Sonoma and available in eight gorgeous new colors! The newest two — a classy off-white (pardon, French Crème) and a soft pink (Pink Peony, which you know I sing to the tune of Pink Peony Club) — launched just last month.

Cranberry (bright red)

Grenadine (deep red)

Sage (light green)

Basil (dark green)

La Mer (dark blue-green)

Sapphire (dark blue)

(New!) French Crème (off-white) ✨

(New!) Pink Peony (soft pink) ✨

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser Recipe Starter Pack: Oh, you did get a new braiser? I’m so happy for you. Here are a few recipes you can kick off your cooking with!

Ever wonder where I get my cutting boards, paring knives, offset spatulas and more that you see when I cook? I've created a page on Smitten Kitchen with links to some of my favorite kitchen items, the ones I'm asked about the most. This isn’t just an Amazon storefront. For each item, I attempt to provide a range of shopping links so we're not just focusing on one giant retailer.

See you next week!

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