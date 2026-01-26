Monday, January 26, 2026

Good morning!

Some mixture of hitting my 25-year anniversary in New York City, feeling impressed by how unbothered the city is by the blizzard this weekend (including our 15 friends who piled into our apartment for moules-frites on Saturday like it wasn’t too cold to go anywhere), marveling over the pancake ice accumulation on the Hudson River this morning, and laughing over our new mayor’s snow messaging, has had me gushing about my city more than even lately. Thus, today’s newsletter is a love letter to iconic NY classics, from bagels to knish to matzo ball soup, soft pretzels, chow mein, and black-and-white cookies. Plus, I’ve got a new recipe this week for the easiest crispiest pan pizza, ever, the kind that’s perfect for home ovens.

But that’s not all this week! Today we have an interview with one of the best human beings in food, Natasha Pickowicz, whose second cookbook, Everyone Hot Pot: Creating the Ultimate Meal for Gathering and Feasting, is out tomorrow.

Finally, in case you’ve been stalking the Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser, I wanted to let you that it came out in a new color this month: a stunning off-white (and, believe it or not, the color I’ve requested the most because it makes food look so classy). I share more about it — and a starter pack of recipes — at the end.

Cheers,

Deb

AN INTERVIEW WITH NATASHA PICKOWICZ

My shelves are full of wonderful cookbooks I don’t get to talk about enough, so I’ve added this section so you can get to know the cool people behind them. Today we’re chatting with Natasha Pickowicz. Her second cookbook, Everyone Hot Pot, comes out tomorrow.

1. What inspired your cookbook?

I think most readers know me as a pastry chef and layer cake obsessive, but enjoying Chinese-style hot pot at home was something I grew up with as a child and later brought into my own adult life as a broke 20-something with a deep desire to entertain and have great parties. I would have hot pot dinners with friends who had never done it before and bear witness to the exhilaration and sense of discovery on their faces—that was a feeling I later chased working as a chef in restaurants. It’s an honor to play some small role in someone else’s pleasure.

I had toyed around with the idea of writing more extensively about hot pot, and the more I thought about it, the more I felt that there was so much I could say about this seemingly narrow topic, because I felt it was both underrepresented in Asian-focused cookbooks and also because people who were new to the meal always told me that they felt overwhelmed and intimidated by all the moving pieces. I wanted to provide a framework for all of those questions, and chances for people to truly make it their own—which I think all successful cookbooks can do.

2. What recipe are you the most proud of in the book, or felt the most triumphant when you got it right?

I’m most proud that it’s a truly family affair. My mom, Li Huai, is a classically trained oil painter and conceptualist, and illustrated my first book, More Than Cake, with so much inimitable style. Collaborating with her was a revelatory experience—both in the way that her artwork animated the text, and in the way that it brought us closer as mother and daughter—so I asked her to illustrate Everyone Hot Pot as well, because I see the two books as twinned in some ways, both formally and also conceptually. They’re books about bringing people together through food, the importance of those bonds and that care, and of course everything I know about hot pot I owe to my parents.

Her work adds so much depth, comedy, and narrative texture to the book. It was a joy going through all of the submissions, and to collaborate with her on everything from the color splashes that open each chapter to the inky calligraphy that opens the book. And I didn’t leave my dad, a Chinese historian, out! He knows more about the culture and rituals around hot pot than anyone I know. I was worried that I would get some of the research wrong, which would be easy because hot pot is a broad subject in Asia with dizzying regional variety, and I wanted to be respectful of how I was talking about these traditions, especially in other countries. He fact checked and proofread the manuscript—multiple times! And for free!—and advised me on everything from my Chinese romanization to cultural details about urban life, as well as contributing a charming standalone essay of his own. I’m really proud of how this book feels like a synthesis of all of our interests: my mom’s artistic eye, my love of food and writing, and my dad’s passion for history and scholarly research.

3. What recipe is so low-effort, high-reward that it’s worth cooking for dinner tonight, even if we’re tired and don’t want to cook?

I feel like nothing is more low effort than a from-scratch broth: combine all the ingredients, usually most of them from a pantry, cover with water, and wait. It’s total alchemy. I love the Mushroom and Dashi Broth, because a dashi is traditionally not a long-simmered type of soup; it comes together through the process of rehydrating deeply flavorful ingredients like kombu, a type of seaweed, and bonito, a smoked skipjack shaved into translucent flakes. I added shiitake mushrooms because I like the earthy contrast with the more oceanic ingredients, and shiitake packs a ton of flavor in just a few seconds. You could sip it in a mug, curled up in a blanket, and it’s the most nourishing and warming thing. I have caught Tini, my cat, sneaking sips out of a bowl multiple times.

4. What’s something you wish more people knew about your book?

I think my main hope is that people who expect only sweet recipes from me, or maybe follow me for my bake sale community organizing work, will feel like this book is for them, too. And that even if they’re not familiar with the ingredients, or this style of communal eating, they might try it anyway, and be thrilled by the world that unfurls before them. I have a deep, lifelong love for traditional Chinese ingredients like ginseng, jujubes, hawthorn berries, fermented tofu, black vinegar—but I also want to encourage people to bring in their own diasporic favorites, whether it’s a French jam or a Jamaican hot sauce, to their hot pot table. I’m not here to say what’s right or wrong. I’m here to show you what’s possible, what’s infinite, what stretches before you, waiting for you to discover it, on your own terms and in your own way.

Thank you, Natasha! You can order Everyone Hot Pot right here.

