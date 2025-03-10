Monday, March 10, 2025

Good afternoon!

Apologies for the late Digest today — I’ve been en route to Cleveland, where I’ll be hanging out at the Hudson Library & Historical Society this evening. Don’t worry, I made some time for pierogis and kielbasa this afternoon; you could say I have some priorities straight even if my adherence to a newsletter schedule comes up lacking. Tomorrow I’m excited to tour The Chef’s Garden, which supplies organic produce to restaurants around the country. I’ll tell you all about it when I get back.

This week’s newsletter is a celebration of pies for Pi(e) Day on 3/14, something that I used to roll my eyes at (ok “National Blueberry Popover Day,” which is apparently today) but I’ve now embraced wholeheartedly because: pie for breakfast! pie for dinner! Even hamantaschen, which we make to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim, are sort of like tiny pies. Plus, this week we have an interview with Alissa Timoshkina, who I hunted down (I was a little annoying) after spotting her new cookbook, Kapusta: Vegetable-Forward Recipes from Eastern Europe as I knew we’d be as excited about it as I am — right?

Cheers,

Deb

AN INTERVIEW WITH ALISSA TIMOSHKINA

My shelves are full of wonderful cookbooks I don’t get to talk about enough, so I’ve added this section so you can get to know the cool people behind them. Today we're chatting with Alissa Timoshkina. Her new cookbook, Kapusta: Vegetable-Forward Recipes from Eastern Europe, is out now.

1. What inspired your cookbook?

The book was born out of years of eating the Eastern European way myself, and I really wanted to share more of this approach to vegetable-forward cooking with the world. But also the book was very much rooted in the fundraising campaign that I co-founded with my close friend, Olia Hercules, a Ukrainian food writer, author and activist. Our campaign has demonstrated how little is still known of the cuisines of the region, and how much interest there is to generate. The stories of Eastern European food are worth telling!

2. What recipe are you the most proud of in the book, or felt the most triumphant when you got it right?

I am very proud of myself for stepping up to the challenge of working with the dough. So all the baking and dumplings dishes I am particularly proud of. I had so much fun testing these with my daughter who absolutely loved playing around with the dough and creating her own inventions alongside me.

3. What recipe is so low-effort, high-reward that it's worth cooking for dinner tonight, even if we're tired and don't want to cook?

Most of the recipes in the book would fit this description. I love the repertoire of simple stews, soups and pasta sauces in the book. My absolute go-to week-night family meal is the Hungarian mushroom paprikash, which comes together in 10 minutes and requires only a handful of ingredients.

4. What's something you wish more people knew about your book?

Despite years of misconception of Eastern European food being bland, boring and meat-heavy, the cuisine of the region is bursting with fresh vegetable-focused dishes that are inexpensive, sustainable and seasonal. It really is the best way to cook and eat in this day and age.

Thank you, Alissa! You can order Kapusta right here.

