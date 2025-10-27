Monday, October 27, 2025

Good morning! 🎃

Is this the best week of the year for a fall lover? I think it is. We’ve got changing leaves*, (hopefully) crisp days, very cute kids and dogs in costumes, an abundance of fall produce overflowing at the market, and candy, so much candy. It’s not that the first week of November isn’t also magnificent, it’s just that it begins our march towards the winter holiday months and I’m not quite ready for pumpkin pie and eggnog yet. Below, a menu of essential Halloween week priorities: Winter squash and pumpkin recipes, and my favorite homemade candies.

Plus, I’ve got that new recipe I’ve been teasing for Brown Butter Snickerdoodles and they immediately catapulted into a Top 10 cookie for me. They’re heavenly.

Finally, I bet you’d like the latest Weekly Yap newsletter in which I delight in spooky stoop season, talk about why I prefer cooking with weights, and how I get out of cooking ruts. Don’t forget to subscribe so you can join the conversation!

Cheers,

Deb

* Side note: Do you love a good crunchy leaf? I love this simple, delightful daily account on TikTok.

New! The snickerdoodle recipe of my dreams: thick, tender (but never cakey), fragrant with brown butter and vanilla bean, complex with a little cream cheese, and unequivocally the best aroma on earth to come home to. This is my new, forever recipe and I can’t wait for you to try it.

One of my favorite fall combinations, ever, roasted winter squash is half-mashed with a tangy mess of vinegar-maple onions then heaped on ricotta toasts and finished with fresh mint. It’s great for a party appetizer, or light meal before carting little ghouls and goblins around town on a candy prowl.

Pancakes for dinner, please! These pancakes use mashed winter squash but skip the pumpkin spice, instead enlisting salt, pepper and a finishing scatter of crispy sage leaves sizzled in brown butter and you should just go ahead and double the recipe because the leftovers are fantastic.

Don’t be intimidated by the ingredient list length -- this vegetarian, vegetable-full, complexly flavored stew comes together quickly and is fantastic over couscous, with or without a dollop of yogurt to finish it. Leftovers reheat well, so it’s a meal prep dream too.

It’s my favorite time of the year in the Northeast -- crisp air, leaves in every color, and, most importantly, it’s finally butternut squash and caramelized onion galette season. It’s my every-October-without-fail thing, and I hope you make it yours too.

Sure, this is crazy delicious way to make squash just as written, but do you know what else you can do with it? Tacos! Add some black beans, a quick slaw, some crumbled salty cheese. Handheld warmth > fork-speared warmth on a day when I might still be shivering from my morning run... 6 hours later!

Pumpkin-spiced out already? Untethered from cinnamon’s grasp, pumpkin gives one of our favorite fall soups a hearty body, with additional depth from all sorts of unexpected places -- sherry, cumin, shallots and a meaty broth. It’s requested every October around here.

This is the anti-candy, a life raft in an ocean of all the formats of sugar that our next week will entail. It’s also crazy delicious, satisfying, seasonal and fashionably orange and black.

A site favorite in which two minor-seeming things -- flaky sea salt and brown butter -- transform crispy treats from a “kid thing” to something so good it’s hard to share with a kid -- or anyone. No matter where I take them, they never last 30 minutes. Tip: This batch came out extra-gooey because (oops!) I used a 12oz bag of marshmallows instead of the usual 10... [Video below!]

Buckeyes are basically bite-sized marble-shaped peanut butter cup truffles and if the thought of this doesn’t make you spring forth from wherever you are into the nearest kitchen to make them right now, perhaps this photo will?

This is my favorite candy I’ve *ever* made. It compacts a whole bottle of fresh apple cider into a salt-flecked, cinnamon-y, buttery caramel that is so loud with everything awesome about fall, no October is complete without it.

This is my favorite brittle and it’s absolutely cluttered with roasted peanuts and salted pretzels before being coated with dark chocolate. It’s crunchy, caramelized, buttery, and salty and absolutely memorable.

See you next week!

