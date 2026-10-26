Monday, October 26, 2026

Good afternoon!

Today’s newsletter celebrates the two essential components of an October diet, pumpkin/winter squash and candy. If my kids ask, the correct order to consume them is first by roasting the squash into pastas, soups, salads, and more (below!), followed by careful, measured bites of all things sweet, gooey, crunchy, and chocolate. The actual order of how they’re consumed, and in what balance, if there’s any at all, when I’m solo is nobody’s business, and I’m definitely not snacking on one of the miniature peppermint patties I stash in the fridge behind various ancient condiments while I type. (While plotting a dinner whim that involves delicata, orzo, onions, butter, and likely some complaints from the peanut gallery. Would you like to come over for dinner instead?)

Yet that’s not all! This week, there’s also a new recipe for a quick weeknight skillet of potato pierogi and mushrooms. Plus, we have an interview with Katie Button. Her terrific new cookbook, Spanish Accent, is out tomorrow.

I so enjoyed your sweet comments on my 20 Years of Smitten Kitchen newsletter last week, I realized we’re quite overdue to have comments open every week here. Please jump in and say hello!

And one more cool thing: Amanda Elliot, the steady force behind the Smitten Kitchen Digest, manages to be so productive in her free time (I’m in awe), she has a new novel out tomorrow, a Hanukkah romance called Eight Ways to Say I Love You. It’s funny, sweet, and wonderful, and I know you’ll love it too.

Cheers,

Deb

I’ve written three cookbooks and one audiobook and I’m a tiny bit biased, but I think you’d love them all. Not sure which one to check out first? Take a look at the recipe index and see which collection jumps out at you most. Looking for recipes that fit this week’s theme? Try the spaghetti squash and black bean tacos with queso fresco (yes, spaghetti squash is a winter squash!) in The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook, the winter squash flatbread with hummus and za’atar or the pork tenderloin agrodolce with squash rings in Smitten Kitchen Every Day, or the winter squash soup with red onion crisp or the braised winter squash wedges in Smitten Kitchen Keepers.

New! A one-skillet, super quick fall dinner that starts with frozen pierogi and ends with a blissful pan full of crisped, browned edges, buttery onions and mushrooms, a shake of vinegar, dollops of cold, tangy sour cream, and fresh herbs, lucky us.

Surprise me with a random recipe!

Pumpkin-spiced out already? Untethered from cinnamon’s grasp, pumpkin gives one of our favorite fall soups a hearty body, with additional depth from all sorts of unexpected places -- sherry, cumin, shallots and a meaty broth. It’s requested every October around here.

This is the anti-candy, a life raft in an ocean of all the formats of sugar that our next week will entail. It’s also crazy delicious, satisfying, seasonal and fashionably orange and black.

Sure, this is crazy delicious way to make squash just as written, but do you know what else you can do with it? Tacos! Add some black beans, a quick slaw, some crumbled salty cheese. Handheld warmth > fork-speared warmth on a day when I might still be shivering from my morning run... 6 hours later!

Pancakes for dinner, please! These pancakes use mashed winter squash but skip the pumpkin spice, instead enlisting salt, pepper and a finishing scatter of crispy sage leaves sizzled in brown butter and you should just go ahead and double the recipe because the leftovers are fantastic.

It’s my favorite time of the year in the Northeast — crisp air, leaves in every color, and, most importantly, it’s finally butternut squash and caramelized onion galette season. It’s my every-October-without-fail thing, and I hope you make it yours too.

One of my favorite fall combinations, ever, roasted winter squash is half-mashed with a tangy mess of vinegar-maple onions then heaped on ricotta toasts and finished with fresh mint. It’s great for a party appetizer, or light meal before carting little ghouls and goblins around town on a candy prowl.

One bowl and one full can of pumpkin yield a towering loaf with a crisp cinnamon-sugar lid that’s impossible not to pick off in deeply satisfying bark-like flecks. This is my forever recipe for pumpkin bread and I refuse to believe that an October day cannot be improved by one of these coming out of the oven. [Video below!]

The best peanut butter cookies I’ve ever made have only five ingredients, no flour, no butter, can be mixed by hand in one bowl, and have a perfect salty finish. Thank you, Ovenly!

This is my favorite brittle and it’s absolutely cluttered with roasted peanuts and salted pretzels before being coated with dark chocolate. It’s crunchy, caramelized, buttery, and salty and absolutely memorable.

You know how sometimes no matter how much coffee you drink, it’s not enough? Good news, there’s a candy for that.

This is the best candy I’ve *ever* made. It compacts a whole bottle of fresh apple cider into a salt-flecked, cinnamon-y, buttery caramel that is so loud with everything awesome about fall, no October is complete without it.

Surprise me with a random recipe!

AN INTERVIEW WITH KATIE BUTTON

My shelves are full of wonderful cookbooks I don’t get to talk about enough, so I’ve added this section so you can get to know the cool people behind them. Today we’re chatting with Katie Button. Her cookbook, Spanish Accent: American Home Recipes with a Spanish Touch, is out tomorrow, 10/27.

1. What inspired your cookbook?

My life and my children are the inspirations for this book. I am American, but fate brought me into the world of cooking Spanish cuisine professionally, my kids are half Spanish, and I feel lucky to live a life where the American and Spanish food cultures are woven together so meaningfully. I wrote this book because I wanted to write a book of recipes that represents my table at home, my pantry is full of Spain, but the dishes I often cook at home are related to my American childhood and upbringing. This book marries those two worlds together, applying a taste of Spain in each and every dish whether that be through an ingredient or cooking technique. It's also a way for me to keep my children's heritage woven into our family table.

2. What recipe are you the most proud of in the book, or felt the most triumphant when you got it right?

Paella-ish Rice with Things, I wanted to teach people how to cook a one pot dinner rice dish in the style and steps of paella but with whatever equipment they happen to have on hand, and whatever ingredients they want to incorporate. Most of the recipes in the book are set recipes, but this one is more like a guide, which I think is really helpful in teaching people how to think about cooking in a more fluid, use what's in your fridge, sort of way. And along the way I discovered some really important keys to building flavor fast, browning everything well in the pan first, then I swap tomato paste for fresh tomatoes in the sofrito so it cuts down on the time, and I add anchovy paste or miso paste to store bought stock to amp up the flavor and make it taste like it simmered for hours. With this recipe the possibilities and ingredient combinations are endless so it felt impossible to narrow it down to just one recipe combination. With this recipe you can make it with seafood, meat, vegetables or a mix of all three, or make it entirely vegan.

3. What recipe is so low-effort, high-reward that it’s worth cooking for dinner tonight, even if we’re tired and don’t want to cook?

Dinner Omelets with Pan con Tomate, mainly because this is EXACTLY what I cook when I'm tired and don't want to cook. The key is incorporating Spanish style pan con tomate or tomato bread into your dinner routine. You can even put the toaster right on the dinner table and lay out tomatoes, a bottle of olive oil, flaky salt and some sliced bread and let your family make their own pan con tomate. My kids love doing that. Then all I have to cook are some quick omelets in a pan. It's easy, fun, and there's a nice learning element about a dish that is iconic to Spain.

4. What’s something you wish more people knew about your book?

That the title, Spanish Accent, indicates EXACTLY what the book is about, these are recipes that have a hint or a taste of Spain often woven into things that are incredibly familiar to the American home kitchen. This is not a tapas book. It is written by me, a working mom with two kids who loves to cook but doesn't have a lot of time. And also, that I think I discovered the absolute best way to brine a whole chicken before roasting it, that secret is in the roast chicken recipe.

Thank you, Katie! You can preorder Spanish Accent right here.

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser is a lower-walled enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that works as well as a deep sauté pan as it does a soup pot, roasting pan, or even casserole dish that perfectly fits a pasta bake. It’s the ideal size and usability (dishwasher safe!) for everyday cooking. Not a week has gone by in the 14 years I’ve had mine when I don’t cook in it at least three times, so when it was no longer sold in U.S. stores, I asked Staub — a French cast-iron manufacturer originally from Alsace; you can watch me tour the forge/factory here! — if they would partner with me to bring it back, because I knew you’ll fall in love with the pan too. We launched the Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser in spring 2024. The Braiser is now sold exclusively at Williams-Sonoma and available in eight gorgeous new colors! The newest two — a classy off-white (pardon, French Crème) and a soft pink (Pink Peony, which you know I sing to the tune of Pink Peony Club) — launched recently.

Cranberry (bright red)

Grenadine (deep red)

Sage (light green)

Basil (dark green)

La Mer (dark blue-green)

Sapphire (dark blue)

(New!) French Crème (off-white) ✨

(New!) Pink Peony (soft pink) ✨

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser Recipe Starter Pack: Oh, you did get a new braiser? I’m so happy for you. Here are a few recipes you can kick off your cooking with!

Ever wonder where I get my cutting boards, paring knives, offset spatulas and more that you see when I cook? I've created a page on Smitten Kitchen with links to some of my favorite kitchen items, the ones I'm asked about the most. This isn’t just an Amazon storefront. For each item, I attempt to provide a range of shopping links so we're not just focusing on one giant retailer.

See you next week!

Note: I occasionally use affiliate links in this newsletter, which means I will earn a small commission from anything you purchase through it.