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Christina Chieffo's avatar
Christina Chieffo
1d

Hi! Just wanted to say that I made the chocolate peanut butter cake from the archives (but using the Devils Food cake base recipe from Keepers) for my husband's birthday and it is a delight! I can't get enough of the chocolate PB ganache on top.

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Nina Kentsis's avatar
Nina Kentsis
1d

The pumpkin bread is requested year-round in my apartment. Also: I read Amanda Elliot's "Love You a Latke" last year and it was delightful!

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