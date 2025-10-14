Monday, October 13, 2025

Good morning!

I didn’t time this soup-themed newsletter to line up with the nor’easter that soaked us with rain, wind, and a grim lack of sunlight this weekend, but boy did it call for it. Our apple-picking plans were cancelled. The parade was cancelled. Our (4 month-old!) car decided not to start. So we stayed home and worked on a puzzle and made soup and baked potatoes for dinner and honestly, it was perfect — soup season doing exactly what soup season is supposed to. Below, 10 of the very best soups in the Smitten Kitchen archives, plus two very important things: chocolate pudding (goes hand and hand with soup, it just does) and…. [drumroll] a new recipe for one of my favorite cakes on earth, Opera Cake (Gâteau Opéra), a symphony of thin layers of cake soaked in espresso syrup, and stacked with chocolate ganache and espresso buttercream. I dare you to dare yourself to make it too.

Cheers,

Deb

P.S. In case you’ve missed it, I’ve got a not-strictly-cooking newsletter that goes out Fridays called The Weekly Yap. You can read the most recent one here! If you’d like to receive this email too, you can opt in here: https://smittenkitchen.substack.com/subscribe

I’ve written three cookbooks and one audiobook and I’m a tiny bit biased, but I think you’d love them all. Not sure which one to check out first? Take a look at the recipe index and see which collection jumps out at you most.

New: Opera Cake! A stacked, striped, and I think quite dapper dessert with thin almond cake layers soaked in espresso syrup, chocolate ganache, and an astoundingly delicious espresso buttercream. This is one of my favorite cakes on earth and I’m so proud to finally be able to share a recipe with you. I hope you fall in love with it too.

Surprise me with a random recipe!

What happens when American-style tomato soup and French-style onion soup get together? Blissfully: this, with an open-faced grilled cheese sandwich broiled over the top. Don’t miss this one.

Broccoli cheddar soup, exactly the way I always wanted it to be -- a lot of broccoli, a little bit of richness, and the coziest thing on a chilly weekend afternoon. [Video below!]

If having a bowl of spiced vegetable soup for lunch sounds too austere, may I recommend sinking a buttery, herbed broiled gruyere mega-crouton in it? It works every time, around here at least.

Potato leek soup, my way. The kind of hearty, cozy soup needed to offset the chilly weather with a few strong opinions on sour cream, chives, and lemon (they’re essential) and a crispy topping nobody can resist.

This bowl of soup is the absolutely coziest thing on the menu at Veselka, a beloved Ukrainian restaurant in my neighborhood, and soon, your kitchen. The slow simmer will make your entire home smell unforgettably good. The splash of sauerkraut juice at the end is ...chef’s kiss. Don’t fight it.

This is my ultimate chicken noodle soup -- an afternoon project that rewards you with a depth of flavor that makes everything right. Our kitchens are going to smell so good.

Deeply flavorful meatballs cooked in a coconut broth are a favorite for family, friends, or just us because it’s so flexible -- you can add rice or skip it, add heat or limit it, or load it with every single herb and garnish you see here and be very glad that you did. I add a little spinach, but I think it would be delicious with segments of green beans. Don’t miss this one!

Oh there’s a sudden chill in the air in October? I’m immediately craving onion soup. It’s one of my favorite foods on earth — inexpensive, easy to shop for, and requires no cheffy tricks to make an impossibly good, cozy bowl.

This lentil, sausage, and swiss chard soup from the late, wonderful Gina DePalma via Adam Roberts is a forever favorite -- cozy and filling but never boring due to a perfect finish of sizzling garlic oil. You’ll be so, so glad you made it.

Split pea soup may never win the winter soup Olympics. It generally does not cause young children to stand up in their high chairs and cheer its arrival at the table. But I love this cozy, homey soup, especially when I make it my way: heavy on leeks, vegetarian, with a mix of punchy finishes and, before you even ask, InstantPot directions too.

Old-school from-scratch chocolate pudding fixes almost anything, no, everything.

Surprise me with a random recipe!

Ever wonder where I get my cutting boards, paring knives, offset spatulas and more that you see when I cook? I've created a page on Smitten Kitchen with links to some of my favorite kitchen items, the ones I'm asked about the most — yes, including the the Smitten Kitchen x Staub Braiser. For each item, I've attempted to provide a range of shopping links so we're not just focusing on one giant retailer.

What’s the Smitten Kitchen x Staub Braiser? It’s essentially a lower profile enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that works as as well as a deep sauté pan as it does a soup pot, roasting pan, or even casserole dish that perfectly fits a pasta bake. Not a week has gone by in the decade-plus I’ve had mine when I don’t use it at least three times. Fun news: The braiser is now exclusively sold at Williams-Sonoma and available in six gorgeous new colors!

Looking for recipe inspiration for your new braiser? I created a category on the site to highlight some of my favorite dishes I make in mine.

See you next week!

Note: I occasionally use affiliate links in this newsletter, which means I will earn a small commission from anything you purchase through it.