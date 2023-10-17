Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Friends, it was so surprisingly chilly yesterday morning on my weekly “hot girl walk” that we swung through Manhattan’s new beach (no seriously), an experience that, unfortunately, proved neither hot nor beachy. I remembered it was soup week in the SK Digest and couldn’t wait to get home and cozy up about it.

Soup season is about warming up and sharing meals and I think it’s arriving right on time. It’s been a scary, horrible couple weeks in the world and and I’ve found it can be a struggle to do everyday things when your heart is worried for the hostages, worried about whether we’re safe, and and devastated for everyone who didn’t choose to be in a war zone. Yet our lives have schedules sometimes irrelevant of the news. I became an aunt for the first time 10 days ago. Today I’m off to Paris for a quick trip for something I’m very excited to share with you later this fall. I made the family ziti, we made a big jar of this salad dressing they can toss with greens, and, if time permits, even some cookies. Next week, I’m adding a cool new feature to the newsletter, and I’ll have those November book tour dates, at last, too. I hope there are better, safer, calmer days ahead and until then, we can take care of ourselves as best as possible with something warm.

I’ve written three cookbooks and I’m a tiny bit biased, but I think you’d love them all. I adore the soup section in my most recent cookbook, Smitten Kitchen Keepers, as there are so many that became instant staples around here: the winter squash soup with red onion crisp, the ginger-garlic chicken noodle soup, simple black bean chili, and even stew-ier bowls like the tomato and chickpea masala, cozy chicken and dumplings, and slow-simmered lentils with kale and goat cheese. Were you looking for a list of all the recipes in each of my cookbooks? I’ve added these in a separate page and hope it makes it easier for you to find everything you want to cook.

This simple chicken tortilla soup is a weeknight favorite and a cinch to pull off even after a long day, while not skimping at all on flavor or texture. I hope it makes its way into your repertoires, too.

Onion soup is one of my favorite foods on earth; it's inexpensive, easy to shop for, and requires no cheffy tricks to make an impossibly good, cozy bowl. Julia Child's books taught me how to make it; real life took it from there.

This spiced cauliflower and potato soup from Madhur Jaffrey is vibrant and totally hits the spot on a bleary day. We like to add a little rice, a swirl of yogurt (optional if you want to keep it vegan) and a few wedges of toasted naan on the side. Double it if you can; I always wish I had.

This is my ultimate chicken noodle soup -- an afternoon project that rewards you with a depth of flavor that makes everything right. Our kitchens are going to smell so good.

Cozy, hearty, and robust Mushroom and Farro (or Barley) Soup for dinner, please.

A quick spin on a classic wedding soup, this one has perfect meatballs, greens, and just enough pasta to pacify the younger set (okay fine, I mean me). We make this often.

This hearty soup is the absolutely coziest thing on the menu at a beloved Ukrainian restaurant in my neighborhood, and soon, your kitchen. The slow simmer will make your entire home smell unforgettably good. The splash of sauerkraut juice at the end is [chef kisses fingers], don't fight it.

The happiest mash-up of two already excellent things: bubbeleh-style chicken noodle and takeout wonton soup, all quick and easy for a rainy day.

