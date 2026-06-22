Monday, June 22, 2026

Good morning!

Happy Second Day of Summer! We had the kind of not-too-hot, low-humidity weekend that makes me fret that summer doesn’t last long enough (I will not feel this way when the heat waves set in) and in the spirit of this, I’ve got a fresh new teeming-with-inspiration summer cooking bucket list for us, as ambitious as a perfectly organized Trapper Keeper (definitely showing my age) on the first day of school. But instead of working our way through fractions and sentence diagrams (shudder), we’re going to master the art of the best summer galette, coax tomatoes into candy, drown clams in a brothy, winey, garlic butter broth, make a showstopping peach crisp, and blend cubes of frozen watermelon into a cocktail so refreshing, you’ll also want summer to never end.

Plus, I’ve got a new recipe for a best-in-class Strawberry Chiffon Shortcake that doubles excellently should you require a big party-sized cake. Or, perhaps, you can make the cake and let the party come to it; it has that effect on people.

Cheers,

Deb

I’ve written three cookbooks and one audiobook and I’m a tiny bit biased, but I think you’d love them all. Not sure which one to check out first? Take a look at the recipe index and see which collection jumps out at you most.

New! She’s here at last! My new, best-yet strawberry chiffon shortcake is a towering but weightless, melt-in-your-mouth dessert with almost all of the fussiness of chiffon cakes eliminated so we can make this again and again this summer.

Surprise me with a random recipe!

There is no higher tomato calling than slow-roasting, which basically turns them into tangy tomato candy. They’re dreamy with pasta, in omelettes, salads, and on sandwiches, or you can just eat them straight. Because: candy.

A colorful, crunchy salad with optional protein and the best miso-sesame dressing I know how to make, designed with portability in mind. It wants to tag along with you on the good life, lounging by a sparkling blue pool this weekend (just tell me what time to arrive) or wherever the warm weather takes you.

Everything wonderful about summer produce -- burst cherry tomatoes, quick sautéed zucchini, sweet crunchy corn, freshly-dug scallions -- folded into one immensely flaky rustic parmesan-flecked crust. This dish is a forever SK favorite.

This is the coziest summer dish I’ve ever made. It uses corn two ways: some left in kernels that stay lightly crunchy and sweet, and some blended with butter into a silky, lush sauce stirred in at the end, giving farro a risotto-like decadence (but not heaviness). I can’t wait for you to try it. [Video below!]

My favorite simple summer pasta is just a heap of zucchini cooked until it has melted into a puddle of butter and garlic, laced with a little heat, then tossed with basil, parmesan, and spaghetti. It’s perfect: cozy, seasonal, and simple enough to be made anywhere. I hope it becomes your summer staple, too.

Really simple, weeknight-friendly, breading-and-frying-free eggplant parmesan that’s baked until blistered, cozy, and absolutely spoonable, with stretches of cheese trying to drag each spoonful back to the pan. Spoiler: It will fail; you will win.

Small, sweet clams steamed open in wine, butter and garlic with a tumbler of cold wine and a side of grilled bread is the kind of meal that makes it feel like you’re at a restaurant overlooking a beach sunset, or the next best thing for those of us who cannot make this their current reality.

A ridiculously easy no-knead, no-fuss, quick-rise focaccia you can use to make sheet pans of sandwiches, perfect to easily feed a crowd. Choose a filling of your own or try one of mine -- I’ve got suggestions and directions for the two vegan ones shown here.

A low-effort, high-reward pulled pork roast that channels the masterful simplicity of David Chang’s Bo Ssam. There are only 10 ingredients -- including the fixings. This is one of my favorite summer recipes of all time.

I (humbly) consider this the summer peach crisp to end all peach crisps, infused with and sweetened by an easy (promise!) salted butter caramel sauce that’s also drizzled over the final crisp, along with melty scoops of ice cream which are not optional, I’m sure you understand.

This is it, the best zucchini bread I’ve ever made and I hope the last recipe you’ll ever need. It’s tall with a craggy, crunchy top, has a significant amount of zucchini inside, can be mixed in one bowl (with a fork, no less) and even tells you how to store and when to eat it for Peak Zucchini Bread Bliss. It’s a thing, or we’re going to make it one.

There is no time like today to find new, amazing things to do with watermelon, in this case, freezing it in cubes and blending it with lime juice, rum, and mint for the best frozen mojito I’ve ever had. (P.S. It’s also extremely delicious without the rum.)

Surprise me with a random recipe!

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser is a lower-walled enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that works as well as a deep sauté pan as it does a soup pot, roasting pan, or even casserole dish that perfectly fits a pasta bake. It’s the ideal size and usability (dishwasher safe!) for everyday cooking. Not a week has gone by in the 14 years I’ve had mine when I don’t cook in it at least three times, so when it was no longer sold in U.S. stores, I asked Staub — a French cast-iron manufacturer originally from Alsace; you can watch me tour the forge/factory here! — if they would partner with me to bring it back, because I knew you’ll fall in love with the pan too. We launched the Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser in spring 2024. The Braiser is now sold exclusively at Williams-Sonoma and available in eight gorgeous new colors! The newest two — a classy off-white (pardon, French Crème) and a soft pink (Pink Peony, which you know I sing to the tune of Pink Peony Club) — launched just last month.

Cranberry (bright red)

Grenadine (deep red)

Sage (light green)

Basil (dark green)

La Mer (dark blue-green)

Sapphire (dark blue)

(New!) French Crème (off-white) ✨

(New!) Pink Peony (soft pink) ✨

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser Recipe Starter Pack: Oh, you did get a new braiser? I’m so happy for you. Here are a few recipes you can kick off your cooking with!

Ever wonder where I get my cutting boards, paring knives, offset spatulas and more that you see when I cook? I've created a page on Smitten Kitchen with links to some of my favorite kitchen items, the ones I'm asked about the most. This isn’t just an Amazon storefront. For each item, I attempt to provide a range of shopping links so we're not just focusing on one giant retailer.

See you next week!

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