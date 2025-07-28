Monday, July 28, 2025

Good afternoon!

15 summers ago, we apparently loved jeggings, high-low skirts, and Mad Men —blogging was all the rage, which I know, because I was there. This week I’ve taken a look back at what I we were cooking in the Smitten Kitchen what feels like five minutes ago but was actually most of a lifetime ago, if you’re my son who turned one at the end of the summer. So many of these recipes, from the corn pancakes to the zucchini galette to the chocolate loaf cake are still site favorites. Plus, I’ve got a new recipe for you this week, a massive chipwich-style ice cream cake that yielded a full-on standing ovation from my daughter who came home from camp yesterday — I mean, who wouldn’t want this waiting for them in the freezer?

Cheers,

Deb

New! I turned my favorite ice cream sandwich into a spectacularly easy giant ice cream sandwich cake, and now we know exactly what our weekend needs. Plus, a few things I learned along the way about getting the texture and flavor just right.

Sweet summer corn, buttermilk, a bit of cornmeal for heft and a whisper of vanilla make the most August-essential stack of breakfast pancakes that could ever grace our Sunday morning.

Basil, ricotta, mozzarella, garlic and coins of zucchini assemble in what is basically a flaky nest of high summer and a forever Smitten Kitchen favorite. [Video below!]

In an argument for more savory pies in our lives, this should go near the top -- tiny red potatoes baked in a crisp buttery shell with a little cream and blue cheese. I mean, I hope you'd expect nothing less from me.

I always thought succotash was one of those dishes parents made to trick kids into eating lima beans until I tried the late Gourmet's version. In it, shell beans, sweet corn, spicy arugula, crisp salty bacon, croutons and a glug of sherry vinegar transform into a sweet, crunchy, salty, zingy, blissful bold bowl of summer.

Pesto Trapanese is a quick, virtually no-cook, deeply summery pasta sauce that's especially good right now, when the tomatoes are so sweet. Repeat it as long as the season lasts.

Fresh tomatoes? Stale bread? Garlic, basil and parmesan? I bet you don't need any convincing. This is the dish that always makes me want summer to never end.

Some theories, proven: Cherries and almonds were meant to be together. Crumb-topped pies are the best tasting ones. Sour cherry season is short and there's no better place to place to celebrate them than a pie.

A buckle is a lot of fruit on top of a buttery cake that in the oven "buckles" around it, creating pockets of streusel-topped jammy excellence. The same buckle made with brown butter? I'll take two.

A one-bowl, really intense, perfectly crumbed hit of chocolate that doesn't require a special occasion to bake, just, perhaps, a Monday. It's even better over the next couple days; Tuesday and Wednesday thank you too.

Bite-sized, quick to make, intensely chocolaty and 100% the best idea we've had all day. Everyone will thank you (if you feel generous enough to share).

This best-named cocktail mixes everything that tastes good on warm days in a single glass: lemonade, iced tea, cucumber slices, a little fizz and some Pimm's too. It's wildly refreshing.

